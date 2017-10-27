October 27th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 21092109 comments Add comment
I GOT A PARTY TONIGHT~ Going as JD from Heathers.
instergram
https://www.instagram.com/karalee_tiu
Re: instergram
& http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
Re: instergram
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastasia
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastasia
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
https://www.instagram.com/fictitious_tale/
https://www.instagram.com/fictitious_tale/
Re: instergram
I follow back! 😊
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
private but i follow back
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
Sorry for the edits lol
Edited at 2017-10-27 11:32 pm (UTC)
RE: instergram
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
Re: instergram
https://www.instagram.com/msrosemarienyc/
https://www.instagram.com/msrosemarienyc/
It's boring rn but it's finally gonna get interesting when I go to Europe next week!! Follow plz!!
Re: instergram
Re: instergram
DO IT
happy friday everyone!
Edited at 2017-10-27 11:01 pm (UTC)
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
BUT! right behind her was a State Police officer who put on his lights/siren & pulled her over to give her a ticket. And fines are doubled in a construction zone.
Re: happy friday everyone!
I just finished the book last week and it was really good. He seems like a cool person and his trajectory in life (from practically failing high school to becoming a goddamn astronaut) is pretty amazing and inspiring.
Ask him about Space Monkey and if he still has the gorilla suit for me, girl.
DO IT
*Shia La Beouf voice* DO ITTT
Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
You got: The Witches
You're either revolting or super nice — there's no in between!
https://www.buzzfeed.com/Bregirl721/based-on-your-preferences-what-roald-dahl-book-ar-37cnp?utm_term=.arGoBaNaN#.gu30gjljl
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Matilda
You're smart and independent, but you still like to have fun!
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
You're either revolting or super nice — there's no in between!
lol false, I'm right in the middle
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
You're very humble and happy! Despite lots of ups and down, you'll definitely end up on top.
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
the personality description they give for that one is so vague, lol: "You're smart and independent, but you still like to have fun!"
Like 95% of people would describe themselves that way, even if it's not an accurate description
Edited at 2017-10-27 11:52 pm (UTC)
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
Re: Which Roald Dahl Book Are You?
x
also I loved him in this movie
This is making me laugh WAY too hard. My work crush has FINALLY admitted he likes me and I even asked him how I was supposed to decipher that from our often one-word conversations lol.
Yeah, I said it.
http://www.instagram.com/artistsonthelam
& http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
Some of my Portrait Work.
www.instagram.com/diliaoviedo/
www.vimeo.com/diliaoviedo
Re: Some of my Portrait Work.
Re: Some of my Portrait Work.
Re: Some of my Portrait Work.
Re: Some of my Portrait Work.
Hopefully will hit CA next year,