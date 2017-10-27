JD sweaty gif

Jamie Dornan joins Rosamund Pike in upcoming biopic



  • A Private War is the story of journalist Marie Colvin (played by Pike) who travelled the world to cover major conflicts. She lost sight in her left eye in 2001 and was killed in a rocket attack in Syria in 2012.

  • No word on Dornan's role (OP note: he'll probably play someone who's super duper great at acting)


Are you getting jobs you probably don't deserve, ontd?
