Ava DuVernay talks about the plot twist on Queen Sugar that was 3 years in the making

ONTD what skeletons are in your family closet?

My dad has an adopted sister that none of their family has seen for more than 30 years. Her father put her up for adoption at 10 or so (I think) and my grandma had always wanted a girl but had three sons, so they adopted her. She struggled and never gave up on her dad, so she ran away at 18 to reunite with him and I don't think they ever saw her again. Reply

Ten is pretty old to be given up for adoption imo. That must've been traumatizing for her. Do you know why he gave her up?



My dad suspects that there was abuse, but he's not sure because he was roughly the same age as her. Reply

We found out my one uncle had a secret child in the days before his funeral. That was wild. Reply

Did his kid just show up or had he been in contact with them and just kept them a secret the whole time? Reply

He paid for her to be aborted in the 70s. She was not aborted. She met up with once or twice before his death, he didn't want to acknowledge her. She started letting other family members know of her existence as he was on his deathbed. She wasn't at the funeral, but like my one aunt was like showing pictures of her and being like "what do we DO".



It was a drama since some people didn't want to acknowledge her out of respect for his wishes and some people thought they should rewrite his will to include her. Reply

What's shameful is that I have two uncles on completely opposite branches of the family tree who had secret children. And in both cases those kids were already teenagers by the time the secret came out.

It was a damn mess. Honestly the way men behave in my family's culture I KNOW there are other men in my family hiding secret kids. Reply

Same with my uncle we even found the letters he wrote to his son sent back unopened and also a picture of him and the woman who had the child. Reply

Not my family, but a coworker found out his dad had a second family at his funeral. Worst part was he found out he and his siblings and mom were the second family. The mother knew, but when the other family planned the funeral they wouldn't allow the coworker and his family to attend. Reply

lol That was my reaction. Like.....how do you even process it? Reply

that is wild. you hear stories about second families but it's usually from the pov of the first family





damn Reply

so from your coworker's POV, he almost wasn't allowed to attend his own father's funeral????



that is WILD. Reply

Omggggg Reply

omg this sounds like some korean drama Reply

Oh man I worked on a case like that once that shit was wild. The dude had the family in another country even and after he died they all fought over the will and rights to the family business. Who even has the energy for two separate families beyond inlaws. Fuck. Reply

It never pays to be the side chick 😕 Reply

Im of the mind that Darla shouldve took that secret to her grave. Ralph Angel is Blue's dad in all the ways that matter, it was unfair to do that to him. Reply

i more or less agree. there's a lot of this in my family and it's all rumors because that's just not something you substantiate unless there's a medical reason. you're family regardless, and saying something can ruin parent/child relationships. Reply

One of my cousins has been raised by a manipulative asshole who isn't really her dad and sometimes when I hate him so much I really want to tell her, but I know I never could. She always wondered why she never looked like either of her parents though, and it's sad because my mum is still friends with her real father and she looks soooo much like him, and his nieces and nephews.



Her mum can never tell her either because she died when she was 12, so I've always wondered if she would've one day when she got older. It's so hard because you assume they wouldn't want to know, so you think you're doing them a favour, but I don't know for certain that that's what she would want. Reply

hmmm thats tough, and very different than whats happened in this (obviously fictional) story of Ralph Angel and Darla (RA is a great dad, besides he and his family are the only family Blue's known).



I'd probably tell your cousin to be honest, especially if her "dad" is a toxic and bad person, but that's easy for me to say, it's not my family. Hard secret to hold for you and your mom :( Reply

But isn't it very possible for Darla and Kofi to produce a child that color?



I've seen plenty of darker toned black men produce light skinned children with Darla hued women. Reply

It can happen.

My friend is very dark and her husband is pasty white, and their child is almost as white as him. Reply

My mother is brown skinned and my dad is very light. I’m my dad’s shade and had dark blonde hair as a kid! No one believed that I was my mom’s kid when we would go places together. Reply

lol my dad is brown skinned too and I pass as white to most people because my mom was white. But yeah, whenever I go out with my dad no one thinks he's my dad. I've even had one or two people assume he's my husband for crying out loud. Reply

lol yes this really bothers me. Skin tone is SO ridiculously random most of the time, especially when there are infinite shades of brown. Two light skinned people can have a very dark skinned child if they had a dark skinned ancestor. There's no formula. Reply

Yeah, I always thought that like genetically you can have a kid lighter than either of the two parents, but not darker than either of them.



edit: I realize this might not be true at all...but I swear I heard it somewhere legit?



Edited at 2017-10-27 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, it definitely doesn't seem like a stretch to me that they could have a child that looked like Blue. Reply

I think it can happen. My cousin is a little darker than the little actor that plays Blue and his dad is just as dark as Kofi is and my aunt was white. Reply

We found out after my gran died at the grand old age of 103 that she had been married to another man before my grandad. She apparently left him for my grandad and gave birth to my dad before they were wed. And we found a birth certificate where you can see my dad's original last name (that of the first husband) scratched out. But my dad is definitely my granddad's son.

She never told anyone!

Strangely enough, my bf found out the same thing about his gran. There seemed to be a lot of spouse switching after WWII Reply

There seemed to be a lot of spouse switching after WWII



It seems to be because either the men were gone so long it was like coming back to a stranger or, in some cases, people got married just before the man shipped off & they didn't know each other that well to start with. Reply

My family is messy and drags everything out in the open so no secrets lol.



Ethan kinda looks like her actual son. Reply

My grandmother is the actual worst. My uncle married a woman who was too sick to have kids. He knew this going into it and made the decision with his eyes wide open. He told grandma about it after they married and she told him to get an annulment because she hated his wife anyway. Lots of Irish catholic guilt and drama later-- my uncle deletes himself and his wife (my godmother) out of the family and we don't see them ever again. Fast forward to like, 15 years later.



