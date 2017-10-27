Viewing Post: Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington
The LIVE Stream of the show will now begin at 7:30pm PT - Tune in on @YouTube: https://t.co/nlW3hvjihq pic.twitter.com/OkN2rssoM1— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) October 27, 2017
In addition to a performance by the surviving members of Linkin Park – who will take the stage together for the first time since Bennington's July 20th death – the one-night-only event at the Hollywood Bowl will also feature Blink-182, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Machine Gun Kelly, System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan, Kiiara and members of Avenged Sevenfold, Yellowcard and Bring Me the Horizon.
Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund.
Rest in peace Chester.
