The View interviews Jenna Hager Bush & Barbara Bush

They're way more tolerable than Meghan McCain, that's for fucking sure. Reply

SHUT UP, CHELSEA! Oh wait... carry on literally every other former political spawn, promote your books and give us your valued hot takes! Reply

chelsea's twitter is everything, her response to that anti-vaxxer was a+++ Reply

Ikr and she’s so passive aggressive with her replies it kills me. Hi (Loser)! Yes .....

🤣 Reply

That was so great! She’s a gem. Reply

I feel like they are going soft/avoiding discussing certain issues because Meghan is there, and having the Bush daughters on while ignoring Bush Sr's groping accusation isn't cute Reply

yuuuup Reply

They touched on an issue I've been having lately: the rewriting of history and the nostalgia for GWB. He's a fucking war criminal, criminally stupid, AND feckless; a national disgrace. Not to mention this nostalgia for the ~old~ school~ republicans is fucking ridiculous, they're the reason we have the current abomination as President/running Congress. They've sowed these seeds for decades and I wish democrats/liberals/etc would stop playing into that fucking narrative.



as an aside, I remember reading Barbara was actually politically more liberal than her family...idk how true that is, could just be an ONTD rumour hahah Reply

I don't think people miss his policies as much as they miss having a president who at least behaved like an adult and doesn't start twitter feuds daily. They're both evil, Trump is just so shockingly obvious about it and takes it to another level as an individual vs just as a politician if that makes sense. Reply

the banality of GWB & co's evilness makes it particularly insidious though, thats my point. rewriting history to act like he's cuddly is a mistake. Reply

I agree and disagree. Everything being insidious and banal makes it harder to pinpoint and accuse, but the outright comic book villainy of Trump is setting terrible precedent for the future, opening us up to even more inept candidates, mainstreaming of racism, sexism, environmental decline, and a further divided nation.



But I absolutely agree that Bush and his administration were evil tho Reply

she is - she did a video with the Human Rights Campaign in 2011 endorsing gay marriage, supports Planned Parenthood and speaks at their events, went to Hillary fundraisers and voted for her, etc



Edited at 2017-10-27 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

She is and the Bush family was instrumental in launching Planned Parenthood and obtaining federal funding for it. However, 41's father/43's grandfather lost an election because he was outed as being a PP supporter and 41 never forgot it, which was a major reason why he embraced Anti-Choice when he became VP because Reagan's GOP ushered in a dramatic shift in policy that became more and more conservative. 41 actually acted against his own policy for birth control, etc. he drafted in the 70s while he was President. Reply

i never knew* any of this. holy shit.



Edited at 2017-10-27 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

oh wow, I did not know this Reply

W had his moments. Six days after 9/11 he spoke at a mosque about how horrible it was that Muslim Americans were being mistreated and discriminated against.



I'd take him back over Trump. Reply

And then he led the US to war on Iraq ----- so pluses and minuses I guess???



No Reply

...and then led anti Muslim sentiment through policy and rhetoric for the rest of his 7 year term. PLEASE spare me. As a young muslim kid who fled Virginia in 2001 to return to Canada after a hijabi was shot for simply wearing a hijab post-911, GWB and his cohort were anti-Muslim AF.



trump and george are the same; six of one, half a dozen of the other. Reply

I think I’m just angry about what the Texans owner said so I’m feeling salty, but I so fucking agree. Fuck W for condemning Trump while coyly doing the same fucking shit and whipping up the same fucking people, and fuck his daughters heling to soften up his image. Reply

mte Reply

To the bottom part ....



Jenna has said she’s not allowed to talk specifically about her political beliefs due to contract. But that she’s independent.



Barbara has flat out said she voted for Hillary and she’s done pro gay marriage video for NY and work for supporting planned parenthood.



Laura was Democrat or at least liberal thinking but stayed low key quiet especially during WH years. During last election she didn’t say she was specifically voting for Hillary but danced around it by saying she felt it was time there was a woman in the White House.



They (Bushes) ALL hate Mango Mussolini so there is also some of that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

Reply

On a separate note I don’t mind the daughters. They weren’t ever involved directly in his politics before or now and idt the (previous potus) offspring are responsible for answering to everything their parent did or said while in office.



The landscape is so blurred now with the Trump kleptocracy but it wasn’t like that before. Reply

it still blows my mind that GHB's apology explicitly confirms that he has, in fact, been going around grabbing women's asses without their consent for fucking YEARS. as a "joke". fuck. are we objects to them? toys? (those are rhetorical qs)



FUCK. Reply

i think that it is mostly due the onset of dementia due to Parkinson. I mean if and a big if, it indeed is due to that, the handlers around him should know better and prevent such stuff. I volunteer a lot at old age homes and the first time around a nurse warned us, but oh man, I never thought it would be so frequent, the attempts at groping I mean. Reply

(no talk of him supposedly remarking 'that was some weird shit' after 45's speech though)



weird! i hadnt heard of this until yesterday, when someone i work with told an anecdote about her colleague, who used to work with/is now friends with hillary, where the colleague was catching up with hillary after the inauguration and she told him that exact story about bush whispering "that was some crazy shit" and i about died laughing. Reply

