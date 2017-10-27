Zac Posen weighs in on Weinstein Scandal and gives advice to aspiring actors/models
'Project Runway' Judge Zac Posen weighs in on Weinstein scandal: “It’s been quite shocking.” https://t.co/gXw4A9IGon pic.twitter.com/4QCIoetK6s— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) October 27, 2017
Project Runway's Zac Posen weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has rocked Hollywood.
- “It’s been quite shocking. I never saw Harvey on set. I work with an amazing woman who represented the Weinstein Co., Barbara [Schneeweiss].”
- “I don’t think this is something new in any industry and I don’t think it’s only a woman issue... It’s an important time for people to look inside and lead their lives with example. For models, if you are underage like an actor, you must have a chaperone. There has to be responsibility in that way. From a future-looking perspective, children that are being born now are expected to live 25 to 30 years longer, and that will evolve beauty ideals. I’ve always tried to represent women of different ages, body types and backgrounds, but I’ve had lots of pushback from my own industry. Fashion has a responsibility to love all women.”
Interesting coming from him considering he practically gropes the models during the close-up examinations on PR while Heidi and Nina do not....
I'd expect nothing less from Lena Dunham's former Nanny.
I feel like the models on the show are constantly grabbed by designers. Boobs shoved into small tops, things taped, asses pricked by needles.
I personally like the fact that they can finally get up close because one tug makes the shit the designers make fall apart. The models shouldn't be groped but I feel when they're touching the garments, they're trying to see the workmanship or if its just glued together
hell no, tired of this language. this a mens issue
I don't like how he puts the responsibility on underage models to stop the harassment with the 'It’s an important time for people to look inside and lead their lives with example' stuff. He's right underage models should have chaperones but they rarely do, the industry actively discourages it models can get a rep for being difficult if they do, especially if their chaperone tries to interfere with shoots/behavior they think is inappropriate (stylists/photogs touching the models, nude shoots). Not to mention to get booked just for one show can require hours of unpaid castings and fittings, most models don't have parents or whatever that can afford to miss that much work to supervise them. That's if their parents are even in the country. A better idea would be for brands to stop using underage models.
What would really improve things for models in the US is if they extended child performer laws/rights to cover models, atm they don't. And for models to be considered employees of their agencies, because at the moment they're considered independent contractors which means they can't sue for sexual harassment under federal law.
