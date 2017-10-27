Isabelle Huppert (Elle) 1

Zac Posen weighs in on Weinstein Scandal and gives advice to aspiring actors/models


Project Runway's Zac Posen weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has rocked Hollywood.


  • “It’s been quite shocking. I never saw Harvey on set. I work with an amazing woman who represented the Weinstein Co., Barbara [Schneeweiss].”

  • “I don’t think this is something new in any industry and I don’t think it’s only a woman issue... It’s an important time for people to look inside and lead their lives with example. For models, if you are underage like an actor, you must have a chaperone. There has to be responsibility in that way. From a future-looking perspective, children that are being born now are expected to live 25 to 30 years longer, and that will evolve beauty ideals. I’ve always tried to represent women of different ages, body types and backgrounds, but I’ve had lots of pushback from my own industry. Fashion has a responsibility to love all women.”



Interesting coming from him considering he practically gropes the models during the close-up examinations on PR while Heidi and Nina do not....

