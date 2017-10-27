The View interviews Jenna Hager Bush & Barbara Bush



Today the panel interviews the Bush sisters as they promote their new book 'Sisters First'. The sisters know what their father whispered to Obama last week that made him laugh during Clinton's speech but won't say what it is. They also talk about when the former president put the poncho on at 45's inauguration (no talk of him supposedly remarking 'that was some weird shit' after 45's speech though). They briefly speak of how George W. has been extremely quiet and out of the public eye after leaving office and how people like Joy and others say they miss him. The sisters also dish a few embarrassing stories about each other.

Other topics:
-talking about Metastatic Breast Cancer
-a survey conducted among British Christians about getting rid of certain Commandments (meghan's face on this video still)
-the Weinstein and Tobak sexual assualt cases being the turning point for combating sexual assault and sexual harassment (i'm glad we are having this conversation tbh. it's time).











SOURCE 1 2 3 4
