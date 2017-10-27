Jamie Dornan joins Rosamund Pike in upcoming biopic
- A Private War is the story of journalist Marie Colvin (played by Pike) who travelled the world to cover major conflicts. She lost sight in her left eye in 2001 and was killed in a rocket attack in Syria in 2012.
- No word on Dornan's role (OP note: he'll probably play someone who's super duper great at acting)
Source 1, 2
Are you getting jobs you probably don't deserve, ontd?
this video honestly never fails to make me laugh so i find him sort of charming. i walk the same way but i wear heels usually so people don't notice hopefully.
Finn Jones fucking wishes he did
Like I didn't mind him in first two seasons of GoT when it was shitty wig/real curls, or in that doctor who episode when he was a bb
But l just.....hes just....NOT Iron Fist
Someone said she's very difficult to work with
You're sweet
for a white guybut he looked super rough during the 50 Shades press stuff and also I agree that he looks way better with the hair.
He wasn't terrible in The Fall and he's always Fersen from Marie Antoinette but he's such a fuckboi irl
Ngl would have been funny to see them film Fersen's actual fate