Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Busted for Cocaine at LAX

Looks like Jonathan is "going to college" next season lmao



(I'm only halfway through S2 tho no spoilers plz) Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao what a dumbass Reply

Thread

Link

ummmm Reply

Thread

Link

Yikessss



What a dumbass



I would never smuggle anything esp not drugs. I’m too chicken shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I would never smuggle anything esp not drugs. I’m too chicken shit.



This. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dumbass Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooooooooo Reply

Thread

Link

dude... lol Reply

Thread

Link

Interesting timing. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow WOW WOOOOOOOW wow



WOOOOOOW wow Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right? just...wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are people really that dumb that they would risk trying to bring in drugs Reply

Thread

Link

People risk smuggling drugs to China and they punish it by death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This inebriated looking mofo (although if thats due to possible drug habit, I apologize).....I still can't believe he is playing Cannonball. Like who looks for good ol' kentucky boy and gets..............him?



My sister smuggled Irish whiskey into the US, she had to put it in a box marked "vase" and somehow made its way here to my mom. I thought she was gonna get arrested for espionage or some shit lol



Didn't Zac Efron go on red carpet with cocaine and it fell out or something? Reply

Thread

Link

He dropped a condom at a children's movie red carpet event Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has gotten away with so much shit, he's lucky he has a penis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Lorax, omfg, I can't believe I remember this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zac Efron dead ass got into a fight at skid row at like three in the morning

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-10-28 04:24 am (UTC) Coke fell out of Cara D’s pocket Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly none of this is surprising to me. He already seemed messy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im honestly so mad at this boy



how fucking stupid do u have to be!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Thats the stupidest fucking thing you could do Reply

Thread

Link

So that's how he and his girlfriend stay so skinny Reply

Thread

Link

natalia really is frighteningly skinny tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s the tiniest thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lowkey mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're dating irl?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate that my mind went there immediately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link