October 27th, 2017, 07:20 pm Crazy Ex Girlfriend 3x04 Let's discuss Rebecca's increasingly poor decisions. And also how much I need an intervention for how into Nathanial I am.
That said, I spent most of the episode going 'oh Rebecca, baby, no...'
This song was SO unexpected which is maybe why I love it so much???
also i hope rebecca gets mentally healthy and then ends up with nathaniel because HE IS SO PRECIOUS.
this episode needed more maya, though
it was hard to watch rebecca fuck with paula, but i'm glad everything is out in the open now.