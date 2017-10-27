Gal Gadot talks BvS Wonder Woman backstory retcon

No surprise there. BvS' biggest problem was its total misunderstanding of its own characters (and I say that as someone who is far from being a DC stan). Reply

Thread

Link

The Wonder Woman movie was so underwhelming. I get why it was so safe but it’s still disappointing. Reply

Thread

Link

I really didnt like the third part. the ending, the villain. no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish they would have gone the Thor route and just fully embrace the ridiculousness of Wonder Woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Lupin just wouldn’t die



And then suddenly he did? And I’m still not sure how? Like oh here’s a miraculous final move that will sure defeat him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The villain reveal/final fight just killed whatever momentum the film had going. Such a let down. People in my theater went from enjoying the movie to going, "oh, ok, let's go" when it ended. The movie went from the high points of Themyscira and No Man's Land to the dull plop of Ares on an airfield. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that last scene was ott in a bad way... it was terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what third act are you talking about. idk her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









more for me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it will be a hit, how can it not? But I dont really care for it. I didnt like the trailers at all. My friend asked me to watch with her so maybe I'll go, but if I dont not big deal. I liked Wonder Woman enough, but with Snyder version here... not sure. Reply

Thread

Link

It will be a moderate hit for sure but if reviews are bad, it will probably gross less then WW domestically which would be a failure for it being the Justice League and DCs big team up movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The hype is not real, but the humongous budget is very real. It will probably end up being barely profitable after DVD sales and such, but it's not going to be the launching pad for other characters the way they hoped. The script is also a mess, imo, so I don't think it's going to surprise the box office through word-of-mouth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it true WW is the main? What do Mera, Lois, etc do? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol this is ringing so true, the only character anyone is hyped for is Aquaman and that's based solely on the fact that ppl love Jason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mark my words, the Cyborg movie isn't happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The biggest question I had from the Wonder Woman movie tbh was who the fuck in casting thought it was a good idea to cast Professor Lupin as the God of War. Reply

Thread

Link

With that moustache too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looked so mousy that it made the twist so ridiculous. Thank God everything else in the movie was strong enough for that to not kill the movie for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It fucking killed me when they did the flashback, and HE HAD THE DAMN MUSTACHE EVEN BACK THEN! it was so funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I thought I was watching the IRL version Nigel Thornberry. They should've cast another actor for Ares in his true form at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that moustache was so distracting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that even his body or did they CGI it cos I seem to remember a shirtless scene and my head was just like hmmm this does not make sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thewlis makes sense for the disguised Ares, but not for Ares in his real form. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He didn't even change appearance once he god'd out and got his armor and stuff! He was still Fuggo Lupin! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Has anybody ever cared about any character David Thewlis has done? I even forgot who he was and mentally kept calling him Rhys Ifans throughout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justice for Jason Isaacs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was silly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? my roomie, she knows nothing about comic books, or whatever, and she saw him and went, "I bet he's the bad guy." instantly, his first scene.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WW had such a weak villain.



I seriously want Barbara Minerva/Cheetah or Circe in the sequel. I like that they interviewed Cheetah's voice actress Erica Lutrell (Keisha from Magic School Bus) and she said she would love to play her. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes same, I desperately want to see Circe and Cheetah in live action and done well. But I hope it's more like Rebirth Cheetah and that she's super monstrous, not like a hot furry ya know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god no yiffing furries please.



remember the zootopia marketing strategy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wonder Woman sadly has terrible villains. Her best one recently is Maxwell Lord, and even he's pretty lame. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope Patty just retcons the fuck out of everything. Retcon the stupid bookend of her not having seen Steve and bring back Steve and Etta Candy. Reply

Thread

Link

mte to all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want Etta Candy in the sequel so bad, she was so adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't see how bringing back Steve wouldn't kill all the emotional weight of the climax of the first movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bring back Steve? whaaaat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO - NO FLASHBACK Reply

Thread

Link

I'm shocked that they seem to get her and her alone right. Cause she IS totally right. That's the entire point of the WW movie, that she wouldn't give up on ~terrible humanity. She would be determined to HELP humanity, who were the biggest victims of warfare and violence.



She wasn't horrified by war cause it damaged the sugarcane crop or something. Humans were the perpatrators, but far more were, and are, victims. Reply

Thread

Link

BvS just didn’t happen anymore



I love it



Let’s just skip straight to flashpoint so we can retcon everything except her movie already please Reply

Thread

Link

JL is on track to open between $110-120 million



how do these trackings work? What are the sources for those numbers? I went to the source and I still dk, it doesn't say. Reply

Thread

Link

I think they base it on the overall interest of the film and current ticket purchases? Studios also put out what they think their films will open with and a lot of times they low ball it to come out better if it opens bigger.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahh, okay. One big guessing game, it sounds like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Audience tracking, a cottage industry created in the 1970s, works principally by polling viewers at test screenings to gauge interest and awareness of a film, or over opening weekend to provide a window on a movie’s demographics. It’s a good measuring device for marketing a film, but it simply isn’t capable of drilling down deeply enough to provide the kind of analytics that newer digitally driven data-collection can.



http://variety.com/2013/biz/news/film-biz-says-tracking-systems-in-dire-need-of-improvement-1200665715/



This article is from 2013, so I'm still unsure as to how they do it presently, if it's been updated at all. ah-ha! they used the term 'industry tracking' in the article in the source. I dug a little deeper and found this, if anyone is interested:This article is from 2013, so I'm still unsure as to how they do it presently, if it's been updated at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of it involves pre-ticket sales nowadays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

$110-120 million



SAD





i will be watching it tho for my girl WW. i'm hoping to not be disappointed by aquaman. batman is blah. superman is blah. and i am not emotionally invested in flash or cyborg.



i'm on board with the trailers and then it gets to the messy red scenes that scream snyder and i'm just nhft.



Reply

Thread

Link