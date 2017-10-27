Viewing Post: Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington

Thanks for the link, OP! I forgot this was happening tonight. Reply

I've been a mess since this started. When they played Numb and just let the audience sing </3

that broke me, I could not stop crying especially with the light shining where Chester should have been singing

With the flowers on the mic That was really fucking rough to get through

Who are these girls? I'm not a fan of their performance.

Julia Michaels and Kiiara. I'm not a fan either.

they sucked

It's a shame but the 3 women that weren't Alanis could have been different. Except for Kiara since she's actually on the song I guess. Mike's children's school friend was the only performance I haven't felt at all

Wow - this is incredibly moving with everyone singing this.

thanks for this. i tried posting but was too late. your post is better anyway



Edited at 2017-10-28 03:55 am (UTC)

i wonder of LP will continue w/o him

I'm not sure the band even knows yet.

well if Queen went on w/o Freddie, i'm sure they can, too

Mike ;_;

i hope he records this song

I do, too. I will probably always be a mess listening to it though.

I'm a mess over this tonight. Mike's talking about how he found out and I can't



I almost made it to the show and I'm sorry I didn't but also maybe it's for the best cause I'd be a bigger wreck



I love Alanis song it's so relatable Reply

Ugh Mike, every time he talks tonight :(

I don't like Shiny Pants Woman's voice.

yah she ruined this song

She was so bad.

hearing all these people singing LP just makes me sadder cause i am reminded how unique chester's voice was. :(

same, like im feeling super negative about every performance :/

i'm finding myself preferring the audience singing to a lot of these guests

ikr? lol

but mike is having SO much fun that whenever the camera cuts to him smiling i can't hate it too much

The guy from Bring Me the Horizon sounds like every Crawling meme come to life. Trying too hard.

Edited at 2017-10-28 04:18 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-28 04:18 am (UTC) Reply

Yep also lip syncing



I hadn't heard his name in years and happy to keep it that way Reply

