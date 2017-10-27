Lana Del Rey performs 'Lust for Life' tracks for the first time in NYC
Lana Del Rey recently played two sold out shows at New York City's Terminal 5 earlier this week, headlining in Manhattan for the first time since 2012. She performed a 'Lust For Life'-heavy setlist, and sang several of her songs for the first time in concert.
"Get Free" (Acapella):
She also performed "Pretty When You Cry," off of her magnum opus 'Ultraviolence,' for the first time:
As well as Leonard Cohen's "Chelsea Hotel No. 2," which she covered back in 2013 and has been asked to perform at an upcoming (TBA) show paying tribute to the late singer-songwriter in Montreal:
13 Beaches
Diet Mountain Dew
Cherry
Shades of Cool
Chelsea Hotel No. 2**
Pretty When You Cry**
Blue Jeans
Born to Die
White Mustang
Lust For Life
Music to Watch Boys To
Ultraviolence*
Change
Ride
Love
Video Games
Summertime Sadness
Off to the Races
Get Free (Acapella)*
*1st show
**2nd show
Del Rey embarks on her first world tour, LA to the Moon, on January 8 in Minneapolis with special guests Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis.
Sources: 13 Beaches, Get Free, Pretty When You Cry, Chelsea Hotel No. 2
Are you seeing Lana live in 2018? What's your dream setlist?
I guess from the ones she's released it's BTD, but like my fav lana songs are the unreleased ones. Go Go dancer, Damn you, serial killer, Back to basics, boarding school, live or die. Stuff like that.
i only really like the tile tack, and like 2 others are average at best
i seem to like her every other album
didnt care for born to die, liked paradise, hated ultraviolence, love honeymoon
LDR6 gon b gud 🤔
she’s really boring live and she’ll spend like 30 minutes taking selfies with fans while performing.
And no shame but I also like Guns and Roses
Also op if I remember correctly she also sang ultraviolence but the first night only!
also do not put that on jersey smh, her fans are wild everywhere
Edited at 2017-10-27 11:32 pm (UTC)
edit: oh and re the pre chorus I thought she still sang "he hit me"? maybe she changed it and I just didn't notice though. she did say after the song though something like "I love that song but I love that I'm so far away from that song" and then started talking about how much she loves women lol <3
Edited at 2017-10-28 12:20 am (UTC)
she sold out in 5 seconds so even tho i live in nyc i did not go.
I still love BTD so much, I think it's my favourite album of hers