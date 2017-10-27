Naughty Boy - 'One Chance to Dance' (feat. Joe Jonas) 🔊👨🏻
ONTD fav Joe Jonas serves dirty sanchez realness on the cover and pages of Vogue Hombre Mejico.
The newly engaged naughty boy teamed up with Naughty Boy for the new bop One Chance to Dance. Yes
Sources: @JoeJo, 1. YouTube.
Hmmm...
this song is awful, zayn really dodged a bullet
Also is there something wrong with the audio of this song? Half of the vocals sound muddled in the background.
the lyrics scream 1d but the audio problems make it hard to get a feel for what the song actually sounds like.
