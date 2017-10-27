Gamespot reviews today's major new video game releases
Today sees the release of three major video games for the fall season: Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Here's reviews from Gamespot for all three, starting with...
Super Mario Odyssey Review https://t.co/szmPUkpHZ2 pic.twitter.com/e21VhWcNKR— GameSpot @ PAXAus (@gamespot) October 27, 2017
Super Mario Odyssey:
-- Surprises with inventive mechanics, level design, and wit. Is comfortable being completely absurd.
-- Environments are the most interesting in a Mario game.
-- Allows a second player to join and control Cappy the hat.
-- Seamlessly incorporates 8-bit Super Mario Bros gameplay.
-- Nintendo goes above and beyond to redefine expectations and is another shining example of refined creativity.
-- Gamespot gives the game a perfect 10, only the 15th game in the site's history with a perfect score.
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Assassin's Creed Origins Review https://t.co/YDGyYymbKr pic.twitter.com/IgRXHw13G9— GameSpot @ PAXAus (@gamespot) October 27, 2017
-- Core gameplay and presentation have difficulties keeping up with the new pace and scale.
-- One of the franchises finest achievements is the attention to detail of Egypt.
-- The main and side stories feel meaningful, tackling racism, colonialism, and misogyny.
-- Reviewer dealt with graphic bugs throughout that dragged down the setting.
-- Game gives more freedom to take part in activities at your leisure.
-- Major improvements to combat, but are more designed for intimate engagements and quickly go south when more people enter the fight
-- Things can grind to a halt when you have to spend time getting upgraded skills and resources.
-- Despite its problems, Origins is fresh and exciting and with a compelling story and vision worth pursuing.
-- Score: 7
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus takes a very hard stance on the righteousness of killing Nazis. Our review https://t.co/Xrpfdn7aCU pic.twitter.com/POVt4T7aKF— GameSpot @ PAXAus (@gamespot) October 27, 2017
-- Killing Nazis is righteous and the game is stronger for not allowing itself any other option.
-- The game is difficult. Prepare to die a lot.
-- There are a variety of ways to complete missions, and completeing certain paths will reward you with more power.
-- Environments showcase the brutal and unnerving reality of a world ruled by the Third Reich.
-- Cutscenes are directed beautifully and showcase the fantastic cast of characters.
-- Includes some heavy-handed patriotism that feels misguided.
-- Score: 9
have you played any of these yet, ontd??
There's been a couple of good computer video game sales rn, which is not helping. I think I'll only be spending $2 for 5 games, but dammit backlog
I was basically like "can't play anything until Odyssey!!!!" which meant that I wasn't playing The Fractured But Whole or Fire Emblem Warriors, and even when I finish Odyssey, I'll have Ultra Sun/Moon!!!! Super first world problems, I know, but dammit!
It's hard to find time, at times, lol! You can do it!
Eventually there’ll be an Animal Crossing (hopefully) and Pokémon game for the Switch as well.
If you have the funds then definitely get it.
waiting for this so that I can buy one 🙏🏽
I haven't played enough of Odyssey to gauge if it is a must buy, but given that it is a mainline Mario game I feel utterly confident that it will be up to the task of the very impressive pedigree that it must live up to.
In addition, you've got Fire Emblem Switch coming next year, a mainline Pokemon game with console level power coming for the first time (probably 2019, but who knows), Smash Brothers is going to come eventually (money on a port of Wii U Smash with additional characters, like Ice Climbers, before a proper Switch Smash comes), a unique entry in the Mario Kart series, and whatever else Nintendo comes up with.
So yes, I highly recommend buying a Switch. I will caution, however, that the accessories for this damned machine are NOT cheap. I've spent more on getting all the controllers I want/need than I did on the system itself, and I'm still not finished buying them...
I’m replaying Moon and signed up for a local weekend competition so I’m focused on that. It’s doubles format and I only have one Pokémon battle ready.
what a useless game!
at least you can pet kitties in assassin's creed origins
I played through The New Order so quickly that I missed a lot of the collectibles. I'm trying to be more thorough in Colossus, but the adrenaline and desire to move the story along makes it difficult.
I want Nazi's to be mad
I feel almost bad I haven't touched my PS4 Pro in so long