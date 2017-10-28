Stranger Things Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix
You may now enter The Upside Down. #StrangerThings is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/ZdrCsvDIFM— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 27, 2017
#StrangerThings: How the season premiere answers Eleven's fate https://t.co/tL7HcgOAzo pic.twitter.com/eJjy0izwh9— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Episode 1:
- season 2 picks up one year after the events in season 1
- Will can still access the upside-down
- a young girl with powers similar to Eleven is introduced in the opening sequence; she has a 008 tattoo
- Barb's parents have hired an investigative journalist to find out what happened to their daughter
Has anyone started whatching this season? Thoughts?
But it's very enjoyable, especially if you like the old action-adventure type movies from the 80s.
I love it, but part of it was the memories it brought back from growing up in the 80s.
It’s a little slow starting but good! I’ve read it picks up too.
I'm a giant scaredy cat so I only watch during daylight hours.
So far I'm really enjoying it.
idk if i can handle waiting again til tomorrow evening lol i might cheat and watch it by myself too
[Spoiler (click to open)]I really missed these kids! they're definitely the heart of the show for me and this season even got me appreciating Steve the moment he started interacting with them. more of this and less relationship drama with the teens plz!
I didn't know Mike/Eleven were gonna come for my ass this hard? the kids acted tf out of all that pining and the snow ball scene was so cute.
I like how they're writing Eleven tbh and that they weren't afraid to go a bit ~~~dark with her.
I also loved the plot with El's sister and I hope we get to see her again. I wasn't expecting them to cast a woc after Max's casting so it was such a nice surprise. and her power was cool too
lmaoooo Lucas' sister is a queen! there better be more of her. she's totally me with my brothers only I'm the oldest lol
I can't @ Dustin and his teeth
Joyce/Hopper is happening next season, y/y? rip Bob
only thing I wasn't crazy about were Max/her brother. I could have done w/o them
all in all I'd say I liked this season better than the first? I'll need to rewatch both to make a final decision but this is where I'm at rn