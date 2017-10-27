Simon Cowell Falls Down Stairs & Is Rushed To Hospital
He was going to get some milk early morning and apparently fainted down a flight of stairs, and was rushed to hospital in a neck brace on a stretcher.
The 58 year old is said to be stable right now.
Source
Like Andy Cohen, I think he is sort of attractive, aside.
while this is a serious post, the description reminded me of the he-needs-some-milk vine and I can’t stop laughing
but my avg bp is 80/60 and my hr is 120+. so i take meds to slow my heart and raise my blood pressure...but they just alleviate some symptoms (like not always hearing the blood rushing in my ears). i struggle with body temp issues, certain areas of my body are pretty much dead, my circulation is so stunted bc of the rapid heart/low bp that my blood struggles to get around..i wear compression stockings a lot...and the super heavy diabetic kind, not flight sock style (because that's not strong enough compression). i have marathon runner socks for compression...etc etc.
mostly i eat a lot of salt and try to put electrolyte tabs in my water to cancel out some of the negatives
I passed out once while working out. Thought I was dying right before. There is a reason trainers make you take a break between sets. Once I passed out and the blood could move back to my head I came to and was totally fine.