Lana Del Rey performs 'Lust for Life' tracks for the first time in NYC


Lana Del Rey recently played two sold out shows at New York City's Terminal 5 earlier this week, headlining in Manhattan for the first time since 2012. She performed a 'Lust For Life'-heavy setlist, and sang several of her songs for the first time in concert.

"13 Beaches":


"Get Free" (Acapella):


She also performed "Pretty When You Cry," off of her magnum opus 'Ultraviolence,' for the first time:


As well as Leonard Cohen's "Chelsea Hotel No. 2," which she covered back in 2013 and has been asked to perform at an upcoming (TBA) show paying tribute to the late singer-songwriter in Montreal:



13 Beaches
Diet Mountain Dew
Cherry
Shades of Cool
Chelsea Hotel No. 2**
Pretty When You Cry**
Blue Jeans
Born to Die
White Mustang
Lust For Life
Music to Watch Boys To
Ultraviolence*
Change
Ride
Love
Video Games
Summertime Sadness
Off to the Races
Get Free (Acapella)*

*1st show
**2nd show


Del Rey embarks on her first world tour, LA to the Moon, on January 8 in Minneapolis with special guests Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis.

Sources: 13 Beaches, Get Free, Pretty When You Cry, Chelsea Hotel No. 2


Are you seeing Lana live in 2018? What's your dream setlist?
