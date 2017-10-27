Gamespot reviews today's major new video game releases

I wanted to get a Switch and Odyssey so bad, but some unexpected expenses came up, so I think I'm going to wait. Plus in less than a month I'll be playing US/UM. I do have a friend getting SMO today, so maybe I'll be able to convince them to play some co-op...I'll be Cappy!



There's been a couple of good computer video game sales rn, which is not helping. I think I'll only be spending $2 for 5 games, but dammit backlog



Can't wait for USUM!

The backlog is KILLING ME!!!!



I was basically like "can't play anything until Odyssey!!!!" which meant that I wasn't playing The Fractured But Whole or Fire Emblem Warriors, and even when I finish Odyssey, I'll have Ultra Sun/Moon!!!! Super first world problems, I know, but dammit!

Sun/Moon is prob one of the shorter pokemon games I've played, and I still haven't finished the post-game stuff, but not really motivated to do so :\ (wish I could find the motivation), and that was still 90 hrs I put into it. So who knows what US/UM is going to be. SMO main game play isn't too long it seems, but with exploration, that is going to add lots of hrs to it too.



It's hard to find time, at times, lol! You can do it!

i've watched over four hours of odyssey gameplay and it looks awesome. i wish i could afford a switch rn tbh

ONTD, should I buy a Switch? Between Odyssey and Zelda I'm like...really tempted.

Yes! BotW is a great game, and Odyssey appears to be, too. Splatoon is also great for online play. MK8D is also fun if you have friends.



Eventually there'll be an Animal Crossing (hopefully) and Pokémon game for the Switch as well.



If you have the funds then definitely get it.

Thx bb 🙂

Bless. Will get Switch when I make more money after starting my new job in mid November 😭

Splatoon has been really good for me to take out my frustrations with the world.

Eventually there'll be an Animal Crossing (hopefully) and Pokémon game for the Switch as well.





waiting for this so that I can buy one 🙏🏽

Zelda alone is worth it, tbh. It's really a great console.

Breath of the Wild is utterly amazing and I would recommend anyone who loves good video games buy it.



I haven't played enough of Odyssey to gauge if it is a must buy, but given that it is a mainline Mario game I feel utterly confident that it will be up to the task of the very impressive pedigree that it must live up to.



In addition, you've got Fire Emblem Switch coming next year, a mainline Pokemon game with console level power coming for the first time (probably 2019, but who knows), Smash Brothers is going to come eventually (money on a port of Wii U Smash with additional characters, like Ice Climbers, before a proper Switch Smash comes), a unique entry in the Mario Kart series, and whatever else Nintendo comes up with.



So yes, I highly recommend buying a Switch. I will caution, however, that the accessories for this damned machine are NOT cheap. I've spent more on getting all the controllers I want/need than I did on the system itself, and I'm still not finished buying them...

DO IT! Do get BotW it's a gorgeous game that keeps you entertained for a long time :)

Odeyssey looks fun af :/ I don't want to drop the £££ tho.

amazon needs to hurry up with my copy of odyssey I h8 this

i only played about an hour of ac: origins but it's promising. i love the vastness of the setting and photo mode is amazing. i do wish ac games would stop the trend of starting the story off on a note not giving you enough context to the story so you're just kind of watching things happen for the first few main quests until the title credits lol.

Kinda regret preordering Mario because I've been waiting all day for the delivery instead of playing all day. Trying to convince myself that the money saved was worth it, but idk!

SAME

Ugh, me too. Mine doesn't come until middle of next week :(

I preordered it a while ago, before I knew I would be out of town this weekend. So I got the notification that it was delivered but I can't play till I get back on Sunday!

WTF is everyone's delayed through Amazon Prime? My shit still doesn't have a tracking number.

Amazon and Nintendo have been having spats for yeaaaaaaaaars so I'm not surprised to hear this tbh.

Mine should still be coming today, so it's not delayed yet. How long ago did you preorder it? I'm wondering if they didn't have enough initial stock. I ordered back in August. Or it could have to do with where you are located? I'm in a major city and never have problems getting releases like this on time.

I must've gotten lucky because I only pre-ordered Odyssey this past Wednesday night and was given a delivery date of 10/31 even with Prime 2-day shipping and then they ended up delivering it today. I don't even live in a major city or anything. I did place a separate order for two other items right after so maybe that triggered something?

Yeah Assassin's Creed: Origins looks so fucking sick and is right up in my alley to get into this rabbit hole of deciphering illuminati related shit. Plus it sets in EGYPT! it is all I really want in AC series. Gonna put it up next to Black Flag. Gotta wait on when I get $$$ or ask for it on my birthday 😪

I pre-ordered SMO, won't get it til next week Wednesday at the earliest. Amazon only offered me express shipping... so much for 'prime' shipping... If it wasn't for the 10% off prime pre-order discount I would've just bought it from EB games or something. I'll just keep laying BotW to hold me over until then.

For some reason Amazon has just been terrible wrt Nintendo releases lately. Whether it's games, amiibo or special editions I'm always hearing about cancellations and delays etc. But only with Nintendo stuff.

The same thing happened with the Switch and Breath of the Wild (both of which I pre-ordered from Amazon and I'm a Prime member). I'm not expecting delivery on the day of release, especially since I don't live in a major city, but at least ship it out release day? SMO isn't even being shipped out today...

If it's later then they initially said it would be (like if they said they could do same day release or if you are supposed to always get 2 day shipping) I recommend complaining to amazon. They were late sending me the last new pokemon game I bought and they gave me a free month of prime, it didn't get my game there any earlier but I was still pleased with the customer service.

I just picked up Mario Odyssey. I'm not sure if I'll play much of it today.



I'm replaying Moon and signed up for a local weekend competition so I'm focused on that. It's doubles format and I only have one Pokémon battle ready.



Edited at 2017-10-27 05:52 pm (UTC)

i preordered super mario odyssey and need to pick it up sometime today!

D': can't he pick the dog up and like.... 😢😢😢

this is why nintendo will never truly be great



at least you can pet kitties in assassin's creed origins

I started Wolfenstein II just after midnight this morning and played about 2 hrs. I didn't know there were different ways to complete missions. Maybe I'm not that far yet.



I played through The New Order so quickly that I missed a lot of the collectibles. I'm trying to be more thorough in Colossus, but the adrenaline and desire to move the story along makes it difficult.

I hope Wolfenstein 2 sells well

I want Nazi's to be mad

