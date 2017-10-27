Andy Cohen "doesn't know" Kathy Griffin
Andy Cohen, Kathy Griffin's former boss @ Bravo, channelled his inner Mariah Carey when asked if he has been in touch with her since the announcement that he replaced her for the CNN NYE Coverage.
Her response didn't hold back; do not cross a woman without a single fuck left to give!
Andy Cohen, who worked closely with Kathy Griffin at Bravo for years, pretends he doesn't know who she is when asked by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/kF0Cs7CVRU— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2017
Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic https://t.co/geqFsLtWy1— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2017
Mte
He doesn't deserve to make that reference
Didn't he fuck Tyler Oakley?
I think he is good looking
HOWEVER, I don't doubt this dismissiveness has something to do with BTS drama. I'm sure Kathy was pissed he didn't run it by her and called him out privately long before this happened.
What is he like?
MAKE A POST!
He probably thought it was hilarious but in my opinion Andy is just straight up mean.