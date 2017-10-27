Lana Del Rey performs 'Lust for Life' tracks for the first time in NYC

she has a show right outside my job on feb 1st (she hasn't been to FL in like 3 years too) but shitty seats are $85 so idk. i love you elizabeth but not that much. Reply

Call me when she finally decides to perform Religion, Salvatore (in full) and The Blackest Day.

the fact that the sonic orgasm that is "the blackest day" didn't receive a video is a hate crime

Don't even get me started lol Sis releases music videos for the most random songs, yet her most iconic ones are being paid dust. I love her, but come on!

I really wish she would perform more from honeymoon idg what she has against that album 😭

The Blackest Day will never leave my iPod tbh

Omg she looks so adorable with that haircut! I saw her live once and her setlist was really short, I was kind of disappointed enough not to go again considering tix are kind of pricey for her now. I do love the album tho so we shall wait until the day of concert.

ia, i saw her in nyc in 2012 and the show went by so quickly but i'm glad i was there bc that was when she debuted "body electric" and her stans were only beginning to turn rabid

Her fans were full on rabid by the time I got to see her. I never realized she shares the same fans as Marina but it totally makes sense. Lol

her haircut looks rlly good imo.

Why is her masterpiece Get Free only Oct 23 my queen this is your jam!

it was a request!! and it was incredible I felt so blessed to experience it 😭🙏🏼

MTE it's perfection!!!!

I hated L4L

What did you hate about it? and what's your fav Lana album?

I was just really bored listening to it :/



I guess from the ones she's released it's BTD, but like my fav lana songs are the unreleased ones. Go Go dancer, Damn you, serial killer, Back to basics, boarding school, live or die. Stuff like that.

Parent

same.

i only really like the tile tack, and like 2 others are average at best



i seem to like her every other album

didnt care for born to die, liked paradise, hated ultraviolence, love honeymoon



LDR6 gon b gud 🤔

i dont HATE it but its pretty boring, i havent listened to it that much after the first week, whereas honeymoon ....

i actually haven't even listened through the whole album because i was so disinterested for the first few songs tbh. i still listen to honeymoon all the time tho so...

Parent

I was bored, so I didn't listen to the second half.

this album is probably my least favorite album she's released. none of it really clicked with me.



she's really boring live and she'll spend like 30 minutes taking selfies with fans while performing.

The Blackest Day please! And she only did 5-6 tracks from the new album? Smh

She still hasn't performed most of the songs off Honeymoon. With how things are going I expect only one song from L4L making the set list for her tour promoting the next album lol

Flipside is one of my favorite tracks even though it's very filler, so I'd love her to perform that one day



And no shame but I also like Guns and Roses

i went thru a period where i had "flipside" on repeat, it's kind of weirdly structured but i like it a lot

Yes! I live for the guitar outro

I really wanted to get tickets and even bought merch to qualify for the pre-sale. But I just don't feel safe going to a huge arena venue these days, which feels so weird to say :/ but I've already seen her once at a mid-sized venue so I don't feel like I'm missing out on too much

I totally feel you, they had pretty intense security tho- bag check, metal detector, and thorough pat down. I know shit can still happen but it did make me feel safer

I was there both nights, she was great!! tho I hate GA and I was so annoyed w/ some of the ppl there... jersey trash yelling and being obnoxious like what r u doing 😒 Can't wait to see her in jan in actual seats 😊



Also op if I remember correctly she also sang ultraviolence but the first night only!

oop, i copied the setlist for the second date and added "get free" and called it a day lol. what is she doing w the pre-chorus now that she's nixed the "he hit me" line?

also do not put that on jersey smh, her fans are wild everywhere



also do not put that on jersey smh, her fans are wild everywhere



Edited at 2017-10-27 11:32 pm (UTC)

lol true



edit: oh and re the pre chorus I thought she still sang "he hit me"? maybe she changed it and I just didn't notice though. she did say after the song though something like "I love that song but I love that I'm so far away from that song" and then started talking about how much she loves women lol <3

Edited at 2017-10-28 12:20 am (UTC)



wow. op u stan lana too? im shooketh , queen,



she sold out in 5 seconds so even tho i live in nyc i did not go.

lmao yes ilh! also i finally watched simply complicated tonight, i'm so emotional

I got my tix for March



I think it's my favourite album of hers

she's playing a show on my bday so i thought that would be cute but idk if i see myself actually shelling out the $$ lol. depends if anyone ik who stans her would go w/ me.

