Are You The One Season 6 Ep 4-6 Recap & Deleted Scenes



It's been three weeks and sadly this season's rag-tag group of singles doesn't seem to be any closer to finding true love or money. They have however continued to cuddle up with their no-matches and drunkenly bicker over nothing.





Ep. 4 Bae-trayl

Truth Booth
We find out that Nurys & Malcolm are not a match after yet another truth booth cliffhanger. When your couple name sounds like malnourished it's just not meant to be.



Malcolm later discovers why Nurys isn't his match when the house plays Truth or Dare and she lets one of the guys lick food off her nipple. Are those not relationship goals? Obvi he runs back to Diandre.

Match-Up
The cast gets TWO beams.

This week's challenge is trivia about your partner and the three couples on the date are Dimitri & Nicole, Ethan & Geles, and Keith & Zoe.

One episode before this Keith and Zoe were hot & heavy while Alexis whined to Tyler:



Now, she tells Keith on their date that she has a boner for Kareem. Okay. I guess. Ethan is like hey it's awkward to be on this date with you while you're still sleeping with and making out with Anthony all the time and Geles is like sorry not sorry???



Dimitri and Nicole get voted into the booth even though the only reason Dimitri likes her at this point is because she has the biggest boobs in the house. Definitely Perfect Match material. MTV's casting this season has really reached a new low.

Ep. 5 Jelly AF

Dimitri's like I just want to have sex with all the girls in the house. He's a jerk during the lingerie party and Nicole goes back to him regardless blah blah blah. Kareem gets jealous of Alivia and Keith bonding and makes out with Zoe- girl look at your life and your choices. Pandemonium ensues when Keyana tells Alivia. Kareem gets mad at everyone but himself and tries to fight Tyler the friendly giraffe.

Truth Booth
Surprise surprise, heavy boob-lover Dimitri is not a match with Nicole. But let's be real not one of those couples was gonna be a match anyway. These truth booths are like the cast throwing couples at a wall hoping they'll stick.



Match-Up
The girls try using strategy. Maybe the strategy was to pick names out of a hat because it made no sense and resulted in THREE measly beams.

Ep. 6 Don't Come At Me Crazy

And finally the epic dissolution of Uche & Clinton. They've tried and failed to win challenges for WEEKS how was this not the first harbinger of doom? They don't even win because either of them does anything amazing- Tyler literally wins the challenge for them and picks them to go on a date. Uche wants Clinton to take her second virginity.



Thankfully, they finally get thrown into the Truth Booth. Jada is ecstatic that her brujeria is finally working and they are a:



Jada, you better beat that face girl!



Everyone is freaking out because they were betting everything on Uche and Clinton being a match and now they're back to square one which is appropriately the number of beams they get at the match-up ceremony.

Like Joe, I'm so ready for them to just black out already; they don't deserve the money and I'm not even rooting for them anymore. What do y'all think? Do they deserve ONE MILLION DOLLARS?

