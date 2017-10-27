Grey's Anatomy 14x06 Promo + Cast Member Exits + Casting News and more



"Come on Down to My Boat, Baby" Season 14 Episode 6 Promo - Jackson decides he needs some time off and invites the guys to join him on a day out at sea, while Arizona, April and Maggie treat a woman who is hiding a deadly secret, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, November 2nd on ABC.

[cast member exits (no it is not Jo)]


Martin Henderson who played Dr. Nathan Riggs. His character moved to Los Angeles with Owen's sister Megan and her adopted son Farouk from Iraq. He was Meredith first real relationship after Derek's death.

[casting news]


Bethany Joy Lenz has joined the show in a guest arc playing a character called Jenny. Character details were not disclosed.

[episode spoiler]

At the end of the episode, Owen and Amelia broke up after Owen told her that neither of them is happy in the relationship and it's like they don't even know each other (TUMOR!)

source 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , , ,