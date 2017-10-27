Robert Rodriguez says he cast Rose McGowan in Grindhouse as an F.U. to Weinstein

according to popbitch

"Robert Rodriguez was full-throated in his criticism of former associate Harvey Weinstein, wasting no time in calling his behaviour "truly disgusting".



And he's not wrong to do so, but quietly he must be a little glad that the heat is off him now – because Rodriguez knows only too well what it's like to be persona non grata around the Weinstein Company offices.



While making Grindhouse back in the mid-00s, Rodriguez's own inability to keep it in his pants ended up causing huge headaches on set. His not-exactly-secret affair with lead actress Rose McGowan caused so many problems with the film's producer that they had to shut down the set for weeks to get it sorted.



That producer? His wife, Elizabeth Avellan – who co-produced such Rodriguez classics as From Dusk Til Dawn, Spy Kids, Sin City and... their five children. "



i mean maybe the affair was totally on the level and not a product of sexual harrassment or inappropriate behaviour but the power differential between director and actress is real. i wouldnt be surprised if hes the bf rose was referring to.



Why the fuck would he "re-introduce" Rose to her rapist though? That's messed up. Reply

Yeah, that's pretty sickening. Reply

Everything about the op-ed is really weird tbh. Like the fact that he thought it would be morally just for Weinstein to pay for Rose's career re-launch without really going into the horribleness of making her work for him again?????



Also the fact that he blames "helping her" for his marriage dissolving????



IDEK. Reply

And he believed her about the assault based on HW’s reaction. Like. What!?? Reply

Mte omg Reply

his logic and reasoning skills are non-existent tbh Reply

ok but like you can't just like just expect him to believe her based on her words alone 🙄



lol he's trash Reply

mte wtf Reply

Maybe she said it was ok to do because she wanted to see his reaction too? It doesn't say her thoughts on it. Reply

bc he didnt believe her at first :/ Reply

Everything about his reasoning seems wtf worthy to me Reply

Maybe its the wording?



Perhaps she hadn't told him at that point because he had just met her and they went over to harvey to make him uncomfortable about the blacklisting (but perhaps he didnt know his reaction was really towards the assault, but in his mind it was just that harvey didnt like rose for some reason and thats why he thought she felt she was blacklisted?)



And in retrospect he realizes the reason harvey was flustered?



If not... He's a complete asshole. Reply

This is possibly the most self-serving response to this horrifying shit show I've yet read. Bravo! Reply

It’s a fucking MESS of a response. I’m stunned. Reply

ikr Reply

Mfte its a mess Reply

MTE Reply

Right? He seems very intent on painting himself as a hero/martyr/victim. Reply

right how did none of his people stop this Reply

Does he want a pat on the back or something? He's still an asshole. Reply

The Truth is that Rob Rodriguez is as much of a Trash can as Alfonso Cuaron, Alejandro Inarritu, Guillermo DelToro, Diego Luna and Gael Bernal Garcia. A fucking city dump. Reply

Why are you only mentioning latino men?? Reply

Gross Reply

You're so anti-Mexican, I don't doubt you voted for Trump only because he's just as anti-Mexican. Reply

what a saint Reply

Thinks that he/others should have done more

Ya think. Go FUCK yourself scumbag. Reply

So you were the real hero, Robert



good to know Reply

Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution



Don't know if this is accurate, but I think Marilyn Manson was supposed to do a movie with the Weinsteins back in 2005/2006/2007 Reply

Sounds like he was taking advantage of being her lifeline. Reply

Thread

The layers to this situation...each more disturbing than the last. Reply

This makes him look so much worse imho. He looks like, maybe, two or three levels below Weinstein on the POS scale. Reply

Thread

Something in the milk isn't clean on this. Reply

