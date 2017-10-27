Erika Jayne

Read between these lines David! Shannon Beador separates from husband of 17yrs




-Shannon has finally decided to leave her husband after 17 years

-She states that it takes two to make a relationship work

-She felt alone in her marriage

-Shortly after wrapping her first season of RHOC 3 years ago, Shannon found out that her husband had been cheating on her and their relationship spiraled from there with the couple attempting to repair their marriage

-Shannon is just another in a long line of Housewives hit by the bravo curse










Source: 1 2 3 4
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , , ,