Rose McGowan Makes Speech at Women's Convention In Detroit
Rose McGowan speaks about her struggles with abuse, the Weinstein scandal, calling out abusers, Hollywood and how she's been silenced for a long time. She delivers some encouraging and empowering words to all women and for the fight against abuse and misogyny.
Rose McGowan made her first public remarks since she wrote on Twitter that Harvey Weinstein raped her https://t.co/1S5EPnQPNq pic.twitter.com/J1SRwgwqM3— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 27, 2017
Message for those who caused us to be a #metoo (courtesy of my mother) pic.twitter.com/loVsg6ahrN— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 22, 2017
She's been called out about it on Twitter and just ignores it.She"d be smarter to take it head on before the media decide to use it as slow news day fodder. Admitting she was wrong about that interview would cut off any further damage. Unless she is actually friends with Salva, in which case, She's just another self serving Hollywood hypocrite.
Shame that one of the most vocal and outspoken public faces on this important issue is so damn problematic as a messenger.
I wonder if she's the type who's all "boys can't be raped".
bare minimum Rose. I do hope she's getting serious professional help though because while i applaud her speaking up and loudly, there are times she's seemed a bit unhinged.
But my god, I hate the White Feminist tinge all the media coverage for McGowan generates. I still seethe about that fucking tweet she made, and didn't bother deleting until white women confronted her about it. It would be nice if women like Jemele Hill and Frederica Wilson, who are receiving death threats got 1/10th of the fervent support from "feminist" media that McGowan is bathing in.
