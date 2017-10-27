mellie/olivia is the only thing on this show i still enjoy



i really hope they're not building up to a huge fall from grace for liv where she gives up her power because it makes her Bad so she can go live in vermont with fitz and their fucking jam rme Reply

yes, mellie/olivia was so great last episode.



i also enjoy the many many people saying fitz is a entitled selfish flop whose every achievement is olivia's also.



idk with this b613 stuff, like on the one hand that seems primed to fail, but on the other hand her ruthlessness has worked exactly one time, and failed every other time, and all her other b613 decisions have been saving people. who knows. Reply

yeah, like... idk i thought she'd be really evil and ruthless with it after the finale, but she couldn't even last the premiere without struggling morally and ultimately doing the Right thing. papa pope is just being ott with his Olivia Is Evil Now shit because he wants to be out from under her thumb but idk idk Reply

MTE to all of this. Not here for Fitz and Eli trying to manage her. Reply

mte Reply

Watching Uncle Daddy trying to fuck Cyrus is not what I signed up for. Reply

I love how Cyrus looks like a tortoise our of it shell yet he thinks he deserves someone hot. Reply

Olivia sucks ass now and I dont care, dont @ me. She's totally unlikeable Reply

ITA Reply

Olivia is being so annoying. Idk why they just can't have her be powerful without going dorksided and needing to be saved my Papa Pope and Fitz



Also I hate the way Olivia is handling Mellie. You don't need to talk at her. You can work with her. When Olivia was like "hmmm let me think about it" after Mellie told her she wanted to use forces to reinstate that president I rolled my eyes. Idk why they are treating Mellie like Fitz.



If this is how the rest of this final season is gonna play out this is gonna be such a chore for me to finish. Reply

