Rose McGowan Makes Speech at Women's Convention In Detroit

this made me get all emotional when i was watching earlier. i wish i could have afforded to go to this convention this weekend. hopefully they do it again next year. Reply

i think she's very brave but at the same time the fact that she defended victor salva and worse, used the ~but he was great to me~ argument just makes her sound like hypocrite to me. i appreciate what she's saying tho bc people who don't know about that interview might pay attention to all the valid points she's making. Reply

Same here. Reply

She also is at best ignorant and does not believe black women exist, apparently Reply

I like that someone with Rose McGowan"s profile is giving a voice on these issues, but she really needs to address her endorsement of Victor Salva (convicted paedophile movie director). The interview she calling him a sweet guy and dismissing the pain of his victims kind of contradicts everything she seems to be raging against.



She's been called out about it on Twitter and just ignores it.She"d be smarter to take it head on before the media decide to use it as slow news day fodder. Admitting she was wrong about that interview would cut off any further damage. Unless she is actually friends with Salva, in which case, She's just another self serving Hollywood hypocrite.



Shame that one of the most vocal and outspoken public faces on this important issue is so damn problematic as a messenger.



I wish she would go away. I'm just as tired of hearing about her as I am about Weinstein Reply

this is a seriously bad comparison. Reply

Is this person a troll too? I want to respond, but I feel like I'll get a bunch of "don't feed it" or something akin to that. Reply

I'm not equating them, I'm just tired of hearing about both of them Reply

mte... No one is required to love Rose McGowan or consider themselves a fan, but comparing her to her rapist in any way is just sick tbh Reply

if only someone would invent the ability to scroll past posts and things we are tired of seeing online. hmmmm. Reply

i'm so proud of her for speaking up, but i do wish she'd talk about the hypocrisy of defending salva after all of this. Reply

mfte Reply

i think what she did was amazing, and helping bringing HW down, and hopefully many others. her voice is important. i however do not like the fact that she uses the excuse of being high for being racist, for comparing sexual harassment to human trafficking (just rubbed me the wrong way) and still not mentioning her defending her friend victor salva. you can do good things and still be an asshole. Reply

What goes on can be akin to human trafficking. These agents in the entertainment industry set up meetings for actors, models, musicians, etc to be sexually preyed upon while telling them the encounter is business related. They're suppliers who deal flesh. Reply

i get what you're saying, but after the things i have seen and read, i just would not compare them. both horrific, but not the same. Reply

you can do good things and still be an asshole.



ITA. Reply

Good for her for speaking up but she's said a lot of sketchy shit and not just about Salva. I wish everyone would stop acting like she's some ~woke voice. Reply

When she replied to Ellen tweeting about LGBTQ issues and told her to use her platform to talk about women’s issues like lesbians, bisexual women, and trans women don’t exist Reply

lol are you for real? Reply

Good grief. Reply

I can't imagine her mental state in the eye of this storm. Let's hope she gains some clarity about the Victor Salva situation and is able to speak up for those victims too. Reply

The optimist in me is hoping she's currently processing and fixing her perspective on having defended Victor Salva so that she can finally address it in the near future. But ehh, considering how many other hypocrites there are in Hollywood (Kate Winslet after her recent statement), it wouldn't surprise me if she STILL defends Salva.



I wonder if she's the type who's all "boys can't be raped". Reply

she's a bad ass bitch, so inspiring. Reply

I don't her to be "the perfect victim". you can be an asshole and still do something important, which she has. But, she really does need to square the shit with Salva. Even the bare minimum of, "I haven't know how to comment and handle the situation because I fucked up so badly. Especially having experienced rape myself. Unfortunately, rapists who are monsters, don't choose to show that face to everyone. One of the reasons that some are reluctant to believe rape accusers is because the person in question has been nice to people. Victor was nice to me. He is still a rapist. I regret working with him. I regret not commenting sooner. I had difficulty squaring the duality of one persons monster being one persons friend, and wanted to be better. I wasn't. I own it. Full stop."



bare minimum Rose. I do hope she's getting serious professional help though because while i applaud her speaking up and loudly, there are times she's seemed a bit unhinged. Reply

Requisite disclaimer before I'm jumped, She's brave, she is a victim, that's not up for debate.



But my god, I hate the White Feminist tinge all the media coverage for McGowan generates. I still seethe about that fucking tweet she made, and didn't bother deleting until white women confronted her about it. It would be nice if women like Jemele Hill and Frederica Wilson, who are receiving death threats got 1/10th of the fervent support from "feminist" media that McGowan is bathing in.



That's all. Reply

