James Toback exploded at harassment allegations mere days before LA Times story published

"is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both. Can I be any clearer than that? Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face. [...] No one who's ever worked with me would ever say anything like that."



Sounds like a very stable and rational individual. Not unhinged at all! Reply

Thread

Link

mte, v respectful of women too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right? serving trump "i am so stable you wouldn't believe it" teas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real. my jaw dropped reading that. people who react like that are the ones who get caught imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meetings in Hollywood must be awful if this guy considers this how to conduct a preofessional conversation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol omg it reminds me of the guys who make some grand declaration in a text message or on social media saying they're "nice guys" and then go the fuck off and say something really abusive and crazy in the same sentence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this guy is a raging asshole that should just be ended already Reply

Thread

Link





@GlennWhipp 1 - #JamesToback approached me in the 80's on Columbus Ave with the same language - wanted me to audition, come to his apt. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017





@GlennWhipp 2. I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don't u remember u did this before? — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017



Julianne Moore also said he approached her on the street and tried to get her alone: Reply

Thread

Link

I'm convinced he does this with literally every woman he meets. Scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally. Like a mindless cold call script Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ. His denial alone makes it clear he's a massive asshole with rage issues Reply

Thread

Link

Flay him and drop him in a desert. He's never going to feel remorse, learn or attempt to better himself. Bye. Reply

Thread

Link

EW. Fucking gross. Expose them all!! ALL MEN MUST DIE! Reply

Thread

Link

Valar morghulis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's beneath good journalistic standards



I feel like interviewing him was beneath good journalistic standards. Reply

Thread

Link

im uncomfortable with labelling his wife a victim if she hasnt id'd as one Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, he probably got his wife's permission to include that in the article Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We got over 300 women who say otherwise dirtbag Reply

Thread

Link

is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both. Can I be any clearer than that? Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face.





jfc, who says shit like that? Really believing you dude, rme. Reply

Thread

Link

And anyone who says it is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both.

Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face.



Reply

Thread

Link

wendy is so fucking flawless they better give her a LOT more next season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ANNA TORV?!

What is this from!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If this is how he acts with women he barely knows, I can't imagine what he's like to the actresses who actually ended up working with him. How much does Neve Campbell regret shooting that masturbation scene? Reply

Thread

Link

what a vile piece of shit.



in the last post, someone mentioned something about 'what selma said on the plane' so i googled bc i didnt remember and just holy shit. i felt so bad when i read the article. i hope i get a first class seat to watch this fuck and other predators be punished in hell when we all die. Reply

Thread

Link

I just want to spit in his or her fucking face.



Yup, he totally sounds like someone who would never harass anyone.



Edited at 2017-10-27 09:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link