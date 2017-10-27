detective

Breaking News: Mueller Files First Charges & Crowd at Womens Convention Erupts in Cheers at News







A Federal Grand Jury in Washington, DC approved the first charges of Robert Mueller's investigation today. The charges are sealed and the person in question, unknown who it is at this moment, should be expected to be taken into custody this Monday.





















Who is the person in question? Is Mueller's investigation moving fast for you? Who do you want to be charged next?

