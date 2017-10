I never thought that I would see Alaska not approving of something that RuPaul did on the show, but I loved her dig to the season 9 twist for the finale. That twist was such a travesty. #JusticeForShea Reply

i can't believe shea delivered that lukewarm lipsync and people are still whining about her loss. Reply

Because this isn't Lip Sync Battle? If they keep this twist for the upcoming seasons, queens are just gonna start playing it safe until the final and don't care about actually winning challenges and be the best during the whole season because they just will need to win a couple of lip syncs on the last episode to get the crown. Reply

I was upset about shea not winning for approximately .5 seconds before forgetting she exists entirely. So... Id say Sasha is a better winner. Reply

come on, production value! Reply

ok a bop Reply

This is such a bop! I saw Alaska live on Tuesday and she was fucking amazing. Reply

So jealous of you! She's never coming to my city. Reply

She's an incredible performer, she really owns the stage Reply

I forgot about Bob tbh, Alaska's verse slayed Reply

I feel bad for Bob because this is supposed to be her song but everyone is talking about Alaska's verse because she stole the spotlight with a 45 seconds verse.



Edited at 2017-10-27 08:32 pm (UTC)

sorta like alaska’s verse on I look fuckin cool Reply

I could not remember who won the last season a few days ago. So there's that. Reply

I just tried to remember too, it took me awhile lol Reply

i love bob!!! i've been marathoning her interviews and i forgot this was coming out so that was a nice cherry on top. and alaska slays everything she does obvs but...idk i don't care for this song actually. Reply

I’m so excited for All Stars 3. I cant wait to see what Chi Chi has to offer now. Reply

This is better then majority of the stuff on the radio Reply

i forgot last season even happened tbh, i just remember v*l*nt*n* Reply

and then aja stole ha look for AS3

i'm hardly an aja stan but sis. aja, valentina, and farrah while we're at it all got their look from naomi smalls Reply

Valentina didn't invent that look, but I guess her stans will keep reaching and act like she invented drag. Reply

is aja lip syncing with her mouth covered in as3? cause thats the only look valentina invented. Reply

Was that Jiggly Caliente as a backup singer Reply

Yes lol Reply

Love you Bob... But Alaska slayed tf outta me Reply

