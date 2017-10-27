Watch the coming out scene on Andi Mack

this is really sweet and awesome and everything but the acting is so bad lmao like even for disney Reply

Disney just be hiring these kids and paying them net ot nothing and not giving a shit. Reply

i actually don't think it's that bad loll. maybe i'm easily impressed. Reply

lol same, this scene alone is better than anything blake lively or emma watson ever performed. Reply

I just witness this with my own two eyes and I still don't believe it.

Disney actually did that. Reply

i can't wait for angry parents to boycott this show. one million moms where you at?



oh look what i found:



https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/disney-channel-introducing-first-gay-character/



it's times like these where i wish the page was still on fb so i could go cyberbully them and get banned from the page.



aww that's sweet. glad disney finally has a gay character that isn't on there for like an episode.

i can't wait for angry parents to boycott this show. one million moms where you at?

oh look what i found:

https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/disney-channel-introducing-first-gay-character/

it's times like these where i wish the page was still on fb so i could go cyberbully them and get banned from the page.

Disney Channel is gradually becoming another Freeform Network



do you think they know Reply

now when will Ryan get his coming out party, disney??



wowowow

now when will Ryan get his coming out party, disney??

At his & Chad's wedding Reply

Never saw the movies, but I always suspected his character was gay. He's cute. I'm just wondering if Disney had gay characters that were left assumed rather than out and confirmed. I can't think of any. Reply

This gave me crazy anxiety Reply

waiting for the white moms to revolt Reply

this makes me wish I had shows that had this open representation when I was a kid. good for disney Reply

this is so cute :') yay! Glad little kids will have this to see on screen



Edited at 2017-10-28 03:56 am (UTC)

The girl playing Buffy is definitely few years older than the rest of the cast right? She looks it. Reply

Apparently she and the girl who plays Andi are both the same age. Born in 2004. The kid who plays Cyrus is actually older than both of them. Reply

Wow. I would have guessed he was the youngest. Reply

This is the cutest thing ever and so relatable! I remember being so sad and jealous when I was 13, my best friend kissed a girl from my class after I introduced them to each other at some birthday party and people thought it was because I liked her. Little did they know... Reply

lol oh i guess one million moms is back on fb. i love how NOW people are boycotting. when the premise of the show/the twist was a teen girl having a baby, and having her daughter think she was her cool older sister, and being a disney lite version of lorelai gilmore, Reply

oh my god i never thought i'd see the day.



i'm so glad the writers weren't forced to backtrack and were allowed to go there with Cyrus' character after leaving hints last season.



Terri Minsky is Queen. i'm ready for the conservative yt mom's of America to revolt. Reply

I remember reading somewhere that when Disney was desperately begging Terri Minsky to make them another show, she negotiated that she would have a great deal of creative control. Reply

yeah i remember reading Gary Marsh (Chief Creative Officer for Disney Channels Worldwide) begged Terri to come back and create another show for them.



i'm glad she negotiated having a greater creative control. this is one hell of a negotiation if she managed to get the first gay character on a Disney show.



major props to her. Reply

Not surprised to see quality from the creators of Lizzie McGuire. This is so nicely done, bless!! Reply

This was really sweet Reply

LITERALLY CRYING. Reply