My teenaged younger brother found out he had an uncle at the dinner table when Dad made a reference to his brother and my brother was like, WTF who are you talking about? My brother was a baby when the drama happened and no one ever talked about our uncle ever, so what was he supposed to think. Mom was like, I'm gonna let you explain this one, while sipping wine. Reply

omg. in situations like this, it's hard. On one hand, you wanna be honest and tell the child who their biological parents are, but on the other, that's a fuck load can of worms. Idunno.. shit how did your brother take the news? Reply

He was very surprised that he had an uncle he had never met, for sure. He didn't get to know the details of it though, so it must have been pretty weird Reply

I recently found out that one of my aunts had a child out of wedlock when she was 18 and my grandparents took the baby and gave it away the day it was born without telling her, so I have another cousin somewhere out there but no one knows where he/she is. My aunt has always had a lot of issues and now I think it stems from that. Reply

Holy shit. That's horrific! Reply

That is so fucked up. Reply

That is a nightmare. Reply

definition of "scarred for life". i can't imagine. Reply

HOLY SHIT. Your poor aunt. Reply

that's fucking disgusting Reply

There was a man who lived in th basement of my grandparents house for years that I didn't know was my great uncle until I was well into my 20's. He never made eye contact. Never. I found out years later it was because he was illegal and was scared my grandfather would turn him in. Reply

My dad found out his cousin was a product of an affair his aunt had a few years ago, right before his cousin died.

Also my aunt and uncle refuse to tell their daughter she is adopted. It is so messed up! Girl is in her 20s and has no idea.



Edited at 2017-10-27 08:50 pm (UTC) Reply

my grandmither was abusive to my mom and let her friend rape my aunt. then she tried to kidnap me when i was 3 and coerce me into hating my mom. but that's not a secret because we hate her skank ass. Reply

omg your poor mom and especially your poor aunt. That is just disgusting. Reply

she is super trash but i'm happy to say my mom and aunt found the courage to cut her out of their lives forever! Reply

what a piece of shit of a person, goddamn. so glad that lady is out of your life! Reply

When my mother told my father she was pregnant, he told her he was married to another woman. My mother has always told me she didn't know. Their relationship hadn't been going on for very long and they were still at the stage when you meet occasionally for the evening and don't see much of the other person's life. I can believe it. More importantly, she needs me to believe it, which is fine.



Anyway, I've never met him and I'm indifferent towards him, but I've had several people ask me throughout my life if I'd meet with him if I could and the answer's no, and not for the reasons they'd expect. I personally don't care about him, and I'd feel absolutely awful destroying his family, who hasn't asked for any of this, out of mild curiosity. His poor wife. He even had a one-year-old girl at the time. I think about them sometimes. It's been 29 years. Finding out after 29 years that your husband or father had an affair and a child with another woman must be devastating. I can't imagine going through that. I'm not keeping my distance out of respect for him, I'm keeping my distance out of respect for them, whoever they are. Somehow, people are astonished to hear my motives when I tell them why I don't want to find him but I have zero interest. I hope he doesn't tell them anything on, say, his deathbed. I'm fine and my mother did a great job on her own. I'd rather not be responsible for ruining lives.



Edited at 2017-10-27 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

i agree with your POV. some people feel a strong need to contact any and all of their biological relatives, for some reason, but i see it the same way you do. Reply

My uncle cheated on my aunt and had a kid. When he died, my aunt continued raising her like nothing happened. I have no idea what happened with my cousin’s bio mother. Reply

Almost the exact same situation as some family friends of ours.

Our "uncle" cheated and fathered a child and our "aunt" took him in. The child (now a grown ass man) even calls the wife "mommy".

Our uncle passed about a decade ago from cancer, but she's still raising his son like her own. No clue if the son even talks to his bio-mom. Ofc I am leaving out a megaton of drama in between, but I truly don't know how my aunt did it. Lord knows I could never.



Edited at 2017-10-27 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

ok i'm not gonna explain this well but



my dad was one of 3 brothers, but when they were all about 12-16 (they were all really close in age) their mom (my grandma) agreed to also raise her brother's son (i.e. my dad's cousin) who was about 2 at the time. so that cousin thought he was the fourth, youngest brother, for YEARS. no one ever told him.



he only found out the truth when he was 15, during a schoolyard fight. obviously the older kids around the neighborhood knew, because they remembered him suddenly showing up at my dad's house, and one of them blurted it out (said "you're adopted"). the kid ran home crying and then my grandma told him the truth (that she was his aunt, not his mom).



the bio father of this kid had 2 older kids, and was short on money, so he "gave away" his youngest to his sister. but he also kept visiting and even bringing some gifts or food (candy etc) for his son (my dad and his brothers knew, of course, so they didn't mind lol). after that, things got a little heated, and the son moved back with his "real" family. still, he's extremely close to my dad, even now, i call him "uncle", and when he talks about my (now deceased) grandmother, he still calls her "mom". Reply

That’s really sad. People should be more upfront about things with kids. Reply

it really is. finding out something so personal from a stranger? that's gotta make it mroe traumatic. and that loss of trust in the people who raised you? thankfully this was all within the family, so ultimately they worked it all out. the bio dad had always gone out of his way to be there for his kid, even from a distance, which I think helped. Reply

That's both sad, and sweet at the same time. Also, I think this happened a LOT more often in the past than we realize, especially in the depression/industrial era. Reply

That poor kid having to find out that way :( It really should have been something his grandmother told him as soon as he was old enough to understand.Then again I can see it being a hard subject to broach. Reply

