Michelle Pfeiffer talks about social anxiety, and her return to singing in film.





We're not going to mention Grease 2???

good lord she is so sexy i cant



Edited at 2017-10-28 04:03 am (UTC)

Haha yes! Grease 2, the superior Grease. I love this scene.

Love her and im glad shes back into acting in big things <3





She's gorgeous and I love her

She's always beautiful but ive never felt so intensely about someone's look as i have with young pfeiffer and her curls

I loved her with the short hair in Ladyhawke

Yes, me too! She's so beautiful and I loved her and Rutger together <3

This is still her best musical moment in a movie.

I've had a major crush since the moment she blessed my eyes

mte

I love her

I really don't get how celebs with anxiety deal with it tbh. I get anxious getting my hair cut so I can't imagine having to do press junkets etc.

lol op that's me bc i only think of the duet between mariah carey & whitney houston

I've spent some time with her and she is just...unreal beautiful. Such striking features. Also a very talented artist.



Edited at 2017-10-28 05:13 am (UTC)

One of the most beautiful people ever and so much fun to watch in everything. I love her!

People forget she also sang "When You Believe" in Prince of Egypt



i couldn't forget something i never knew, had NO IDEA about this!

Should have won the Oscar for Fabulous Baker Boys :(

Yes! Amazing performance

i legit don't know how she doesn't have an oscar. and i know she decided she wants to be a mom, and cut way back on her career, but damn i wish she'd have had the career she deserved.

I've adored her for years. she's talented and stunning.

