Watch the coming out scene on Andi Mack
things disney channel did: THAT!!! pic.twitter.com/w55evhpNM3— 🕸 (@sashapietrrse) October 28, 2017
The season premiere of the Disney Channel show just aired and with it, main character Cyrus came out to best friend Buffy. The clip's not up on YouTube yet but it is on Twitter.
Disney actually did that.
i can't wait for angry parents to boycott this show. one million moms where you at?
oh look what i found:
https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/disney-channel-introducing-first-gay-character/
it's times like these where i wish the page was still on fb so i could go cyberbully them and get banned from the page.
do you think they know
now when will Ryan get his coming out party, disney??
*next scene: dances*
https://www.facebook.com/onemillionmoms/posts/10159501414275298
https://www.facebook.com/onemillionmoms/posts/10159498338195298
i'm so glad the writers weren't forced to backtrack and were allowed to go there with Cyrus' character after leaving hints last season.
Terri Minsky is Queen. i'm ready for the conservative yt mom's of America to revolt.
i'm glad she negotiated having a greater creative control. this is one hell of a negotiation if she managed to get the first gay character on a Disney show.
major props to her.