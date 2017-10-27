Ava DuVernay talks about the plot twist on Queen Sugar that was 3 years in the making
On the last episode of Queen Sugar Darla (played by the eternally youthful Bianca Lawson) told her fiancé that[Spoiler (click to open)]
Ava DuVernay Explains That Massive "Queen Sugar" Plot Twist That Broke Your Heart https://t.co/dWPYIFgKZk pic.twitter.com/9b7Ah4nQ8o— BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) October 27, 2017
he was likely not the biological father of their son Blue.
Ava DuVernay addressed the plot twist which she said she had planned from before the series started and was inspired by the actors she chose to cast:
When I was casting Kofi and Ethan, I thought to myself, There's a melanin thing going on with the two of them. They were both the best actors for their respective roles, so I said to myself, I wonder if we can make a storyline where the love is so blinding that no one notices or asks the question of if Darla – a very fair-skinned women – and Kofi – a very brown-skinned man – can produce a son that's Ethan's color? Where we could build the idea that the love between them is so strong that it blinds you to the genetic realities and possibilities, but that when you hear that he's not his son biologically you say, 'Oooh, right.'
Every single thing we do on Queen Sugar is intentional. What I'm interested in is making us, as a black family nationally, talk about issues we deal with. This ain't new. After the episode ended, men and women were talking about having been Ralph Angel or Darla or even Blue in this situation. I was raised by a father who's not my blood, but he's my father to the bone. I'd take a bullet for him. There's no difference between what my heart feels, regardless of what the biological situation is.
I wrote the scene, I edited the scene, I thought about the scene for three years, and it still made me cry. If there was any justice for black performers at award shows, Bianca Lawson as Darla this season and Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel will be included in those conversations. I work with a lot of actors. The work that they've done this season on this young black couple's relationship — the joy, the pain, the tears, the love, the loves, the child — ah, it slays me.
source
ONTD what skeletons are in your family closet?
My dad has an adopted sister that none of their family has seen for more than 30 years. Her father put her up for adoption at 10 or so (I think) and my grandma had always wanted a girl but had three sons, so they adopted her. She struggled and never gave up on her dad, so she ran away at 18 to reunite with him and I don't think they ever saw her again.
Edited at 2017-10-27 08:31 pm (UTC)
We found out my one uncle had a secret child in the days before his funeral. That was wild.
It was a drama since some people didn't want to acknowledge her out of respect for his wishes and some people thought they should rewrite his will to include her.
It was a damn mess. Honestly the way men behave in my family's culture I KNOW there are other men in my family hiding secret kids.
damn
that is WILD.
Her mum can never tell her either because she died when she was 12, so I've always wondered if she would've one day when she got older. It's so hard because you assume they wouldn't want to know, so you think you're doing them a favour, but I don't know for certain that that's what she would want.
I'd probably tell your cousin to be honest, especially if her "dad" is a toxic and bad person, but that's easy for me to say, it's not my family. Hard secret to hold for you and your mom :(
I've seen plenty of darker toned black men produce light skinned children with Darla hued women.
My friend is very dark and her husband is pasty white, and their child is almost as white as him.
edit: I realize this might not be true at all...but I swear I heard it somewhere legit?
Edited at 2017-10-27 09:36 pm (UTC)
We found out after my gran died at the grand old age of 103 that she had been married to another man before my grandad. She apparently left him for my grandad and gave birth to my dad before they were wed. And we found a birth certificate where you can see my dad's original last name (that of the first husband) scratched out. But my dad is definitely my granddad's son.
She never told anyone!
Strangely enough, my bf found out the same thing about his gran. There seemed to be a lot of spouse switching after WWII
It seems to be because either the men were gone so long it was like coming back to a stranger or, in some cases, people got married just before the man shipped off & they didn't know each other that well to start with.
Ethan kinda looks like her actual son.
My teenaged younger brother found out he had an uncle at the dinner table when Dad made a reference to his brother and my brother was like, WTF who are you talking about? My brother was a baby when the drama happened and no one ever talked about our uncle ever, so what was he supposed to think. Mom was like, I'm gonna let you explain this one, while sipping wine.
There was a man who lived in th basement of my grandparents house for years that I didn't know was my great uncle until I was well into my 20's. He never made eye contact. Never. I found out years later it was because he was illegal and was scared my grandfather would turn him in.
Also my aunt and uncle refuse to tell their daughter she is adopted. It is so messed up! Girl is in her 20s and has no idea.
Edited at 2017-10-27 08:50 pm (UTC)
Anyway, I've never met him and I'm indifferent towards him, but I've had several people ask me throughout my life if I'd meet with him if I could and the answer's no, and not for the reasons they'd expect. I personally don't care about him, and I'd feel absolutely awful destroying his family, who hasn't asked for any of this, out of mild curiosity. His poor wife. He even had a one-year-old girl at the time. I think about them sometimes. It's been 29 years. Finding out after 29 years that your husband or father had an affair and a child with another woman must be devastating. I can't imagine going through that. I'm not keeping my distance out of respect for him, I'm keeping my distance out of respect for them, whoever they are. Somehow, people are astonished to hear my motives when I tell them why I don't want to find him but I have zero interest. I hope he doesn't tell them anything on, say, his deathbed. I'm fine and my mother did a great job on her own. I'd rather not be responsible for ruining lives.
Edited at 2017-10-27 08:52 pm (UTC)
Our "uncle" cheated and fathered a child and our "aunt" took him in. The child (now a grown ass man) even calls the wife "mommy".
Our uncle passed about a decade ago from cancer, but she's still raising his son like her own. No clue if the son even talks to his bio-mom. Ofc I am leaving out a megaton of drama in between, but I truly don't know how my aunt did it. Lord knows I could never.
Edited at 2017-10-27 09:36 pm (UTC)
my dad was one of 3 brothers, but when they were all about 12-16 (they were all really close in age) their mom (my grandma) agreed to also raise her brother's son (i.e. my dad's cousin) who was about 2 at the time. so that cousin thought he was the fourth, youngest brother, for YEARS. no one ever told him.
he only found out the truth when he was 15, during a schoolyard fight. obviously the older kids around the neighborhood knew, because they remembered him suddenly showing up at my dad's house, and one of them blurted it out (said "you're adopted"). the kid ran home crying and then my grandma told him the truth (that she was his aunt, not his mom).
the bio father of this kid had 2 older kids, and was short on money, so he "gave away" his youngest to his sister. but he also kept visiting and even bringing some gifts or food (candy etc) for his son (my dad and his brothers knew, of course, so they didn't mind lol). after that, things got a little heated, and the son moved back with his "real" family. still, he's extremely close to my dad, even now, i call him "uncle", and when he talks about my (now deceased) grandmother, he still calls her "mom".