James Toback exploded at harassment allegations mere days before LA Times story published

Rolling Stone contributor Hillel Aron talked to director James Toback about incidents where he sexually harassment women. This interview occured four days before the LA Times story was published, but is just now being shared.

In a recorded phone interview (at Toback's request), the director states that anyone making harassment allegations about him "is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both. Can I be any clearer than that? Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face. [...] No one who's ever worked with me would ever say anything like that."

Aron gives Toback names of women and what Toback did to them. Toback claims he has no idea who these women even are, would never do things like that and finds the whole conversation idiotic, before telling the interviewer covering stories like this should be beneath him and that talking any more about it was a waste of time. Toback called back and asked Aron to talk to someone who worked with him before: "You will never hear anything but a good word. To ignore and to instead quote people whose names I don't know, it's not a good way to deal. It's beneath good journalistic standards."

What Aron did not mentioned during his talk was that his wife, public radio reporter Anna Scott, was one of the women he sexually harassed. Scott was a 18-year old senior in high school when she met Toback.

Source
Tagged: , , ,