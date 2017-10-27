Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Busted for Cocaine at LAX
'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Busted with Cocaine at LAX https://t.co/SyvAfsHepK— TMZ (@TMZ) October 28, 2017
- tried bringing coke into US
- denied entry bc of it
- was headed to the premiere of season 2
- not arrested, put on a plane back to london
- depending on how much he had, he could be banned from the US and his role on Stranger Things would be dunzo
ONTD have you ever accidentally smuggled cocaine into the airport? Tell me your best airport story.
(I'm only halfway through S2 tho no spoilers plz)
What a dumbass
I would never smuggle anything esp not drugs. I’m too chicken shit.
This.
WOOOOOOW wow
My sister smuggled Irish whiskey into the US, she had to put it in a box marked "vase" and somehow made its way here to my mom. I thought she was gonna get arrested for espionage or some shit lol
Didn't Zac Efron go on red carpet with cocaine and it fell out or something?
how fucking stupid do u have to be!!!!!!!!!!!