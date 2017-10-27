decent tourism promotion video i guess (obvious green screens aside), it fails at everything else Reply

lmao @ dinah in the green screen hot air balloon Reply

that was the worst CGI use in the entire video. poor Dinah. Reply

Dinah Jane is a terrible stage name Reply

Her full name is Dinah Jane Milika Ilaisaane Hansen Amasio but she goes Dinah Jane. Reply

I'm glad she didn't try to make Milika work if only because I know a Milika, and I hate her fucking ass. I'm surprised it's Jane instead of Seini Reply

seriously, I hate the trend of trying to make first name-middle names happen



Edited at 2017-10-27 06:50 pm (UTC)

I disagree. It is very cute short stage name. Reply

offended they would touch the iconic "lady (hear me tonight)" tbh Reply

redone's productions are so bleh outside of his gaga work Reply

The way her name is pronounced sounds like how Bostonians say the word diner. Reply

Bostonians...and every other English speaker with a non-rhotic accent. Reply

This is gonna be big. It’s monster on Youtube. 11 530 869 after 15 hours of release. First day still counting.



This has everything to be big in Latin America and hopefully over the world too. With this trend on Latino music. It’s loud, aggressive, very catchy beat. Rewatchable video.



I’m glad Dinah got lucky to be part of this. Good job. Reply

Where is post about Por Favor and In Your Phone? Come on ONTD, don’t be so lazy. Someone do a post! ASAP. Reply

I submitted Por Favor along with this. Reply

Oh, there it is. I see it out. Was not there when i wrote that comment. Thank you. Reply

I need Gaga to hit up Red One for reggae hits!



GAGAETON! JOANELLA COME THROUGHHHH Reply

Good God i did not recognize Red One!!! Whole song I was wondering who that other guy is. LOL. Eventually I thought he was some Daddy Yankey’s singing partner. Like they were duet or something. I don’t follow Latino music that much. I thought Red One was some producer/creator on this song. Like Calvin Harris who doesn’t sing but puts his name on the song.



And only 15 hours later I come to Red Ones twitter and see that this is him. ))) He is actually singing on this one. Now that’s a freaking makeover! I didn’t see him for few years. Had no idea he has grown hair. Looks completely different.



Also this is some Benjamin Button sh**t. Wikipedia says that he is 45 years old. But that guy in the video looks 27-32.



Edited at 2017-10-27 07:45 pm (UTC)

Such subtle product placement... Reply

Take this video and song back to where it belongs. 2008. Reply

HAHAHA her part is her dancing sexily in a BALLOON!!? Reply

the chorus reminds me of a slower version of this







Edited at 2017-10-27 08:30 pm (UTC)

It's a sampling of this song. Reply

RedOne is the Seth MacFarlane looking guy?



the video seems too expensive to be looking this cheap, does that make sense? ambition got the best of them, this is tragic lmao. Reply

lmao this is so bad Reply

