NEW MUSIC: The Greatest Showman Soundtrack - This Is Me & The Greatest Show

i find pasek and paul's songs so boring and i'm so bitter that the one live musical we're getting on tv this year is a christmas story

Well, Rent live is in January, so that isn't too far away. I'm,uh, not really optimistic about a live tv version, though.

not until 2019!

...shit. For some reason I thought it was this January

I feel like this is going to bomb hard, but at the same time I'm here for the return of movie musicals

and this one seems more like a musical than La La Land ever was

"La La Land" feels like a musical made for people that don't like musicals relied on a nostalgia from a "golden era" of musicals, maybe it's weird as it sounds

Loved This Is Me! I need the lyrics!

Really digging This is Me but the other song falls flat for me.

Haven't listened by I'll probably hate the songs because Pasek and Paul's musicals are mediocre and dull.

Hugh sings and my ovaries burst

Mine too

Luv ur kit icon

Awww thank you

In my dreams my faves Kit and Zac still will going to do a gay movie together Reply

Aww

You should look up his War Horse production Reply

both of these are my new bops and completely make up for that baseball mit song from dear evan hansen.

"This is Me" was a song that Hugh was used to sing on shows and it was used to be more "broadway", this looks like a pop song



But I did like the "The Greatest Show" song, can't understand why people is hating this so much Reply

I haven't heard this is me yet but the other one is obnoxious as fuck

I dig it.

lmaoooo AWFUL



pasek and paul are such hacks Reply

the lyrics in these songs are HORRIBLE, but its the same trite shit songwriters from la la land right?

They did the lyrics for LLL, the music was someone else.

great so exactly to be expected lmao

i had no idea this would be a thing but i'm here for movie musicals

I didn't realize this was gonna be a musical.

I'm usually a fan of musicals, but this looks shit tbh. And if one of these songs wins Best Original Song over Sufjan Stevens...

The lyrics could use a little work, but overall I like the songs.

I just really want more movie musicals, honestly. Reply

