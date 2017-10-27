ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, October 26, 2017:
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo carve Thor Ragnarok pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day
- Sneak peak for tonight's episode of HTGAWM
- Ellen Degeneres jokes about Katy Perry's boobs
- Celebs react to disabled 10-year-old girl detained for deportation while on her way to surgery
- Ashanti tried to return a dirty, nasty $700 bikini
- Taylor Swift ...Ready For It? Music Video
- ONTD Original: Creepy Bathroom Scenes from 10 Horror Movies
Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
You got: Scooby-Doo
You bring everyone together and stand out with your fun-lovng personality. Just be sure to save some Scooby Snacks for the rest of us.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/tc03917n/which-mystery-inc-member-are-you-2vq80?origin=filqui&utm_term=.qrv5JW6W6#.xvkX6dgdg
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Ok accurate lol
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
I mean, I'm no leader, but everything else seems applicable I guess. lol
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
You got: Daphne
You're observant and can always spot new clues and paths to follow. You tend to wind up getting into trouble more often than not. Luckily, your friends always have your back.
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
I wish I were as fierce as Daphne
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Dude fuck yeah I love Velma!
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
Re: Which Member Of Mystery Inc. Are You?
happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
also damn at Spain's actions during all this :(
both movies so far have been forgettable, and I'm def not rewatching before seeing the new one lol
What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
It's sweet that they care though!
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
i had a customer call me a liar on the phone for saying his season tickets were in the mail and i think i said something like "i'm very sorry to hear that but i assure you our highest priority is to make sure you have your tickets before the season starts" in a really calm tone and he called back two days later to apologize to me. thanks, Bob.
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
I work in a very male dominant field and I HATE when men (and sometimes women) ask me a question and don't like my answer so they ask my male co-worker the SAME question expecting a different answer.
Even though he is standing next to me and heard the question but did not interject when I answered because... OH YEAH, that's right bitch, my answer was indeed correct.
Edited at 2017-10-27 06:18 pm (UTC)
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
I then told my manager exactly what I said, so he wasn't surprised.
this was from a job I had 2 years ago.
I stopped caring.
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
basically she missed a loan payment b/c of moving house, so i tried to be like "it's perfectly fine, we can just rearrange a repayment, my brother's just gone through the same thing so i totally understand how stressful it can be" and she screamed at me for making it about myself and for being a vulture to get her money. like, working there u realised that banks and money make people lash out due to fear/humiliation so customers can rage at you when really they're just stressed, but this lady made it super personal. like SORRY I WAS TRYING TO CONNECT W/ U AS A HUMAN BYEEEE
Re: What's the worst thing a client/customer has said to you?
how was your week?
i heard holocaust survivor ben stern speak yesterday and it was so emotional and upsetting and inspiring all at once
Re: how was your week?
Re: how was your week?
Re: how was your week?
Re: how was your week?
learning new boundaries with my friend that i've been mentioning lately. aka Ghost Girl.
She's been going through a rough time for the past year and a half, and it's draining me.
Re: how was your week?
i got trashed yesterday and got really affectionate with a cute girl who ended up giving me a lap dance. i also got free weed the same night which i'm gonna save for halloween. i saw my adviser on thursday and i only need two more classes to graduate #blessup