Ava DuVernay talks about the plot twist on Queen Sugar that was 3 years in the making

On the last episode of Queen Sugar Darla (played by the eternally youthful Bianca Lawson) told her fiancé that[Spoiler (click to open)]
he was likely not the biological father of their son Blue.

Ava DuVernay addressed the plot twist which she said she had planned from before the series started and was inspired by the actors she chose to cast:


When I was casting Kofi and Ethan, I thought to myself, There's a melanin thing going on with the two of them. They were both the best actors for their respective roles, so I said to myself, I wonder if we can make a storyline where the love is so blinding that no one notices or asks the question of if Darla – a very fair-skinned women – and Kofi – a very brown-skinned man – can produce a son that's Ethan's color? Where we could build the idea that the love between them is so strong that it blinds you to the genetic realities and possibilities, but that when you hear that he's not his son biologically you say, 'Oooh, right.'

Every single thing we do on Queen Sugar is intentional. What I'm interested in is making us, as a black family nationally, talk about issues we deal with. This ain't new. After the episode ended, men and women were talking about having been Ralph Angel or Darla or even Blue in this situation. I was raised by a father who's not my blood, but he's my father to the bone. I'd take a bullet for him. There's no difference between what my heart feels, regardless of what the biological situation is.

I wrote the scene, I edited the scene, I thought about the scene for three years, and it still made me cry. If there was any justice for black performers at award shows, Bianca Lawson as Darla this season and Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel will be included in those conversations. I work with a lot of actors. The work that they've done this season on this young black couple's relationship — the joy, the pain, the tears, the love, the loves, the child — ah, it slays me.



