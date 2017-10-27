officially a STAN

Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Busted for Cocaine at LAX



  • tried bringing coke into US

  • denied entry bc of it

  • was headed to the premiere of season 2

  • not arrested, put on a plane back to london

  • depending on how much he had, he could be banned from the US and his role on Stranger Things would be dunzo


ONTD have you ever accidentally smuggled cocaine into the airport? Tell me your best airport story.
source
