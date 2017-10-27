Willow Smith Roundup | New Single + Tour + New Album!
Willow Smith's new single "Romance" is now streaming across most platforms.
She also announced on social media that her second album is going to be released on October 31st which coincides with her 17th birthday!
Lastly, it was announced a few weeks ago that Willow, who is no stranger to playing festivals, is embarking on her first tour as an opener for Jhene Aiko's Trip tour.
