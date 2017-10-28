tobias sorensen

Coincidence or not? Gal Gadot Backs Out of Awards Dinner Honoring Alleged Predator Brett Ratner



- Gal was set to honour Brett Ratner at a dinner for the Jewish National Fund on Sunday but backed out within the last day.

- Gal posted a message on her Instagram of support to all victims of sexual harassment and assault.

- Her withdrawl from the event comes on the heels of Hollywood stars facing increasing scrutiny in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

- Olivia Munn accused Ratner, without naming him, of masturbating in front of her while eating shrimp on a movie set. Ratner then confirmed she was talking about him but denied this allegation. He also apologized for falsely saying that the two slept together.

- "My closest friends are James Toback, Roman Polanski, Warren Beatty, Bob Evans — these are the guys who have helped me and given me the best advice." - Brett Ratner, Variety (January 2017)

SOURCE

ONTD, is this just a case of bad timing? How long until dozens of women come out accusing Bratner of sexual harassment/assault?
Tagged: ,