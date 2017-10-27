Viewing Post: Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington

detective

In addition to a performance by the surviving members of Linkin Park – who will take the stage together for the first time since Bennington's July 20th death – the one-night-only event at the Hollywood Bowl will also feature Blink-182, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Machine Gun Kelly, System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan, Kiiara and members of Avenged Sevenfold, Yellowcard and Bring Me the Horizon.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund.

Rest in peace Chester.

Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VoLHdADma8
https://twitter.com/linkinpark/status/923801260255453184
http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/linkin-park-to-live-stream-chester-bennington-tribute-show-w509870
