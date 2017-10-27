Gamespot reviews today's major new video game releases

Today sees the release of three major video games for the fall season: Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Here's reviews from Gamespot for all three, starting with...

Super Mario Odyssey:
-- Surprises with inventive mechanics, level design, and wit. Is comfortable being completely absurd.
-- Environments are the most interesting in a Mario game.
-- Allows a second player to join and control Cappy the hat.
-- Seamlessly incorporates 8-bit Super Mario Bros gameplay.
-- Nintendo goes above and beyond to redefine expectations and is another shining example of refined creativity.
-- Gamespot gives the game a perfect 10, only the 15th game in the site's history with a perfect score.

Assassin's Creed: Origins
-- Core gameplay and presentation have difficulties keeping up with the new pace and scale.
-- One of the franchises finest achievements is the attention to detail of Egypt.
-- The main and side stories feel meaningful, tackling racism, colonialism, and misogyny.
-- Reviewer dealt with graphic bugs throughout that dragged down the setting.
-- Game gives more freedom to take part in activities at your leisure.
-- Major improvements to combat, but are more designed for intimate engagements and quickly go south when more people enter the fight
-- Things can grind to a halt when you have to spend time getting upgraded skills and resources.
-- Despite its problems, Origins is fresh and exciting and with a compelling story and vision worth pursuing.
-- Score: 7

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
-- Killing Nazis is righteous and the game is stronger for not allowing itself any other option.
-- The game is difficult. Prepare to die a lot.
-- There are a variety of ways to complete missions, and completeing certain paths will reward you with more power.
-- Environments showcase the brutal and unnerving reality of a world ruled by the Third Reich.
-- Cutscenes are directed beautifully and showcase the fantastic cast of characters.
-- Includes some heavy-handed patriotism that feels misguided.
-- Score: 9

