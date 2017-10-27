Michelle Pfeiffer talks about social anxiety, and her return to singing in film.
#MichellePfeiffer talks being intimidated by acting greats, social anxiety & her Scarface wardrobe #THEEDIT https://t.co/qOZ5ftAwiH pic.twitter.com/er2IeySt9s— NET-A-PORTER (@NETAPORTER) October 15, 2017
- In an interview with Closer magazine, Michelle Pfeiffer talks about suffering from social anxiety after finding success in Scarface and Witches of Eastwick.
- “When the big shift happened for me... it literally happened overnight. It was terrifying. I was slightly anxious about being trapped on the train all day long, I need to have my own private time and space to gather myself.”
- She will be singing the ending theme that plays over the credits of Murder on the Orient Express, her return to singing since 2007's Hairspray. She has also sang in The Prince of Egypt, and The Fabulous Baker Boys.
Source 1, Source 2
People forget she also sang "When You Believe" in Prince of Egypt
