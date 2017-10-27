October 27th, 2017, 02:26 pm sundaymournin "Scandal" - 7x05 Promo - Olivia and Mellie assert their power like never before; meanwhile, Cyrus is working on congressional approval to declare war in Bashran, and QPA is keeping close watch on President Rashad’s nieceSOURCE: 1 Tagged: kerry washington, scandal (abc), television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
i really hope they're not building up to a huge fall from grace for liv where she gives up her power because it makes her Bad so she can go live in vermont with fitz and their fucking jam rme
i also enjoy the many many people saying fitz is a entitled selfish flop whose every achievement is olivia's also.
idk with this b613 stuff, like on the one hand that seems primed to fail, but on the other hand her ruthlessness has worked exactly one time, and failed every other time, and all her other b613 decisions have been saving people. who knows.
Also I hate the way Olivia is handling Mellie. You don't need to talk at her. You can work with her. When Olivia was like "hmmm let me think about it" after Mellie told her she wanted to use forces to reinstate that president I rolled my eyes. Idk why they are treating Mellie like Fitz.
If this is how the rest of this final season is gonna play out this is gonna be such a chore for me to finish.
Also, I really don’t like Mellie and Liv’s relationship anymore.