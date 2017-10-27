WonderWoman

Zachary Levi set to star as Shazam! in Shazam!




-Levi is set to play the boy scout that is able to take on Superman in strength and charm. Shazam!

-No word on who will be playing his counterpart, Billy Batson

-David F. Sandberg is directing

-No word if The Rock will star in the movie, he has been cast as Black Adam, Shazams #1 nemesis for the past 5 years

Source
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , ,