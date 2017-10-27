ONTD Roundup



You got: Scooby-Doo



You bring everyone together and stand out with your fun-lovng personality. Just be sure to save some Scooby Snacks for the rest of us.



Ok accurate lol

I mean, I'm no leader, but everything else seems applicable I guess. lol

samesies

I always thought I was more of a Shaggy :(



I wish I were as fierce as Daphne

Shaggy, the stoner of the group naturally.

You got Fred

Reply

Dude fuck yeah I love Velma!

I got Velma.

Saw that coming the second I saw the water

Lmao both are good dogs 😂

lmao the dogs were so concerned!! good big boys!

They're like "Daddy....Daddy are you ok?"

CATALONIA JUST DECLARED INDEPENDENCE, ohmygod.

people who know more about the situation than i do: what's the chance that things will get violent?

copy/pasted from below: there's a chance, tho it's not hugely likely bc Catalonia doesn't have an army or even an armed militia, but it could happen over time if Spain gets as violent and repressive as it already showed it can be & civil disobedience starts to rise. + armed separatist groups aren't exactly novelty there.

i know he enacted that bullshit article 155, but any ott response from rajoy brey yet?

lets say they became a state, could Catalonia survive in independence? Spain's economy still isn't great, so this feels like a risky time for it...

also damn at Spain's actions during all this :(



also damn at Spain's actions during all this :( Reply

i know that 90% of the people who voted were in favor of the independence but with a voter turnout under 50% idg that he can declare independence.

Hiiiii, I wish I had money lol

same :(

Money doesn't buy happiness, but it does buy all the things that makes me happy :(

Can anyone explain what could happen in Spain like I'm 6? Is there a possibility for civil war or some sort of violent resistance?

yeah there is. it's not hugely likely bc Catalonia doesn't have an army or even an armed militia, but it could happen over time if Spain gets as violent and repressive as it already showed it can be & civil disobedience starts to rise. + armed separatist groups aren't exactly novelty there.

I barely remember anything from Thor, and haven't seen the second one. Can I still enjoy Ragnarök? I'm kinda tempted bc I do love Taika, just getting tired of Marvel.

I haven't seen it, but knowing some of the backstory will prob help. At least read the wiki of Thor 2, because there are some major power changes that happened which are influencing Thor 3

it's supposedly really good



both movies so far have been forgettable, and I'm def not rewatching before seeing the new one lol Reply

thor 1 and 2 was a snooze except for some thirst scenes. if u don't wanna watch it, then probably just wiki for the cliff notes. there are some twists and turns throughout the series.

honestly I fell asleep in the theater during Thor 2 and missed the entire ending but I have no desire to go back and rewatch it. You'll probably be fine.

Thor 2 sucked. Read the summary on wiki imo. Thor 1 was good tho so you should watch it.

My husband said it was really good and starts *snaps* right away. He also said it's the funniest out of all of the Marvel movies.

It's so cold that I've spent all day under a blanket. I'm not ready for freezing cold weather at all if this is bothering me 😭

mte, it's not actually that cold yet and i'm using 2 duvets

i love being under a warm blanket with tea and a cold day 😭

I don't even want to go to therapy today because I can just TELL I am going to be a mess, and I don't have time for that. I just want to continue pushing it all down!!!

my session on wednesday was a joke. i completely forgot everything i needed to say and basically told her i was "fine"

I hate when I do that! Sometimes I just lie and say oh yeah, everything is great!!! Knowing very well that I am wasting my money doing so... oops.

your first time? I'm currently in the latter of your comment

Aww bb it's okay to let it all out. We need to sometimes. You'll be stronger afterwards.

let yourself be a mess! it's so much easier to push everything down than deal with your respective bullshit, but it'll be better in the long run <3

I'm eating a baked potato and chili from wendy's and idk why I've never done this before but I'm so happy????

their sides are honestly SO good, it's shocking.

This is adorable.

Wendy's chili sounds so good right now but my closest one is 25 miles away.

baked potatoes are yummy, especially home made ones! fill it up with all the goodies and it's a yummy meal!

i loved baked potatoes but i've never gotten one from wendy's. my favorite potato byproduct are twice baked potatoes.

i'm supposed to meet my favorite coworker for her birthday lunch but its cold and i'm tired and i just want to stay on the couch

I got a nasty email from a client today, thinking I was someone else, and all my managers are like coming by to make sure I'm okay and telling me to disregard lmao.

It's sweet that they care though!





It's sweet that they care though! Reply

one offered to pay me for a sex. one called me a horrible person. another called me ugly. customer service is fun.

:( What did the email say?

it really wasn't bad or anything. just like saying he was super unhappy with the work and it better not happen again etc etc. but it wasn't my work and really wasn't even something my company has control over lol.

I overheard a customer refer to me as an "eggroll n-expletive." First and last time I ever heard that pejorative.

aww i'm so sorry. it must have been so harsh for everyone to reach out to you.



i had a customer call me a liar on the phone for saying his season tickets were in the mail and i think i said something like "i'm very sorry to hear that but i assure you our highest priority is to make sure you have your tickets before the season starts" in a really calm tone and he called back two days later to apologize to me. thanks, Bob. Reply

Not exactly what someone said but kind of similar;

I work in a very male dominant field and I HATE when men (and sometimes women) ask me a question and don't like my answer so they ask my male co-worker the SAME question expecting a different answer.

Even though he is standing next to me and heard the question but did not interject when I answered because... OH YEAH, that's right bitch, my answer was indeed correct.



Edited at 2017-10-27 06:18 pm (UTC) Reply

called me a bitch, cunt, whore, slut, cocksucker, etc, every name in the book. i was working graveyard shift 411 at the time and his sister was unlisted. he called back several times, i assume trying to get a new operator, but unfortunately i was the only operator on for that time so he kept getting me over and over. it was pretty humiliating tbh. Reply

I got threatened with legal action because Canada Post is slow this week. As soon as clients get belligerent I put them on hold and kick them higher up the food chain. I don't get paid enough to deal with that. Reply

I remember this older woman trying to threaten me by saying "I used to be a nurse, you know. I know A LOT of doctors!" This was a completely non-medical related place of business, so I was just like "....Good?" Reply

I work for a company that develops online college courses and I was about a month into working with my first university when an instructor sent me a document without any instructions about what to do with it. I thought she just wanted me to load it into her course, which I did, but it turns out she also wanted me to go through everything in her course, use the document as a guide, and make updates. She never mentioned my mistake to me but kept getting pissed off about little things in her course and calling our support team; eventually she sent a really nasty email to my manager telling him that I had fucked up her entire course. Keep in mind that she never once reached out to me to fix anything. Anyway, my boss was luckily familiar with this instructor and knew she was difficult so he wasn't mad at me, but when I saw the email she had sent to him I almost started crying. it was really nasty. Reply

idek where to begin, but the most recent terrible one was the old lady with "you talk too fast. you're a nice girl, but I can't stand you" and then tried to get me to go above and beyond to help her with her smartphone. foh you already have one foot in the grave, you don't need my help with the other one Reply

A member got a little too familiar and told me my hair was nappy. For context, she is also black, but I wear my hair natural and she's an older woman who wears cheap, obvious wigs. She and I were friendly before but we weren't close enough for her to feel comfortable saying that to me. I still see her and I have to keep it cordial/professional, but I haven't liked her since then. Reply

i had two coworkers named star and destiny and someone called in twice, they answered the phone, and someone said, "does everybody at your organization have stripper names?" Reply

A client told me I was lying, and I was like "you know what, I'm gonna hang up now, you don't want to be helped, here's my manager's number, go cry to him"



I then told my manager exactly what I said, so he wasn't surprised.



this was from a job I had 2 years ago.



I stopped caring. Reply

when i worked for a call centre for a bank, i had a customer call me a selfish and a terrible person after i tried to empathise with her lol



basically she missed a loan payment b/c of moving house, so i tried to be like "it's perfectly fine, we can just rearrange a repayment, my brother's just gone through the same thing so i totally understand how stressful it can be" and she screamed at me for making it about myself and for being a vulture to get her money. like, working there u realised that banks and money make people lash out due to fear/humiliation so customers can rage at you when really they're just stressed, but this lady made it super personal. like SORRY I WAS TRYING TO CONNECT W/ U AS A HUMAN BYEEEE Reply

Can't think of something horrible a customer said right now but I HATE when I have to deal with men who can't accept my answer, therefore then treat me like I don't know what I'm talking about and proceed to specifically ask for my male boss or a male colleague who in the end ends up telling them the same thing I did. Reply

i miss you all, been so busy.



i heard holocaust survivor ben stern speak yesterday and it was so emotional and upsetting and inspiring all at once Reply

Pretty much an emotional rollercoaster! It made the first two and a half days go by soooooo slow and now I'm like "The week is over? What?" Reply

are things more calm now? Reply

CUTE FUCKING ICON Reply

Busy. It's a blur and I"ve been working a nd looking for a place to live and just ehhh



learning new boundaries with my friend that i've been mentioning lately. aka Ghost Girl.



She's been going through a rough time for the past year and a half, and it's draining me. Reply

i got trashed yesterday and got really affectionate with a cute girl who ended up giving me a lap dance. i also got free weed the same night which i'm gonna save for halloween. i saw my adviser on thursday and i only need two more classes to graduate really good!i got trashed yesterday and got really affectionate with a cute girl who ended up giving me a lap dance. i also got free weed the same night which i'm gonna save for halloween. i saw my adviser on thursday and i only need two more classes to graduate #blessup Reply

So, I have an appointment with a pulmonologist in over 2 weeks to see what's happening and why my bronchitis isn't going away. Wish it were sooner but I'm at least glad I got an appointment...the one in town is booked solid through December so I have to drive like an hour and a half to see this one that could get me in sooner smh. Until then, guess I'm just living with the wheezing and coughing 🙃 Reply

i hope you get better asap! Reply

Hope it helps. There's nothing worse than struggling to breathe like that. Reply

Parent

I got a down alternative comforter last night and it's so cozy! And now my dog is sleeping on it lol Reply

I let my pup have my heating pad. It lives in her bed now. It’s cold most nights and I’m sure her sore senior body could use it more than me now. 💖 Reply

you're such a good mum Reply

