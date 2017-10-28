Stranger Things Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix

I have to work today and tomorrow, and spend most of Sun and Mon on the road. ;A; Reply

Thread

Link

i would but my netflix on my smart tv isn’t working at the moment :/

Reply

Thread

Link

Every weekend I say I'll finish S1 and don't. I swear I will this weekend. I only have a few episodes to go. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD is this show overrated or worth it? I saw episode one the day it dropped but don't have the will power to continue. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, it's not like the Greatest TV Show of All Time.



But it's very enjoyable, especially if you like the old action-adventure type movies from the 80s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is how I feel. I really love it but it’s not super groundbreaking. Just a fun, nostalgic show to get into. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this! it's not perfect but i still love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally worth it and I'm not even in it for the nostalgia bc I didn't grow up in the 80s lol. it's not Black Sails but it's not pretending to be? I've enjoyed it way more than many ~srs~ shows I'm watching 🤷 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kinda both? It def. got overhyped and if you go in expecting Peak TV™ you'll be disappointed. But there's a reason it got so much hype in the first place, it's one of the most purely fun entertaining things on TV right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it, but part of it was the memories it brought back from growing up in the 80s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like you didn't like the first episode then there's not going to be a convincing moment for you. The show is its aesthetic and not much else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could have done with less episodes, feels stale to me like any eighties show. Worked my way through the first because of hype, not bothering with the second. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband and I took today off partly to watch this I’m not gonna lie lol. We are only four episodes in but love it so far. I want to adopt Will so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

Aww he is really cute and smol. I enjoyed the first ep but I had to abandon watching more cuz I had work to do. Good to know you’ve been enjoying it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s just precious. He looks so much littler than the other boys.



It’s a little slow starting but good! I’ve read it picks up too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will is so cute Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Will is soooo precious! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hate him, he should've died Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, I said to my friend after watching the first episode of Season 2 that I just wanted to give Will a hug and tell him everything is okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on episode 2 right now.



I'm a giant scaredy cat so I only watch during daylight hours.



So far I'm really enjoying it. Reply

Thread

Link

that phrasing cracked me up, you'll see why ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only watched 3 episodes so far because we're watching it as a group BUT I AM LOVING IT SO MUCH.



idk if i can handle waiting again til tomorrow evening lol i might cheat and watch it by myself too Reply

Thread

Link

I'm on episode 4 at the moment, really loving it so far. Reply

Thread

Link

i just started episode 4 and i really like it!! i think s1 got a little slow at parts but the episodes so far in s2 have been great. Reply

Thread

Link

I just picked up some eggos. I haven’t eaten any in decades so Reply

Thread

Link

Only one episode in so far, but I got my eggos in the fridge ready to get me through the whole thing in one go lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

about to watch but just found out earlier one of my friends from high school worked on the vfx so now i'm even more excited to see it! the reviews said it's good so about to press play now. Reply

Thread

Link

omg any insider deets? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just started episode 7 and honestly it's way better than season 1. If you think it's overrated it won't change your mind, but it's well worth it so far tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I liked season 1 but omg, season 2 is so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I really missed these kids! they're definitely the heart of the show for me and this season even got me appreciating Steve the moment he started interacting with them. more of this and less relationship drama with the teens plz!



I didn't know Mike/Eleven were gonna come for my ass this hard? the kids acted tf out of all that pining and the snow ball scene was so cute.



I like how they're writing Eleven tbh and that they weren't afraid to go a bit ~~~dark with her.



I also loved the plot with El's sister and I hope we get to see her again. I wasn't expecting them to cast a woc after Max's casting so it was such a nice surprise. and her power was cool too



lmaoooo Lucas' sister is a queen! there better be more of her. she's totally me with my brothers only I'm the oldest lol



I can't @ Dustin and his teeth



Joyce/Hopper is happening next season, y/y? rip Bob



only thing I wasn't crazy about were Max/her brother. I could have done w/o them



all in all I'd say I liked this season better than the first? I'll need to rewatch both to make a final decision but this is where I'm at rn lmaoooo I have 0 restraint so I already finished thisall in all I'd say I liked this season better than the first? I'll need to rewatch both to make a final decision but this is where I'm at rn Reply

Thread

Link

I finished it too and I agree with most of your comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finished it too and I could have wrote this comment, agree with everything you said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link