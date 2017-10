i love this video but this has been out for months? Reply

yeah, i think it was posted before as well...idk why it took so long to get on yt. anyways where is the weekend vid? Reply

she's making a video rn w/ kendrick for Doves in the Wind :(. i mean i like that song but she better deliver a video for Broken Clocks too! Reply

it was an apple/itunes exclusive beforehand

QUEEN. GET HA A TAG! Reply

i love this song <333 Reply

still trying to with the fake freckles huh? lmao she's cute tho



coming for that album of year grammy nom Reply

this song is the most relatable one ive ever heard. as soon as i heard it i was shook to my core. def my fav Reply

was it filmed in your swamp Reply

yes. gotta support m'faves Reply

agreed Reply

i love this song and the entire album. i listened to ctrl on repeat for months. i saw her live afewweeks ago and she was great. Reply

I tried this album but all of the lyrics were annoying to me. Every single damn one. Reply

i like the album but all of the lyrics about needing to be loved by some fuckboy irk me at times Reply

She's seriously incredibly beautiful and gorgeous. A irl goddess omg Reply

gosh, she's so cute! This song is so calming :) Reply

She's wonderful! I love how she always says something along the lines of, "On some Scorpio shit" in her interviews. Reply

One of my fave songs off the album. Reply

Love her. Saw her perform recently and she was amazing live. Reply

Yaas I can't wait to see her live!! Reply

Love this! She's so stunning, too. Reply

