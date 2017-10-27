Are You The One Season 6 Ep 4-6 Recap & Deleted Scenes
It's been three weeks and sadly this season's rag-tag group of singles doesn't seem to be any closer to finding true love or money. They have however continued to cuddle up with their no-matches and drunkenly bicker over nothing.
Ep. 4 Bae-trayl
Truth Booth
We find out that Nurys & Malcolm are not a match after yet another truth booth cliffhanger. When your couple name sounds like malnourished it's just not meant to be.
Malcolm later discovers why Nurys isn't his match when the house plays Truth or Dare and she lets one of the guys lick food off her nipple. Are those not relationship goals? Obvi he runs back to Diandre.
Match-Up
The cast gets TWO beams.
This week's challenge is trivia about your partner and the three couples on the date are Dimitri & Nicole, Ethan & Geles, and Keith & Zoe.
One episode before this Keith and Zoe were hot & heavy while Alexis whined to Tyler:
Now, she tells Keith on their date that she has a boner for Kareem. Okay. I guess. Ethan is like hey it's awkward to be on this date with you while you're still sleeping with and making out with Anthony all the time and Geles is like sorry not sorry???
Dimitri and Nicole get voted into the booth even though the only reason Dimitri likes her at this point is because she has the biggest boobs in the house. Definitely Perfect Match material. MTV's casting this season has really reached a new low.
Ep. 5 Jelly AF
Dimitri's like I just want to have sex with all the girls in the house. He's a jerk during the lingerie party and Nicole goes back to him regardless blah blah blah. Kareem gets jealous of Alivia and Keith bonding and makes out with Zoe- girl look at your life and your choices. Pandemonium ensues when Keyana tells Alivia. Kareem gets mad at everyone but himself and tries to fight Tyler the friendly giraffe.
Truth Booth
Surprise surprise, heavy boob-lover Dimitri is not a match with Nicole. But let's be real not one of those couples was gonna be a match anyway. These truth booths are like the cast throwing couples at a wall hoping they'll stick.
Match-Up
The girls try using strategy. Maybe the strategy was to pick names out of a hat because it made no sense and resulted in THREE measly beams.
Ep. 6 Don't Come At Me Crazy
And finally the epic dissolution of Uche & Clinton. They've tried and failed to win challenges for WEEKS how was this not the first harbinger of doom? They don't even win because either of them does anything amazing- Tyler literally wins the challenge for them and picks them to go on a date. Uche wants Clinton to take her second virginity.
Thankfully, they finally get thrown into the Truth Booth. Jada is ecstatic that her brujeria is finally working and they are a:
Jada, you better beat that face girl!
Everyone is freaking out because they were betting everything on Uche and Clinton being a match and now they're back to square one which is appropriately the number of beams they get at the match-up ceremony.
Like Joe, I'm so ready for them to just black out already; they don't deserve the money and I'm not even rooting for them anymore. What do y'all think? Do they deserve ONE MILLION DOLLARS?
Sources: me, Wiki, MTV, youtube1, youtube2, youtube3,youtube4
My husband and I laughed at the no match this week. Jada almost laughing killed me.
There’s something very cute about Alexis to me and she’s toasted at every moment.
I actually find points in what Kareem was saying and points in what E Money and other long haired nobody were saying.
At the end of the day, the perfect matches usually would never date so I never understand the huge deal with couples still liking each other. But it is true that it’s hard to figure anything out if you don’t even speak to other people.
I would like Alexis more if she wasn't so supportive of her murderer cousin.
Yeah I think the people who really believe they'll find true love on an MTV reality show are kidding themselves, like at best you'll make some friends and get some money so just get to know everyone figure out your match and hook up with whoever you want on the side. Just put in the work before you boom boom ya know? S3 or 4 whenever they had the speed dating ep was a good idea idk why they don't do that the first night every season.
this cast is entertaining, but sucks at the game. clinton/uche will either be one of the annoying couples that never separate enough though they're a confirmed no match or clinton is gonna fall for jada's shit and fuck up
Also wtf was up with Jada's epic meltdown? 😂 That behavior alone would not make me want to talk to her if I was Clinton.
ngl i cried to see clinton and uche were a no match if only because clinton was sooo confident and i wanted to believe in love!! but i was nOT HERE for uche coming for Jada when she did nothing (even though it was so OTT). lowkey now want her and clinton to be a match but thats sucky for all parties involved tbh. although can jada pleaseeeeee get a foundation that matches her skin tone! the yellow hue drives me crazzzyyy
anyway these people are clueless and i dont know how they'll figure it out.
Are the ratings actually bad!? :( I love this trashy ass show