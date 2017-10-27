Megan Fox admits being fired from Transformers franchise was the "low point of my career"
Меган Фокс в съемке для Cosmopolitan UK / Декабрь 2017#MeganFox pic.twitter.com/EMOVGw7MoL— On The Red Carpet (@otrcblog) October 27, 2017
Megan tells Cosmo about her firing:
"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without 'that thing,' I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize—and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good." "I really thought I was Joan of Arc."
She explained:
“It hurt me and a lot of other people,” “However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it.”
In 2011 Bay told GQ that producer Steven Spielberg had told him to "fire" Fox. (Spielberg later denied his claim.)
source
source
Edited at 2017-10-27 10:05 pm (UTC)
It also reminds me of very early tumblr and the support shia and megan had with the transformers movies.
Now I'm going down the rabbit hole of this dead ship.
IMO they were hot together.
Years after watching it & I'm still annoyed af, it made me anti-Megan, anti-Adam Brody, anti-teenager, anti-demon (turned me into a CHRISTIAAAAAAN... jk nothing could do that). Truly painful to watch.
I didn't like it either tbh, I didn't like the entire feel of the movie. it made me feel uncomfortable for some reason. I think maybe the humour didn't work well with the rest of the film
that's my experience, anyway.
her from 2009
“Any casting-couch shit I’ve experienced has been since I’ve become famous. It’s really so heartbreaking. Some of these people! Like Hollywood legends. You think you’re going to meet them and you’re so excited, like, ‘I can’t believe this person wants to have a conversation with me,’ and you get there and you realize that’s not what they want, at all. It’s happened a lot this year actually.”
and people wonder why she "disappeared"...I think it's because she refused to be quiet and was very vocal about the BS she experienced as a woman in hollywood.
From that same interview:
"I just shut them down immediately, right in front of people. It's been so long since someone has told them no, they don't really know how to deal with it. Because of this non-reality they live in, they're fucked up, psychologically."
i really hope he comes back and i need michael bay to be exposed. i have no doubt in my mind that there are dozens more women he has harassed.
Edited at 2017-10-28 12:10 am (UTC)