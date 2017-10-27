Teddy Geiger is transitioning
- The For You I Will singer and songwriter has announced via Instagram that they're transitioning.
- You may remember their ICONIC video that featured Kristin Cavalari.
- They've told a few close friends and have now decided to tell their fans.
- Teddy has remained active in songwriting and their credits include all of Shawn Mendes' biggest hits, Stitches, Mercy, Treat You Better, and Nothing Holding Me Back and One Direction's Where Do Broken Hearts Go?
- Hasn't released an album of their own since 2010.
Source 1 2
It's really comforting seeing the amount of artists coming out and feeling comfortable being who they are
Congrats and wow I didn't know all those hits were due to Teddy
B: kinda needs the nobody tag.
Most def
Like what else could that possibly mean?
He was a cutie I remember that song/vid
(Where Do Broken Hearts Go? is def top 5 tho)
ikr now it makes sense why I enjoy it so much!