Nathaniel going to the zoo and that whole song KILLED me.



That said, I spent most of the episode going 'oh Rebecca, baby, no...' Reply

Thread

Link

This was me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I haven’t watch tonight’s ep but ita with ur note. Reply

Thread

Link





This song was SO unexpected which is maybe why I love it so much??? Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't expect to like his character but he really amuses me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't like him so much as Cappie (I liked Evan more, especially when he evolved into Brian in Limitless) but damn, I'm really into him now. Reply

Thread

Link

guh i'm so sad for rebecca. i haven't ever hated a tv character as much as i fucking hate josh chan, tbh.



also i hope rebecca gets mentally healthy and then ends up with nathaniel because HE IS SO PRECIOUS.



this episode needed more maya, though Reply

Thread

Link