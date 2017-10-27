The View interviews Jenna Hager Bush & Barbara Bush
Today the panel interviews the Bush sisters as they promote their new book 'Sisters First'. The sisters know what their father whispered to Obama last week that made him laugh during Clinton's speech but won't say what it is. They also talk about when the former president put the poncho on at 45's inauguration (no talk of him supposedly remarking 'that was some weird shit' after 45's speech though). They briefly speak of how George W. has been extremely quiet and out of the public eye after leaving office and how people like Joy and others say they miss him. The sisters also dish a few embarrassing stories about each other.
Other topics:
-talking about Metastatic Breast Cancer
-a survey conducted among British Christians about getting rid of certain Commandments (meghan's face on this video still)
-the Weinstein and Tobak sexual assualt cases being the turning point for combating sexual assault and sexual harassment (i'm glad we are having this conversation tbh. it's time).
as an aside, I remember reading Barbara was actually politically more liberal than her family...idk how true that is, could just be an ONTD rumour hahah
But I absolutely agree that Bush and his administration were evil tho
I'd take him back over Trump.
No
trump and george are the same; six of one, half a dozen of the other.
Jenna has said she’s not allowed to talk specifically about her political beliefs due to contract. But that she’s independent.
Barbara has flat out said she voted for Hillary and she’s done pro gay marriage video for NY and work for supporting planned parenthood.
Laura was Democrat or at least liberal thinking but stayed low key quiet especially during WH years. During last election she didn’t say she was specifically voting for Hillary but danced around it by saying she felt it was time there was a woman in the White House.
They (Bushes) ALL hate Mango Mussolini so there is also some of that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”.
The landscape is so blurred now with the Trump kleptocracy but it wasn’t like that before.
FUCK.
weird! i hadnt heard of this until yesterday, when someone i work with told an anecdote about her colleague, who used to work with/is now friends with hillary, where the colleague was catching up with hillary after the inauguration and she told him that exact story about bush whispering "that was some crazy shit" and i about died laughing.