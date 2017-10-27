ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Need Something to Watch This Weekend? Try "The Exorcist"

Happy Halloween weekend ONTD!



What films do I need to watch before I dive into the show?

What are the different entries in the Exorcist franchise even about (besides the obvious)?

Where can I watch them?



1. The Exorcist (1973)

Do you need to watch it: Preferably, yes.

What it's about:

Where you can watch it:

Content Warnings:

Intermission I: But what about the sequels?

The Exorcist II: Heretic (1977), The Exorcist III: Legion (1990)

Do you need to watch them: No.



You do not need to watch either of these films in order to enjoy the film. In fact, the third film and the show wipe over the second film and pretend it never happened, which got an infamously negative response. It's often regarded as one of the worst sequels of all time, so save the effort.



The third film is also not relevant to the events of the show, but it got a better reception than the second, so check it out if you're interested.



What they're about:



The Exorcist II: Heretic centers on a 16-year old Regan Macneil, still recovering from the effects of her possession. Regan lives with her guardian and still has psychiatric evaluations with the help of her guardian Sharon Spencer in NYC, because Ellen Burstyn flat out refused to return as Chris Macneil.



The Exorcist III: Legion bears almost no relation to the first film. It centers on a police investigation of a series of murders which appear to have been done in the same pattern of a deceased serial killer, with two priests assisting the police officer in uncovering the satanic nature of the murders.



Where you can watch them:



Amazon



Content Warnings:



Intermission II: But what about the prequels?





Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)













Do you need to watch them: God, no.



You absolutely do not need to and should not watch either of these films.



The two prequels have a bizarre production history. Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist was filmed first, but the studio was unhappy with the result, so they hired a new director and new cast (aside from Stellan Skarsgård), and made the movie a second time, known as Exorcist: The Beginning. The Beginning was a financial and critical disaster, so the studio then released the first version Dominion after the second, which was also a flop. Yikes. That tells you everything you need to know.



Unless you're a die-hard fan, there's no reason why you have to suffer through them.



What they're about:



The two alternative prequels both center on Stellan Skarsgård as father Merrin from the first film, exploring his familiarity with the demon Pazuzu. The films are mirror images of each other and have the same overall plot, they just take slightly different routes to get there.



Where you can watch them:



Don't.



Content Warnings:



Wasted money in our capitalist hellscape.







2. The Exorcist: Season One (2016)









Do you need to watch it: Yes!



That's the purpose of this post! Set at only ten episodes a season and debuting to a surprisingly positive reception, the show is not a huge commitment and will probably become a binge-watch with its twists and turns.



What it's about:







Set in modern-day Chicago, the first season of Fox's reimagining of the horror franchise centers on the Rance family, caught between multiple tragedies that have left Angela Rance (Geena Davis), her husband Howard, and her daughters Katherine and Casey all under the same roof and on edge with each other. After noticing strange behavior and signs around the house, Angela Rance thinks that one of her daughters might be possessed.



Tomas Ortega is a Catholic priest at Angela's local church, dedicated to building a community and furthering his own faith and career while also struggling with remaining true to his priesthood. Lately he's been having the same horrifying dream of a priest named Marcus Keane performing an exorcism on a young boy, so when Angela Rance asks Tomas for his help in examining Katherine for signs of possession, Tomas, having no knowledge or even belief that demons really exist, tracks down the world-weary priest and asks for his help. Elsewhere, Father Devon Bennett catches wind of a conspiracy among the Catholic church, and a league of demons are brewing a larger plan for Chicago.



Beyond that, I won't spoil anything for new viewers. It has great directors and a diverse cast, including Marcus who's canonically gay! The first season has a lot of twists and turns and it's my strongest recommendation that you go into the show blind. Don't read anything else about it. Preferably you should watch or at least read about the original film, but the show stands well on its own.

Where you can watch it:



, Netflix (Canada et. al outside the US)



Content warnings:



Standard warnings for any possession story or horror show on network tv. Blood, the occasional but slight gore. There are two major things I would warn people of though:



Angela's daughter Katherine is a lesbian dealing with grief. In the beginning of episode three we see a flashback to her car crash, which features her flirting with her friend right before the accident happens. The camera does show some of the bloody aftermath, so skip the scene if that bothers you.



The possession storyline with the demon is also a direct allegory for predatory men, assault, and recovery. While the female characters are very much the protagonists of their own story, just be aware that gendered violence is one of the central themes.

Hulu (US) , Netflix (Canada et. al outside the US)





3. The Exorcist: Season Two (2017)









Do you need to watch it: Of course.



While the season isn't even half over yet, it's received a very positive response! Some fans think it's already better than the first season. Also set at only ten episodes, it won't be a huge commitment (but also please help support it I'm beggin y'all).

While the second season is a new story featuring Marcus and Tomas, you really should watch the first season. Not only will you have a better understanding of the main characters but the church conspiracy storyline has carried over and continued to build.





What it's about:







Set six months after the first season in Washington state, this season centers on a foster family parented by Andrew "Andy" Kim (John Cho), who's taken in kids from different backgrounds and broken homes, including Verity (Brianna Hildebrand, Negasconic Teenage Warhead from Deadpool), Shelby, Caleb, "Truck", and Grace. When social worker Rose Cooper (Li Jun Li) arrives to do an evaluation on the foster family, strange things start happening.



Marcus and Tomas have been on the road since the end of the previous season. The premiere opens with them in Montana, in the midst of the possession of a woman named Cindy. Tomas has began experiencing more strange visions and powers, and as the two of them continue their work, they appear to be guided to the Washington island by forces beyond their control. Meanwhile, Father Bennett continues his investigation into the Catholic Church as demons close in around them.



This season is great and easy to catch up on!



Where you can watch it:



(US),



Content Warnings:



Standard warnings for the franchise and a horror show. This season's dealt with parental abuse, miscarriage, and mention of suicide thus far.

No new episode this week ONTD. The Exorcist returns with 2.05 next week! What'd you think of the first season and how do you feel about the second so far? Are you ready for gay priests?



Please tag your spoilers in this post for BOTH seasons in case of any new viewers.



