The song/vid are giving me Just Dance 2018 Reply

I like it. Reply

their part is fine, but Pitbull needs to disappear already. why is he famous again? He's not cute and his music sucks. Reply

Some people like naked mole rats. Reply

pitbull is my dad's favourite of all time, he saw him live and cried Reply

I like it. This is some National Fifth Harmony Day ))) So many new songs.



I like all 3 of them. And Dinah’s, and Lauren’s and Por Favor. Reply

yesssssss! Pitbull calling them sexy creeps me out though Reply

song bangs. Reply

love it! i've had it on a loop for 20 minutes. Reply

ooh I like it Reply

An easy, breezy Latin bop yas! Reply

SCREAMING @ this lopsided demon and her struggle salsa. Reply

I dig it Reply

aww this is cute bop Reply

it was cute Reply

