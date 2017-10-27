Read between these lines David! Shannon Beador separates from husband of 17yrs
#RHOC's Shannon Beador and David Beador Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage https://t.co/pDVws7KLlw— People (@people) October 27, 2017
-Shannon has finally decided to leave her husband after 17 years
-She states that it takes two to make a relationship work
-She felt alone in her marriage
-Shortly after wrapping her first season of RHOC 3 years ago, Shannon found out that her husband had been cheating on her and their relationship spiraled from there with the couple attempting to repair their marriage
-Shannon is just another in a long line of Housewives hit by the bravo curse
Source: 1 2 3 4
Damn straight you do.
Somehow it'll be Vickis fault
I still can't stand ha tho. I did like her at first.
Edited at 2017-10-27 10:54 pm (UTC)
Next season I wanna see Shannon dating, losing all the extra weight, opening her healthy but cheap restaurant, releasing a LOCK (Ladies Of Rock) EP on iTunes and going out with her single friend Kelly Dodd.
Have they filmed the reunion yet? I hope not because I want to see Shannon draaaaag David!
Edited at 2017-10-27 11:27 pm (UTC)
I'm happy she's getting divorced because she was fucking miserable, David hated her, and their daughters didn't need to see such an unhealthy marriage.