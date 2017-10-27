Pop Music is Saved: Rina Sawayama releases Debut Mini Album 'RINA'
Rina is a London-based artist who has been dropping songs on the internet for the past couple of years or so. Her 8 track mini-album features r&b vocals and dabbles in 80's pop (Ordinary Superstar), late 90's/early '00's dance pop (Take Me as I Am), Italo disco (10-20-40), and electric rock (Alterlife). She also has a collaboration with Shamir.
Check it out under the cut!
RINA (2017)
1. Ordinary Superstar
2. Take Me as I Am
3. 10-20-40
4. Tunnel Vision (feat. Shamir)
5. Time Out (Interlude)
6. Alterlife
7. Through the Wire (Interlude)
8. Cyber Stockholm Syndrome
Updated with sources!
Wowwwww I'm gonna keep tabs on her! She's fantastic.