Naughty Boy - 'One Chance to Dance' (feat. Joe Jonas) 🔊👨🏻



ONTD fav Joe Jonas serves dirty sanchez realness on the cover and pages of Vogue Hombre Mejico.



The newly engaged naughty boy teamed up with Naughty Boy for the new bop One Chance to Dance. Yes Zayn's THAT Naughty Boy. Y'all better D-N-C-E!



