People never learn: Migos mocks Britney's 2007 breakdown in their new song

And Niki was part of this? trash

Is her pedophile-apologist ass really that surprising?

.... you have a point

:( britney seems so nice and just minds her own business. not nice

suicide doors is an actual type of car doors tho. but i don't doubt they were going for the double entendre.

some people are relating this to the umbrella moment

mte

Why would I listen to what I know to be a mess.

It's really not that serious in the sense that Britney will always be a target and her being a public figure she knows it comes with the territory.

yeah, i would hope it doesn't get to her anymore



still, you can tell the person is an insensitive fuck when they go there with britney though

Jesus christ, lyrics aside, 99% of popular rap these days is pure shit.

It's awful. I'm also so sick of "skrt skrt" in every fucking song now too. It sounds dumb af.

Write a real lyric, please!



Write a real lyric, please! Reply

Everybody in this track is terrible and shouldn't have careers tbh

lmao mte

LOL pretty much

Came here to say just this lol

Migos, Nicki & Cardi all in one song, what could possibly go wrong?

lol at the lyrics. crap



Edited at 2017-10-27 07:51 pm (UTC)

I dont think Offset knows so much about Britney's history to really go for a double meaning. Could be wrong though.

Legendary, can't keep her name out your mouth even now.

all of them are pieces of shits

You instantly know somebody is an evil piece of shit if they ever joke or insult Britney's mental breakdown.

AKA great values candle club.

its shocking to me how callous+cruel ppl r about it still.

Yup

yeaaaaaaaah my older brother was diagnosed w/ a severe mental illness right before britney was having her public displays of emotions and i haaaaaated hearing my friends talk about her. like if you're saying this about britney mother fucking spears what kind of shit are you saying about my brother?

i didn't have a lot of empathy back then (in fact, i recall me and my sisters bouncing on exercise balls shouting BRITNEY SPEARS IS BAAALLLLALLLD) at the news, but now that i'm 22 and not 12, i definitely understand how inappropriate it is to insult it

trash

...that's not the full song op, it just loops 😁



either way, nothing is surprising from coming from migos. hell, the song could be renamed trash ft trash and more trash.

the video? it's the one in the source :(

Link

yeah, its just a loop for over 5 mins, you don't hear the part that you're talking about...that's probably why the comments and likes are disabled 😅

Parent

Interesting... I guess they're trying to do the same thing Post Malone did with Rockstar

