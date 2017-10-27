Gal Gadot talks BvS Wonder Woman backstory retcon
-In BvS Synder introduced us to a Wonder Woman who had shunned mankind for over 100 years due to them being so awful.
-In Wonder Woman, the movie ends with the character on a more hopeful note and one who hadn't shunned mankind.
-At the recent press conference in China for JL, Gal Gadot had this to say on the characters motivations
"None of us knew exactly, exactly, the back story of Wonder Woman. And once they decided to shoot the solo movie for Wonder Woman and we started to dig in to understand the core of this character, we realized that, actually, there is no way that Wonder Woman would ever give up on mankind.
The reason why she left the island was because she wanted to make their lives better and safer—they are her calling. So, I’m giving you a very honest answer, but it was—sometimes in a creative process, you establish something that is not necessarily the right decision, but then you can always correct it and change it. So Wonder Woman will always be there, as far as she’s concerned, for mankind."
-The WW sequel is rumored to take place during the Cold War.
-JL is on track to open between $110-120 million
-BvS opened to $166M & SS opented to $133.7M
-This would put JL as the 3rd biggest opening for the current (but not officially named) DCEU
how do these trackings work? What are the sources for those numbers? I went to the source and I still dk, it doesn't say.
Audience tracking, a cottage industry created in the 1970s, works principally by polling viewers at test screenings to gauge interest and awareness of a film, or over opening weekend to provide a window on a movie’s demographics. It’s a good measuring device for marketing a film, but it simply isn’t capable of drilling down deeply enough to provide the kind of analytics that newer digitally driven data-collection can.
http://variety.com/2013/biz/news/film-biz-says-tracking-systems-in-dire-need-of-improvement-1200665715/
This article is from 2013, so I'm still unsure as to how they do it presently, if it's been updated at all.
