Read between these lines David! Shannon Beador separates from husband of 17yrs

He cheated on her and I don't think they ever recovered. I also wonder if he started to cheat again because he got super fit. Reply

He did try to get her to the gym but she refused so I dont think he was cheating again. Reply

I hope he wasn't cheating again. It's crazy! First Kelly and now Shannon! I hope we get crazy Kelly and Shannon next season with a whole new cast. I don't want anymore Lydia, Vicki, Tamara, or Peggy. Reply

I was thinking the same thing, that he's cheating again. Reply

This is what I thought, that he met someone at the gym Reply

i thought he replaced cheating on her with the gym. she said he went straight there after dinner and stopped speaking to her. it was fucking sad. honestly, it seemed like she was the last person he wanted to be around. but instead of being direct, he cheated then avoided her and treated her like shit to force her to divorce him. He’s a disgusting coward. Reply

he didnt just cheat. he had like, a year long love affair. he even left her at one point. his family met her and liked her better than shannon etc etc. it wasnt a one night stand. there was no coming back from that Reply

lmao that gif. I really need to start watching some of these Real Housewives shows. Reply

Damn straight you do. Damn straight you do. Reply

lol didnt she say "dildo", with no S. bahaha Reply

I love Leann, she's kind of ott and corny at times but she's carrying Dallas. Reply

Dallas really is the gift that keeps on giving and LeeAnne Locken is a TV icon. Reply

I didn’t see the appeal until the last year or so and got roped in by my boyfriend. Above all else they are fascinating character studies Reply

Somehow it'll be Vickis fault Reply

This was long overdue, I hope to see a happier, relaxed Shannon next season. Reply

good for her! Reply

Thank god. David is such a chode. Reply

I hope she realizes she will be sooo much better off in the long run without him. And for her daughters too. David was checked out a long time ago and that hilarious/depressing marriage bootcamp and vow renewal was such a bad idea. I also think his whole fitness thing while she was trying to get healthier was another giant red flag.



I still can't stand ha tho. I did like her at first.



Edited at 2017-10-27 10:54 pm (UTC)

Next season I wanna see Shannon dating, losing all the extra weight, opening her healthy but cheap restaurant, releasing a LOCK (Ladies Of Rock) EP on iTunes and going out with her single friend Kelly Dodd.



I'm glad she's finally free from that awful husband who clearly hated her!Next season I wanna see Shannon dating, losing all the extra weight, opening her healthy but cheap restaurant, releasing a LOCK (Ladies Of Rock) EP on iTunes and going out with her single friend Kelly Dodd. Reply

Dream catcher, dream catcher, dream catcher woaaaah Reply

Good for Shannon! I really like her... Lydia a Peggy can go jump off a cliff.



Have they filmed the reunion yet? I hope not because I want to see Shannon draaaaag David! Reply

I think so. Apparently she delivered the news there. Reply

I hate Lydia so much this season she's making me forget my disdain for Vicki (not that I am now fond of Vicki but still). Reply

How does one like Shannon? Especially this miserable version of Shannon? Reply

nobody is surprised. Reply

I wonder if he'll go back to Michigan. He doesn't seem to like California. Reply

He has 3 kids lol. He aint gonna be relocating out of state. Reply

We don't want his ugly ass here! I didn't even know he was from Michigan. Where in Michigan? lmao bet his ass is from Birmingham or West Bloomfield or some shit Reply

Internet says he's from Freeland, lol, middle of nowhere. Reply

Good for her. David is a repressed weirdo with crazy eyes Reply

Anyone see the guy who dressed up as Shannon for the Bitchsesh Halloween special? He truly took #1 spot. Reply

Yes! I did! OMG! I was like an icon we deserve!Did you listen to the Breaking News Bitch Sesh just did?



Edited at 2017-10-27 11:27 pm (UTC)

I did not! They are on it! Reply

