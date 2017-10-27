October 27th, 2017, 11:04 pm babarsuhail Music Video: Boom Boom - Dinah Jane, RedOne, Daddy Yankee & French Montana Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane's first song outside of the group is here!source Tagged: fifth harmony, latino celebrities, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-10-27 06:50 pm (UTC)
This has everything to be big in Latin America and hopefully over the world too. With this trend on Latino music. It’s loud, aggressive, very catchy beat. Rewatchable video.
I’m glad Dinah got lucky to be part of this. Good job.
GAGAETON! JOANELLA COME THROUGHHHH
And only 15 hours later I come to Red Ones twitter and see that this is him. ))) He is actually singing on this one. Now that’s a freaking makeover! I didn’t see him for few years. Had no idea he has grown hair. Looks completely different.
Also this is some Benjamin Button sh**t. Wikipedia says that he is 45 years old. But that guy in the video looks 27-32.
Edited at 2017-10-27 07:45 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-27 08:30 pm (UTC)
the video seems too expensive to be looking this cheap, does that make sense? ambition got the best of them, this is tragic lmao.