Coincidence or not? Gal Gadot Backs Out of Awards Dinner Honoring Alleged Predator Brett Ratner
Gal Gadot Backs Out of Awards Dinner Honoring Brett Ratner (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/FYzV5tiMZ8— Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2017
- Gal was set to honour Brett Ratner at a dinner for the Jewish National Fund on Sunday but backed out within the last day.
- Gal posted a message on her Instagram of support to all victims of sexual harassment and assault.
- Her withdrawl from the event comes on the heels of Hollywood stars facing increasing scrutiny in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
- Olivia Munn accused Ratner, without naming him, of masturbating in front of her while eating shrimp on a movie set. Ratner then confirmed she was talking about him but denied this allegation. He also apologized for falsely saying that the two slept together.
- "My closest friends are James Toback, Roman Polanski, Warren Beatty, Bob Evans — these are the guys who have helped me and given me the best advice." - Brett Ratner, Variety (January 2017)
SOURCE
ONTD, is this just a case of bad timing? How long until dozens of women come out accusing Bratner of sexual harassment/assault?
I am sensing a theme here......
i'm so glad all these men are being exposed left and right.
Edited at 2017-10-28 01:53 am (UTC)
my mama said i gotta go right now immediately
Just saying "I like to sexually assault women" would've been shorter.