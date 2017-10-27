Jamie Dornan joins Rosamund Pike in upcoming biopic

I thought the title said he was in a Rosamund Pike biopic and I was really confused. Reply

this video honestly never fails to make me laugh so i find him sort of charming. i walk the same way but i wear heels usually so people don't notice hopefully. Reply

i love this video and it's also the most relaxed his been in an interview since then. he's way more reserved now which is disappointing. Reply

I liked his interviews with Cillian Murphy, he actually had a personality for some forgotten Oscar bait film. Reply

Came in here just to make sure this was posted. Reply

Idk I didn’t think Dornan was that terrible in The Fall. Reply

because he never had to emote Reply

He's so good looking Reply

Like he's really nothing special as an actor but he sure is pretty and he ain't even my type. Reply

He got a lot less attractive when I realized the Iron Fist/Game of Thrones guy looked like a slightly smaller version of Jamie. Now I just see that guy. Reply

Finn Jones fucking wishes he did Reply

Cannot unsee now. Reply

Like I didn't mind him in first two seasons of GoT when it was shitty wig/real curls, or in that doctor who episode when he was a bb

But l just.....hes just....NOT Iron Fist Reply

honestly, I've seen so many guys in RL that kinda look like Jamie Reply

I've been wishing to see Rosamund in something new but I should have been more specific. Reply

Someone said she's very difficult to work with Reply

Maybe he's playing some sort of cardboard cutout or a robot. No, not a robot, that doesn't fit the movie. Reply

ded @ the OP's editorials + icon combo. Oh well, we're all allowed to like a few hot dummies and/or bad actors. I think Jason Mantzoukas said it best: "I would swap out Jamie Dornan for a bag of highway oranges, and [50 Shades of Grey, I assume] would be a more erotic movie. Like legitimately." Reply

drag thine self before others drag thee, I always say. Reply

lmaooooooo, I love this post and u so much 💗 Reply

You're sweet Reply

That Jason quote is killing me. Which ep is that from (if it's from a HDTGM ep at all) Reply

I used to find Jamie Dornan so fine during his modeling days/OUAT but now...idk. Reply

i remember thinking he was attractive when he dated keira but yeah ia, idk i realise that he is objectively attractive still but doesn't do it for me anymore Reply

something about him hasn't aged well + he looks better with longer hair Reply

I feel like he's aged fine for a white guy but he looked super rough during the 50 Shades press stuff and also I agree that he looks way better with the hair. Reply

this dude is so wooden that the only part he's successfully "acted" was a sociopath Reply

He wasn't terrible in The Fall and he's always Fersen from Marie Antoinette but he's such a fuckboi irl

Ngl would have been funny to see them film Fersen's actual fate Reply

omg ROSAMUND <3 <3 <3!!! Reply

I need him inside me. Reply

She really fell off the radar after all the Amazing Amy buzz. I had such high hopes. Reply

