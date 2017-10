People never learn: Migos mocks Britney's 2007 breakdown in their new song

Migos (leia-se: Micos) atacam saúde mental de Britney Spears em música com Nicki e Cardi B. https://t.co/IIprcrqAY4 pic.twitter.com/LvwPKO990n — BCharts (@bchartsnet) October 27, 2017

- The song is called Motor Sport and it features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.- It's on the verse 2, sung by OffsetSoon, as I land on the Lear (whew)Piguets, they wet, tears ('guets)488, hit the gears (488)[Intro: Quavo]Yeah, skrrtM-M-M-Murda[Chorus: Quavo]Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)Shawty bad (bad), pop her like a cork (pop it)You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court (court, jump)Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)Faced my fears (fears), gave my mama tears (mama)Shiftin' gears (shift), on the Nawf, get serious (serious)[Verse 1: Quavo]Face all your fears, then get at meHit so many donuts on them backstreetsSit so high in the nosebleeds (yeah)Feel like I can fly, yeahXans, Perky, check (yeah), Bill BelichickTake the air out the ball, just so I can flexTake the air out the mall, walkin' with the sacksTake the air out your broad (hey), now she can't go backXans, Perky, check (yeah), Bill BelichickTake the air out the ball (yeah), just so I can flexTake the air out the mall (hey, walk in with the sacks)Take the air out your broad (woo, woo, woo, E)Girl, yeah, yeahI wish my grandma could see me (grandma)Take away pain, ain't easy (pain)That's why I fire up a bleezy (fire)N****s not cappin' this season[Verse 2: Offset]OffsetThe coupe came imported (hey)This season's Off-White come in snorted (white)Green Lamborghini a tortoise (Lambo)No human being, I'm immortal (no)Patek and A.P. full of water (Patek)Hundred K, I spend on my señora (racks)My pinky on margarine, butter (margarine)And my ears got McDonald's nuggets (ayy)Soon, as I land on the Lear (whew)Piguets, they wet, tears ('guets)488, hit the gears (488)Suicide doors, Britney SpearsI'm boujee, so, bitch, don't get near (boujee)Criss Angel, make dope disappear (voila)Hit the gas, it got flames out the rears (skrrt)It's a race to the bag, get the mills (hey)[Verse 3: Cardi B]Ride the dick like a BMXNo n***a wanna be my ex (no)I love, when he go on tour'Cause he cums more, when I see him lessI get upset offI turn Offset onI told him the other dayMan, we should sell that pornYeah, Cardi B, I'm back, bitchesI don't wanna hear I'm actin' differentSame lips that be talkin' 'bout meIs the same lips that be ass kissin'These hoes ain't, what they say they areAnd their pussy stank, they're catfishin'Same hoes, that was sendin' shotsThey reachin' out like their back itchin'Why would I hop in some beef (why?)When I could just hop in a Porsche?You heard she gon' do what from who?That's not a reliable source, noSo tell me, have you seen her?Let me wrap my weave upI'm the trap SelenaDame más gasolina (skrrt)[Chorus: Quavo]Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)Shawty bad (bad), pop her like a cork (pop it)You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court (court, jump)Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)Straight up there (where?), we didn't take the stairs (where?)Faced my fears (fears), gave my mama tears (mama)Shiftin' gears (shift), on the Nawf, get serious (serious)[Verse 4: Nicki Minaj]Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouthBitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouthYou see them stats, you know what I am aboutI am the champ, I'm Iron Mike in a boutAttention, I'ma need you to face frontYou don't want smoke with me, this is a laced bluntRap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stuntsMy crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my n***a Lil BoosieAll of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that UziI call him Ricky, he say he love me like LucyGet you a straw n***a, you know this pussy is juicyThis Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Saks thoughI don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts thoughI ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, hoGet you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blowI'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the partyIf Quavo the QB, I'm Nick LombardiPull up in the space coupe, I done linked with MartyI can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"That too, but my n****s send hits like GottiIt's a wrap, like the things on the head of a SaudiBitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)[Verse 5: Takeoff]Brand new Chanels (Chanels)I stepped on runnin' from 12 (12)Ain't make no commitment with none of you bitches'Cause money is treatin' me well (uh uh)If Nicki should show me her tittyRight hand on the Bible, I swear I won't tell (swear)If I get to play with that kittyI wonder how many platinums we gon' sell (albums)Pop a Perc and catch a feel (I pop one)Now I cannot feel the wheel (woah)My chest bad, give me chillsAnd the left hand on Richard Mille (ice)Not the watch, but the price on the iceIf you don't know what that is (huh)Motorsport, Motorsport, motorvilleAbort the mission, that's a kill (pew, pew, brrr)[Chorus: Quavo]Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)Shawty bad (bad), pop her like a cork (pop it)You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court (court, jump)Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)Faced my fears (fears), gave my mama tears (mama)Shiftin' gears (shift), on the Nawf, get serious (serious)