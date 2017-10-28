Nathan Fillion back on ABC with new crime drama
Nathan Fillion To Star In ‘The Rookie’: ABC Lands Light Cop Drama From Alexi Hawley & The Mark Gordon Co. With… https://t.co/slU7SLGLTc pic.twitter.com/wWUZ5wU02E— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 26, 2017
ABC has ordered a light crime drama titled "The Rookie".
The show follows John Nolan, played by Fillion, who has just joined the LAPD as a rookie to pursue his dream of being a cop.
The show is based on a true story.
Absentia starring Stana Katic is currently airing its first season internationally on various AXN networks.
source
Ugh. This bitch.