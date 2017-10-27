Teddy Geiger is transitioning

Suddenly I get why I like Shawn Mendez's music.



It's really comforting seeing the amount of artists coming out and feeling comfortable being who they are Reply

Lol yeah I feel better about liking those songs now. Reply

lol mte Reply

Mte Reply

I LOVE Nothing Holding Me Back. It's such a good pop song. Reply

Yes! It's so good Reply

good for them for beginning this process and for going public with their decision. happy thoughts their way :) Reply

Settling on in for terfy goodness Reply

for you i will is still a bop tbqh Reply

Congrats and wow I didn't know all those hits were due to Teddy

A: good for them.

B: kinda needs the nobody tag. Reply

The "nobody" tag should be reserved for negative posts though. Let's spread some light! Reply

lol ia Reply

oh my god the precious little trans kitty! living their best life! Reply

I haven't thought about them in years but I'm somehow not surprised to know that they wrote Stitches. It's very of that era. Reply

I have a theory that "Nothing Holding Me Back" is about Shawn Mendes going to a gay bar for the first time Reply

just pretend "she" is what he calls his gay friend Reply

Now it sounds like it's about the songwriter vs Shawn Reply

'You take me places that tear at my reputation'



Like what else could that possibly mean? Reply

Good for them! And aww I didn’t know they were bffs with Madi Diaz I love her! They’re so cute on insta. Reply

Wowww

He was a cutie I remember that song/vid Reply

I had such a crush on them back in the day... Glad to see they're feeling comfortable enough to share their true self with the world! Reply

omg they wrote the best one direction song?? hope everything goes well! Reply

now, u know that's a lie! What A Feeling >>> Reply

yessss Reply

MTE



(Where Do Broken Hearts Go? is def top 5 tho) Reply

ikr now it makes sense why I enjoy it so much! Reply

wdbhg is such a bop Reply

for you i will was my jam Reply

I bought that Step Ladder EP before Teddy signed to a bigger label. I remember Teddy being in that movie with The Rocker with Emma Stone, too. Reply

