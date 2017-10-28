jon snow

Stranger Things Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix










Episode 1:

- season 2 picks up one year after the events in season 1
- Will can still access the upside-down
- a young girl with powers similar to Eleven is introduced in the opening sequence; she has a 008 tattoo
- Barb's parents have hired an investigative journalist to find out what happened to their daughter





Has anyone started whatching this season? Thoughts?
