Are You The One Season 6 Ep 4-6 Recap & Deleted Scenes

Kareem and his ugly beard makes me want to vomit.



My husband and I laughed at the no match this week. Jada almost laughing killed me.



There’s something very cute about Alexis to me and she’s toasted at every moment.



I actually find points in what Kareem was saying and points in what E Money and other long haired nobody were saying.



At the end of the day, the perfect matches usually would never date so I never understand the huge deal with couples still liking each other. But it is true that it’s hard to figure anything out if you don’t even speak to other people. Reply

his facial hair drives me insane!!!!! i don't even know what it is but it's so ugly Reply

Kareem is so manipulative and gross :(



I would like Alexis more if she wasn't so supportive of her murderer cousin.



Yeah I think the people who really believe they'll find true love on an MTV reality show are kidding themselves, like at best you'll make some friends and get some money so just get to know everyone figure out your match and hook up with whoever you want on the side. Just put in the work before you boom boom ya know? S3 or 4 whenever they had the speed dating ep was a good idea idk why they don't do that the first night every season. Reply

Thread



omg long-haired nobody!!!!!! i'm cackling at this truth!!!!! Reply

Thread



i wanna get in between the one on the far right's thighs and set up shop Reply

i love this dumb trashy show and i'm bummed the ratings are bad. i hope this isn't the last season



this cast is entertaining, but sucks at the game. clinton/uche will either be one of the annoying couples that never separate enough though they're a confirmed no match or clinton is gonna fall for jada's shit and fuck up Reply

I think Clinton will move on but Uche won’t. My prediction is I think Clinton will move on because Uche will continue to come at anyone who talks to him like she did with Jada and they’ll continuously fight. Reply

Thread



They really need to do a bisexual season. It's the same thing every season and I can see why people have tuned out. At least it'd be messier and there'd be hopefully more interesting ppl casted instead of the usual instagram model crowd they've been casting lately. Reply

Thread



If the rumors are true and they figure it out before the final ceremony, I want to know how in the hell do they figure it out? They’re not even trying at this point. Reply

Producers must have given them hints cuz these folks suck ass at this game lmao. Reply

Thread



Kareem is a self entitled dumbass. He has to be loud and obnoxious for any kind of conversation and the girl he's with seems way to good for him.



Also wtf was up with Jada's epic meltdown? 😂 That behavior alone would not make me want to talk to her if I was Clinton. Reply

i don't rly like this season tbh... the people seem... a bit more trashier than usual and idk i'm over it Reply

bless you OP for this flawless post <33



ngl i cried to see clinton and uche were a no match if only because clinton was sooo confident and i wanted to believe in love!! but i was nOT HERE for uche coming for Jada when she did nothing (even though it was so OTT). lowkey now want her and clinton to be a match but thats sucky for all parties involved tbh. although can jada pleaseeeeee get a foundation that matches her skin tone! the yellow hue drives me crazzzyyy



anyway these people are clueless and i dont know how they'll figure it out. Reply

I feel like Uche should be Clinton’s perfect match but producers probably want to play games lmao Reply

Thread



this seems like a valid theory because it just doesn't make sense otherwise Reply

Thread



Ty boo 😘 Reply

Thread



The cast is pretty weak compared to the past few seasons tbh.



Are the ratings actually bad!? :( I love this trashy ass show Reply

