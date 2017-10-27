Breaking News: Mueller Files First Charges & Crowd at Womens Convention Erupts in Cheers at News
Exclusive: A federal grand jury has approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Mueller https://t.co/pOtW4XvgXE pic.twitter.com/9K2zALe6vE— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 28, 2017
Exclusive: First charges filed in Mueller investigation https://t.co/w6GMH7W1J7 https://t.co/RRqTCMl16A— CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2017
.@lsarsour just interrupted a panel at #womensconvention to announce Mueller filed charges and the crowd ERUPTED pic.twitter.com/WzerDLvmoL— jordan ghoul 👻☠️🎃 (@JordanUhl) October 28, 2017
A Federal Grand Jury in Washington, DC approved the first charges of Robert Mueller's investigation today. The charges are sealed and the person in question, unknown who it is at this moment, should be expected to be taken into custody this Monday.
Jeffrey Toobin: If anybody thinks the Mueller investigation is going to be wrapping up... this decision guarantees it will go well into 2018 pic.twitter.com/ffmhGWMSns— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 28, 2017
INDICTMENT is def Here We Go ⚒🌹⚖️✔️certified #Mueller #ROSEARMY I had to feel the news it’s so big @cnn pic.twitter.com/LvGmuOgsxJ— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 28, 2017
Every news site: "First Charges Filed in Mueller Investigation."— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 28, 2017
Fox News: pic.twitter.com/nOJkj3if2e
Mueller? I hardly know her! (Idk what that joke means but oh boy I’m so excited for Tr*mp & company to go down)— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 28, 2017
Left: Mueller files first charges!— andy lassner (@andylassner) October 28, 2017
Right: Uranium!
When it's Friday and you find out Mueller is about to start arresting Trump associate. pic.twitter.com/3d3Yy4VgQ6— Travon Free (@Travon) October 28, 2017
Times reports Mueller to indict these polarized political times.— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 28, 2017
JFK Files - "Hold my beer"— Matt 🎃swalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 28, 2017
Robert Mueller - "Hold MY beer"
(long pause)
JFK Files - "Holding your beer"
Who is the person in question? Is Mueller's investigation moving fast for you? Who do you want to be charged next?
