Megan Fox admits being fired from Transformers franchise was the "low point of my career"

Comparing to Hitler isn’t a good look but I’m not here for a woman having to apologize for her career back for what she was saying Reply

Yea honestly this was just depressing to read. Reply

She might as well said “I was young and thought a woman can have an opinion and I was wrong. We have to apologize to make men happy enough to not blacklist us”. It’s very sad. Reply

It really was. Reply

Yeah. It was. Reply

ia Reply

Mte sis Reply

100% why I could never get behind the massive amount of hatred that was directed at her tbh Reply

It's weird how much even supposed feminists tore her apart, too. Like Bay was so obviously a gross womanizing predator, but we blamed a 23 year old for everything? Reply

She said a lot of dumb shit back then during those press tours, plus she was really overexposed, so I think everyone just got tired of seeing her. But in retrospect, Bay and Shia were the worse offenders there Reply

speak for yourself, i've always thought she got a raw deal despite agreeing w the above sentiment that hitler comparisons should be avoided



Edited at 2017-10-27 10:05 pm (UTC)

I remember I really admired her for telling those gross powerful men to stick it and pissed Shia didn't support her and leave too lol. I really shipped them for some reason. Reply

This photo is such a throwback. Makes me think of when I first discovered ONTD almost a decade ago and we had a handful of Shia stans here with weekly walking posts. Feels like so long ago. Reply

It also reminds me of very early tumblr and the support shia and megan had with the transformers movies.



Now I'm going down the rabbit hole of this dead ship.



IMO they were hot together. omg yes! same. I was a lurker at the time but I remember he had stans.It also reminds me of very early tumblr and the support shia and megan had with the transformers movies.Now I'm going down the rabbit hole of this dead ship.IMO they were hot together. Reply

Shia makes me so sad, he was such a talented and handsome child star turned actor. Now look at him, making racist remarks and acting like a buffoon, his messed up childhood really fucked with him :( Reply

i used to be one 😂 i remember my username was jadore_shia or something like that. feels like forever Reply

When we all liked Shia and thought he was gonna have a great career LOL Reply

I feel sorry for her reading this. They really "put her in her place" mentally and more. Reply

Same Reply

Yep Reply

ia Reply

Yes Reply

yeah this is so fucking depressing Reply

same Reply

Same ugh Reply

Right? They brainwashed her. Reply

She was the Sex symbol of her day same wit Jessica Alba who was also the sex symbol before Fox. She could've been Capital A-List star, but she never got the roles that took her to that level (the talent too). It's unfortunate b/c in her prime, Fox is stunning compared to her contemporaries who get that label... Reply

IDK I don't think most sex symbols have long careers unless they really have the talent to back it up, I don't think she was ever going to be like, the next Charlize Theron. Reply

I think you can be a sex symbol and still get accolades/respect. I look at Michelle Pfeier, Angelina Jolie (maybe not the greatest actress, but she gets credit), Jennifer Connelly, J-Law (somewhat), and etc. I think it's hard to get that label for actresses in particular and get out of that, but it can happen. People just need to take a chance on them and get them a role where people are like this person is not just a beauty but talented too. Reply

I think she had good comedic talent, she could have had a better career if Michael Bay hadn't blacklisted her Reply

ONTD's really delusional about how her career was supposed to turn out tbh they talk about her like she was supposed to have Jlaw's career. She's painful to watch on-screen, her whole appeal was how hot she was and she spent her early days talking shit non-stop about everything from SATC to Scarjo, I doubt she was ever gonna do better than she is now. Reply

we'll always have jennifer's body Reply

Iconic, Meryl Streep Who? Reply

This movie is so good. Reply

her best work tbh Reply

An underrated misandrist gem Reply

love JB Reply

it's all we need. Reply

Lol I'm so glad I finally watched it. The dialogue is a cheese fest but it's an entertaining movie. Plus, she and Amanda were stunning, totally outshining Needy's homely little boyfriend Chip Reply

Citizen Kane who????? Reply

I can't trust ONTD's taste in anything cuz y'all think this is a great movie lmao



