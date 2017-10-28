Nathan Fillion back on ABC with new crime drama



ABC has ordered a light crime drama titled "The Rookie".
The show follows John Nolan, played by Fillion, who has just joined the LAPD as a rookie to pursue his dream of being a cop.
The show is based on a true story.
Absentia starring Stana Katic is currently airing its first season internationally on various AXN networks.

