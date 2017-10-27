Zachary Levi set to star as Shazam! in Shazam!
BREAKING: We have our Shazam! Zachary Levi will star https://t.co/L229OwcxGw— Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) October 27, 2017
-Levi is set to play the boy scout that is able to take on Superman in strength and charm. Shazam!
-No word on who will be playing his counterpart, Billy Batson
-David F. Sandberg is directing
-No word if The Rock will star in the movie, he has been cast as Black Adam, Shazams #1 nemesis for the past 5 years
Source
What kind of downgrade!?!
But I don't even think there was anyone to downgrade from lol
How did they even let him audition? Im assuming they're going the 85% comedy route.
Either way, no thank you. He's handsome and can sing, but what's the appeal?
🤷🏾
Someone should put me in charge of the DCEU.
I'd reboot it and it'd be amazing.