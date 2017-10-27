Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Aren't Too Keen on Halloween

I love Halloween now that I’m older, I get to enjoy candy AND alcohol Reply

Thread

Link

you let your freak flag fly, eat candy, and you don't even have to visit family. perfect holiday. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Halloween but I never get invited to any Halloween parties and it makes me really sad. I'm tired though so I guess tomorrow I'll just be watching Stranger Things at home. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok, this is my life exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this weekend i'll be working and watching horror movies when i can Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I'm 30 and have never been invited to a halloween party :/



boooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me either. This is going no to sound super pathetic but I wish I could buy myself a really hip group of friends for certain holidays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Start with baby steps in enjoying things no one else will, but you. I used to be someone that felt very self conscious and uncomfortable doing things alone. Then I would travel with friends that wanted to sleep all day, when I wanted to explore. I had a great friend who I called one day and told me “They don’t know you where you are and you may never see them again. So do what you want to do and enjoy it, even alone!” And it ended up being the best advice ever.



I still have some great friends, but I’m good at doing a lot of things alone that other people wouldn’t :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

halloween parties are fun or whatever, but if you've been to one party, you've been to them all imho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same, I guess I just can sleep in on Halloween tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh go to the bar for a halloween party. the adult arcade (drinking not naughty arcade) has a stranger things night this weekend. i was debating on going this weekend but i dunno tbh i got stuff to do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how about throwing your own? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Halloween. I dress up more now than I did as a kid, too. Going out tomorrow night, but currently binge watching Stranger Things S2. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to think halloween was really annoying until I had my first drunk halloween and then I was like oh now I get it Reply

Thread

Link

nick is stupid Reply

Thread

Link

Niall is so ignorant lol Reply

Thread

Link

what do you expect from someone who won't release on the loose as a single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

am saying.



Edited at 2017-10-28 05:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

superboy



come collect your Jonas Heaux. he can't Bop with us.



what the hell @come collect your Jonas Heaux. he can't Bop with us. Reply

Thread

Link

omg that gif is so cute!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They both look exactly like people who hate anything FUN so I'm not surprised. Niall is probably that kind of guy that takes his guitar to every single party and randomly starts playing Wonderwall or Hey Jude without anyone asking for it. Reply

Thread

Link

well i wouldn't want to celebrate halloween with either of these fuckheads, so. Reply

Thread

Link

I dgaf about Halloween and think it's a stupid holiday unless your eight. Reply

Thread

Link

ur a flop sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a Capricorn, I was born this way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

worst comment on ontd ever imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ty and ita. Fucking annoying ass holiday Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*Or in nu surroundings that use it as a party opposed to a capitalist opportunity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugly nobody flops don't like Halloween?



I am shocked! Reply

Thread

Link





Uhhhhhh.......... 👀 Unseasoned chicken said what now



Usually I don’t dress up for Halloween. My parents would never buy me a costume :-(



Edited at 2017-10-28 04:34 am (UTC) “So it’s like the set of a movie, like a horror movie when you’re walking around Tokyo”Uhhhhhh.......... 👀 Unseasoned chicken said what nowUsually I don’t dress up for Halloween. My parents would never buy me a costume :-( #poor lmao. And now that I have my own money I’m like ehh at spending it on a costume Reply

Thread

Link

somehow the edge for halloween died mid oct? lol i just love fall, scary movies and all the spooky decorations but ngl im ready for christmas for the salessss xD



Reply

Thread

Link

I want so badly to be one of those people who has cool shit to do on Halloween and an awesome costume and other people in awesome costumes to do the cool shit with, but 1) I don't drink or really enjoy going to bars, which makes finding something to do a little difficult, and 2) none of the very few friends I've made since I moved seem to care much about doing anything for Halloween. At this point I think my first Halloween here will be spent sitting at home alone. Oh well, at least I have Hocus Pocus on Blu-Ray. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm lucky that i have a job where i can dress up for fun all month long, but otherwise i dont really do halloween parties. i dont really do much on halloween day because i spent all month celebrating by myself. theres no shame in just putting on a pumpkin tshirt, sipping on a caramel apple cider mimosa and watching hocus pocus. halloween isn't a holiday you need to spend with others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link