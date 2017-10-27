Naughty Boy - 'One Chance to Dance' (feat. Joe Jonas) 🔊👨🏻







this song is awful, zayn really dodged a bullet whew, when it inevitably goes south w sophie...this song is awful, zayn really dodged a bullet Reply

For people that don't get OP's note, this is apparently the song that Zayn and Naughty Dog worked on that they tried to get put onto One Direction's album 4 but it didn't feel like a good fit. Reply

Educate the children Reply

I feel like I've heard this before? Reply

he doesn't suit the pornstashe at all. Reply

it only works when he smolders, otherwise it's corny Reply

it makes him look way older Reply

Yes, even with that porn stash. Reply

PORNSTACHE..... no Reply

That last photo with the full view of chest hair does too many things for me. Let it grow, let it live, JoeJoBro!



Also is there something wrong with the audio of this song? Half of the vocals sound muddled in the background. Reply

same plus the stereophonics go weird half way thru. Reply

I would, not gonna lie. Too bad he's a mess. Reply

This song screams 1D to me tbh Reply

Im lowkey into the chest hair and porn stache.... and i don't usually find him attractive Reply

something has to be wrong with the audio half way thru the sound starts only coming out in 1 stereo and the vocals suddenly get turned down?



the lyrics scream 1d but the audio problems make it hard to get a feel for what the song actually sounds like. Reply

Same for me Reply

