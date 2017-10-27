NEW MUSIC: The Greatest Showman Soundtrack - This Is Me & The Greatest Show
THE GREATEST SHOW
THIS IS ME (from trailer)
- 2 songs from upcoming film The Greatest Showman have been released on all streaming and purchasing platforms
- Movie releases December 25, 2017
Source
Source
Thoughts, ONTD?
THIS IS ME (from trailer)
- 2 songs from upcoming film The Greatest Showman have been released on all streaming and purchasing platforms
- Movie releases December 25, 2017
Source
Source
Thoughts, ONTD?
Hugh sings and my ovaries burst
Luv ur kit icon
In my dreams my faves Kit and Zac still will going to do a gay movie together
Aww
You should look up his War Horse production
But I did like the "The Greatest Show" song, can't understand why people is hating this so much
pasek and paul are such hacks
I just really want more movie musicals, honestly.
(I am--much to my pain--enjoying both like a lot more than all of Kelly's album that I've heard so far. Kelly, why are you disappointing me so? That album is such bland R&B. Girl.... LSS, MOL and Heat are the only ones doing anything for me so far.)