Megan Fox admits being fired from Transformers franchise was the "low point of my career"




Megan tells Cosmo about her firing:

"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without 'that thing,' I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize—and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good." "I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

She explained:

“It hurt me and a lot of other people,” “However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it.”

In 2011 Bay told GQ that producer Steven Spielberg had told him to "fire" Fox. (Spielberg later denied his claim.)

source
