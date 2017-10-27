Andy Cohen "doesn't know" Kathy Griffin

lmao i always had some irrational dislike for andy so i'm glad he's being dragged. Reply

andy cohen being deeply misogynistic isn't the least bit surprising, all things considered Reply

Yup, especially his "fix your face" mess with the real housewives. Reply

he makes his living off of perpetuating horrible stereotypes about women Reply

Mte Reply

Exactly. And his weird behavior during the Shahs of Sunset reunion this season was so disgusting to me. Fuck him. Reply

dude i was just watching part one, ugh Reply

I just watched it last night and I was like, "what is wrong with this cock-eyed motherfucker today" Reply

What happened? I haven't watched in a long time Reply

What happened? What did he do?? Reply

honestly Reply

The whole channel Bravo is misogynistic, even with seemingly innocent shows like Top Chef. The bias toward male contestants became so ridiculously blatant over time. Now one of the regular guest judges, John Besh, is being accused of sexual harassment by over 25 women. Reply

She was on Watch What Happens Live though? Reply

he's referencing mariah's "i don't know her" comment but it doesn't work on him and it's lost on the paparazzi dude Reply

I get the reference, but Kathy says that he doesn't joke around with paps. Reply

He doesn't deserve to make that reference Reply

I don't watch WWHL because he's the host. I have no interest in his brand of 'interviewing' since it's often misogynistic and badly scripted. Reply

I’m team no one here, but based on the way Andy talks to the people who call in on WWHL & some secondhand tea I heard from someone who slept with him, I’m gonna say that Andy is probably a bigger asshole Reply

He seems like a huge c*nt who thinks he's hotter and more important than he is. Reply

is he a top or bottom or versatile? How was the sex? Reply

He’s a top. But imo he’s the kind of gay who gets validation from it Reply

bitch you spill that secondhand tea right goddamned NOW Reply

He most definitely is and honestly outside the show, he doesn't even hide it. I'm surprised more stories haven't come out but I guess he's not really famous enough to waste the time for most. Reply

WHERE IS THE TEA Reply

Didn't he fuck Tyler Oakley? Reply

Andy is such a bitch lmao Reply

Andy Cohen???? Reply

Lmao he fucking wishes he was that iconic!! Reply

Right? Shade like this is a skill, deliverance is everything. Reply

Lol, yall said hes a top right



I think he is good looking Reply

lmao yeah he mentions it so much in a way that makes me think that it's a surprise to him too Reply

I don't doubt he's misogynistic, after reading his book he seems like a rich gay who has no understanding of anything outside of his white ass male bubble.....



HOWEVER, I don't doubt this dismissiveness has something to do with BTS drama. I'm sure Kathy was pissed he didn't run it by her and called him out privately long before this happened. Reply

That was the exact same feeling I got when I read his book (which made me dislike him). He seemed completely out of touch and I put him in that category of 'white gay men' who don't fucking get it. Reply

I mean, his age probably doesn't help with his attitude, but once he was pointed out as an ass for being ignorant about appropriation he should have worked to understand, not be like "I don't get it!" and move on immediately... Reply

also as much as he annoys the fuck outta me, I still prefer WWHL to basically any late night show with celebs.... there is ALWAYS some sort of interesting headline that comes out of an appearance from that show, not the same PR talking points. I like that he doesn't give a fuck about alienating guests from ever coming back. Reply

I was just thinking the other day, I'm not super interested in watching Cohen + Anderson on NYE. Now I'm sure that I'm not. Reply

It just seems like it would be a drag. They both only work as straight men (sigh...I can’t think of a better way to say it) to someone zany. Where’s the fun in their co-hosting? Reply

I don't have a horse in this race but I can 100% confirm this is true about Andy and he's that type. Reply

And to spill a little, I am very surprised more information hasn't come out about his past. Reply

Spill more bitch



What is he like? Reply

bitch spill it all!! I'll pay for the clean up crew!! Reply

MAKE A POST! Reply

I can't at this lukewarm ass tea. Spill or die Reply

That was a very sad attempt to be shady and a poor nod to Mariah's I Don't Know Her, yes.

He probably thought it was hilarious but in my opinion Andy is just straight up mean. Reply

He's like Stephanie and Porsha: always laughing at everything they've said aloud in an attempt to seem 'funny.' Reply

omg, my least favorite kind of person. Reply

Dude is just a shit-talker as if that's his 24/7 job tbh Reply

Aside from everyone involved here I don't find Andy funny at all and I already feel like the CNN NYE with Anderson is going to give me secondhand embarrassment. Reply

CNN just needs to stick Don Lemon next to an open bar and do a 6 hour on air Livestream. Reply

Don Lemon getting drunk and tattooed was ICONIC Reply

