Zac Posen weighs in on Weinstein Scandal and gives advice to aspiring actors/models

i've never seen him groping the models during closer looks...??

I said he practically gropes them. Its the way he goes about touching them during the critiques. It bothers me.

hmm ive never seen it that way. mostly it seemed like he was looking at the garments.

what kind of word salad...

fr read his quotes like

mte like "From a future-looking perspective, children that are being born now are expected to live 25 to 30 years longer, and that will evolve beauty ideals." .......... passive voicing all over this bitch

yeah that bit was gag. and then he praises, promotes and sells himself in the following sentence.

that sounds like a whole lot of nothing

For models, if you are underage like an actor, you must have a chaperone. There has to be responsibility in that way.



I'd expect nothing less from Lena Dunham's former Nanny.

All the judges kind of brush up against the models' breasts and all when they're inspecting the clothes I think, I don't think it's limited to Zac.

He's the only one who actually gets up close and personal and touches the fabric and stuff

Idk, I thought I remembered Heidi doing it too.

Last episode it seemed like she and Nina stood from a distance. He always touches the models when he examines them.

Heidi grabbed the top of the (hideous) gold corset by the models' breasts to tug it up numerous times, after she said she wasnt going to.



I feel like the models on the show are constantly grabbed by designers. Boobs shoved into small tops, things taped, asses pricked by needles.



I personally like the fact that they can finally get up close because one tug makes the shit the designers make fall apart. The models shouldn't be groped but I feel when they're touching the garments, they're trying to see the workmanship or if its just glued together Reply

eh I mean he's a designer, he'd be more interested in the constructional aspects then them. IMO he's not inappropriate, but I guess I could see how it would be seen that way

Hmm... I'm not a fashion expert by any means but I always assumed he was looking at the construction of the garment and looking at the designers techniques/how well they executed everything (looking for lining, special details, if things were just tucked in and not properly put in, etc).

yeah, same

thats how i saw it too and sometimes the other judges do the same. i've never gotten weird vibes

Yeah no I don't think he practically gropes anyone on PR lol

Literally watching PR right now and not seeing what the OP is talking about. I thought you meant behind the scenes but if all you have it on the actual show, not seeing it.



Edited at 2017-10-28 02:49 am (UTC)

I don’t think it’s only a woman issue



hell no, tired of this language. this a mens issue Reply

Yeah that stuck out to me too

Oh I read that as sexual harassment in the industry doesn't just affect women and it's also a problem for male models and whoever else, but I guess you could argue it's still men who are the ones doing the harassing.

Tbf he could be referring to how sexual harassment of male models as well female ones is rife in the fashion industry.

