Breaking News: Mueller Files First Charges & Crowd at Womens Convention Erupts in Cheers at News

Lol so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Anywho, second confirmation!



Source w direct knowledge confirms indictements and believes likely target is Manafort. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) October 28, 2017

I legit just spent a good 30 minutes finding celeb tweets lmao.Anywho, second confirmation! Reply

Thread

Link

bless you for your good work <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I kept refreshing twitter to see what celebs would respond so that I could use them in the post



Edited at 2017-10-28 01:58 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't find shit either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

need moar. I also need trump to not bomb North Korea as a distraction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Edited at 2017-10-28 02:02 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Let him burn. Let him burn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but it's unrelated to the election :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



First round is on me! Reply

Thread

Link

Doggie looks like he's shaking an urn. How fitting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The many layers to GIF choices, TBH! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this comment!



the dogville comedies were so cruel tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

After weeks of feeling numb I don't know how to react to this. Reply

Thread

Link

DON'T MAKE ME CRY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, seeing this gif brings back good memories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad damn times for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww this iconic gif 💙💙💙💙 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woooowww, taking it way back! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





unfortunately, here's who's unsealing the indictments on monday pic.twitter.com/3GCpLpMgzq — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 28, 2017





oh no what if it’s tiffany — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 28, 2017







paul manafort at happy hour tonight pic.twitter.com/ITeQOUGYDn — Trick-or-T. Kyle 🎃 (@tkylemac) October 28, 2017





!!! “Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday”



Welp. This explains the uranium distraction https://t.co/LPaTMmFvHM — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 28, 2017









Also fucking screaming @ Hannity's twitter meltdown rn.

My trash political ass was flooding the ffaf with news. Thanks OP for a new home. No wonder these motherfuckers were pushing the debunked Kremlin talking point of uranium so hard recently. My guess is Manafort is one of them (CNN can't say names but seems to refer to it as people and not one person) for money laundering that leads to some Trump shit.Also fucking screaming @ Hannity's twitter meltdown rn. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO i knew there was a reason they were pushing the Hillary stories again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Jared is next Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ditto. And Junior. Republicans trying hard to distract. Not gonna work, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Mueller is spotted at a Jared's Jewelry Store this weekend...



HE WENT TO JARED.



Ok, that made more sense in my head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He can take Ivana w him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg faye would flip out lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really want to get my hopes up but… Reply

Thread

Link

mte. I won't be excited until I see Tr*mp getting dragged off in handcuffs, impeached, or resigning (lmao) with my own two eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i feel like such a debbie downer. i think this last year has robbed me of hope, even the fun kind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, I’m with you. If this experience should teach us anything it’s not to count your chickens before they hatch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I hope it’s not like a gardener hiding a trove of illegals or some nothingness, but I think people knew this was brewing because why else for the 1 1/2 yr old opp research uranium nonsense that was already debunked before election.



Also related to timing lol that Spicer met with Mueller just last week. Reinhold just before that. Cackles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exact. Same. I trust nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I'm not popping any bottles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna use that on Election Night.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





please dont remind me of that night Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

too soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

COME THROUGH, SWAN!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaaaas finally something good has happened today Reply

Thread

Link

agree with you there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









perched. I know better than to get my hopes up but...perched. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Kenneth Branaugh is so fucking extra. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is him? i thought a young eddie izzard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lolll this is a great comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, I love everything about this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Optimistic but still early. And republicans are crying uranium and Hilary faked dossier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really is his HP character, isn't he? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw a Much Ado gif and same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Pressure mounts on Mueller to resign over FBI ties to #TrumpDossier scandal, #UraniumOne, #Rosatom bribery casehttps://t.co/Lruahuk15p — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 27, 2017



6 hours ago the Kremlin talking point continues Reply

Thread

Link

It's sad that the congress is going to push this shit instead of actually trying to get to the bottom of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are literally retiring instead of going after Trump. What the fuck do the Russians have on all these senators that have them fleeing?!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol so transparent omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was suppose to be studying tonight lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

snatching this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoo bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao



haven't seen this one before! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yassss bitch I can’t wait Reply

Thread

Link

1. I'm sure it's COMPLETE COINCIDENCE that in the last few days several key Trump allies called on Mueller to resign https://t.co/jlS8i9sI7Q — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 28, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Now I'm really scared they're going to find a way to fire him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they were trying to distract from the news that was going to drop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm terrified that they're going to fire him now :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I 100% expect that to happen. Trump has already obstructed justice and gotten away with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link