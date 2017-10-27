James Toback exploded at harassment allegations mere days before LA Times story published
Rolling Stone contributor Hillel Aron talked to director James Toback about incidents where he sexually harassment women. This interview occured four days before the LA Times story was published, but is just now being shared.
Hear James Toback's explosive on-the-record denial of sexual harassment claims https://t.co/gxBAjaHgVZ pic.twitter.com/8NlZRiCmxF— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 27, 2017
In a recorded phone interview (at Toback's request), the director states that anyone making harassment allegations about him "is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both. Can I be any clearer than that? Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face. [...] No one who's ever worked with me would ever say anything like that."
Aron gives Toback names of women and what Toback did to them. Toback claims he has no idea who these women even are, would never do things like that and finds the whole conversation idiotic, before telling the interviewer covering stories like this should be beneath him and that talking any more about it was a waste of time. Toback called back and asked Aron to talk to someone who worked with him before: "You will never hear anything but a good word. To ignore and to instead quote people whose names I don't know, it's not a good way to deal. It's beneath good journalistic standards."
What Aron did not mentioned during his talk was that his wife, public radio reporter Anna Scott, was one of the women he sexually harassed. Scott was a 18-year old senior in high school when she met Toback.
Source
Sounds like a very stable and rational individual. Not unhinged at all!
Jesus Christ. His denial alone makes it clear he's a massive asshole with rage issues
I feel like interviewing him was beneath good journalistic standards.
jfc, who says shit like that? Really believing you dude, rme.
Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face.
What is this from!?
in the last post, someone mentioned something about 'what selma said on the plane' so i googled bc i didnt remember and just holy shit. i felt so bad when i read the article. i hope i get a first class seat to watch this fuck and other predators be punished in hell when we all die.
Yup, he totally sounds like someone who would never harass anyone.
Edited at 2017-10-27 09:31 pm (UTC)
I imagine Trump would give this same type of answer.