Years after watching it & I'm still annoyed af, it made me anti-Megan, anti-Adam Brody, anti-teenager, anti-demon (turned me into a CHRISTIAAAAAAN... jk nothing could do that). Truly painful to watch. Reply

um ok it was a fun film get over it. Reply

hahahaha omg



I didn't like it either tbh, I didn't like the entire feel of the movie. it made me feel uncomfortable for some reason. I think maybe the humour didn't work well with the rest of the film



that's my experience, anyway. Reply

Semi-related. I was part of someone's firing at work without even realizing it. The president asked me for some e-mails, so of course I forwarded them on, and now a person is fired because my emails proved they were a liar. I knew the person was but I never expected this. It sucks they were let go, but I'm also pleased in a way. :/ Reply

I met them in Tucson when they were filming scenes for the airplane graveyard. They were really nice and didn’t seem bothered that a bunch of college kids were asking for pictures. Reply

Thread

is she hot irl Reply

Yes, she looked really pretty, she was really tiny at the time though. I remember being really shocked. She and Shia were eating dinner/drinking at this place called Frog and Firkin out on the patio. I think she wasn’t wearing makeup and he had a baseball cap on. Reply

Remember when people thought she’d be the next Angelina? Reply

it's sad she felt like she had to apologize for not putting up with bay's shit Reply

what were the things that she said during the press tour back then? Reply

ppl def were unfair to her but i remember p. clearly her having a p. bad attitude as well and ppl not wanting to work with her bc of that. Reply

not putting up with male entitlement was her 'attitude issue'. Reply

that's usually the case Reply

this and those cringy pandering articles she'd do. One was like “I was in love with a stripper” Reply

I'm glad she learned her lesson about not biting the hand that feeds, and being appreciative of the success she has been given because of her good looks. Anyway, its so sad to see a once attractive woman, like Megan, ruin her good looks with plastic surgery as she quickly approaches middle age. She's a terrible actress. Reply

I recently saw this quote from

her from 2009



“Any casting-couch shit I’ve experienced has been since I’ve become famous. It’s really so heartbreaking. Some of these people! Like Hollywood legends. You think you’re going to meet them and you’re so excited, like, ‘I can’t believe this person wants to have a conversation with me,’ and you get there and you realize that’s not what they want, at all. It’s happened a lot this year actually.”



and people wonder why she "disappeared"...I think it's because she refused to be quiet and was very vocal about the BS she experienced as a woman in hollywood. Reply

I'm so proud of her for not playing into this bullshit but I'm so sad and disgusting she had to even go through that. She's always been vocal but people always write her off as just cause she's very attractive and are quick to label her as "ungrateful". Reply

in retrospect she was extremely brave for speaking up about this. i think most people suspect there's shady stuff happening behind the scenes but for her to talk about it so openly was something entirely different. it's sad too bc the price she paid for not playing the game was her career momentum. Reply

Yes, yes, I remember this from when I stanned her hard back in the day! She didn't put up with male co-stars either.



From that same interview:



"I just shut them down immediately, right in front of people. It's been so long since someone has told them no, they don't really know how to deal with it. Because of this non-reality they live in, they're fucked up, psychologically." Reply

Any updates on what happened to pcd2009?? Reply

pop culture died in 2009 are still DOA smh i hope they do come back. they've had dalliances with lawyers and threats before i remember paris hilton's lawyers telling him to remove some stuff etc 😰



i really hope he comes back and i need michael bay to be exposed. i have no doubt in my mind that there are dozens more women he has harassed. Reply

aw, that's a shame. I loved that blog, so much interesting dirt in there (as well as great nostalgia trips that I forgot about). Reply

Has there been any explanation for why it shut down? Reply

i think michael bay's lawyer threatened him or something? i remember someone posting about it in another thread Reply

pic.twitter.com/iZki7vqWwX — Dyl Advised (@ThatsSoDylan) October 19, 2017





His friend who sometimes helps with the blog @drugproblem on twitter said that Michael Bay's legal team threatened him

