Coincidence or not? Gal Gadot Backs Out of Awards Dinner Honoring Alleged Predator Brett Ratner

Is Ratner the one who made the really bad X3 or nah? Reply

yup Reply

Okay, now I have double reason to hate him. Reply

never forgiving him for:



ruining Psylocke, Callisto...pretty much everyone except maybe Kavita Rao.

the fucking golden gate bridge shit

Evil!JEAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!

multiple man being useless

that trash character of "psylocke" being useless (thank god Munn stepped in later)

quill or whatever the fuck that was

"I DUN WANNA FIX IT" *veins show up in face and pupils get huge*

Xavier's cheesy af smile when he dies

Rogue doing ABSOLUTELY nothing except run around in training mode and later staying at the mansion while the x-men go to fight

Rogue taking the cure

Iceman the fuckboi being with Kitty.

That useless ice scene

Halle Berry having to literally fight to get more screentime for Storm when she's technically the second in command after the (dead) Cyclops



Only thing he got right was killing boring ass cyclops Reply

Reading all of that has reminded me how X3 is one of the few movies I actually want my money back from. Reply

jean's parents mysteriously disappear when they show up to her house later in life

who's hiding? dickhead...

leech being a white boy who cannot act

juggernaut bitch

arclight....just...arclight

callisto...........no. no to everything. sorry. dania is terrible.

angel, rogue, and mystique being promoted as LEADS when they didn't do jack shit.



and fuck them forever for ruining mystique, their second crime in ruining her is casting jlaw... Reply

Man I can’t tell his and Bryan Singer’s name/ identity apart, like I’m confused who made what



But they’re both pieces of shit so clearly I don’t have to. Let’s just remember them as those skidmarks that need to choke Reply

"My closest friends are James Toback, Roman Polanski, Warren Beatty, Bob Evans — these are the guys who have helped me and given me the best advice."







I am sensing a theme here...... I am sensing a theme here...... Reply

BIrds of a feather...



I see what type of advice Roman and James gave him Reply

Probably what groping techniques will best make girls powerless, I bet. Reply

LMAO what a list Reply

Holy shit is that quote real? They must have secret handshakes and shit. Fuck them all. Reply

OP your icon 😍



i'm so glad all these men are being exposed left and right. Reply

I had to click on that old Variety link to make sure that quote was real because it legit sounds like a parody, lmao



Edited at 2017-10-28 01:53 am (UTC) Reply

yeah i thought OP was fucking around lmao Reply

right, omg Reply

Yikes at that quote Reply

Lmao Reply

my mama said i gotta go right now immediately



Why admit to knowing Roman, much less him being a close personal friend TF? Reply

Isn't he the one who supposedly passes around a secret book rating women sexually ? Reply

Just saying "I like to sexually assault women" would've been shorter. Reply

mte Reply

