Grey's Anatomy 14x06 Promo + Cast Member Exits + Casting News and more
"Come on Down to My Boat, Baby" Season 14 Episode 6 Promo - Jackson decides he needs some time off and invites the guys to join him on a day out at sea, while Arizona, April and Maggie treat a woman who is hiding a deadly secret, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, November 2nd on ABC.
[cast member exits (no it is not Jo)]
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Martin Henderson & Shonda Rhimes On Dr. Riggs’ Fate https://t.co/T1MVKkxE74 pic.twitter.com/dwW99zJr2f— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2017
Martin Henderson who played Dr. Nathan Riggs. His character moved to Los Angeles with Owen's sister Megan and her adopted son Farouk from Iraq. He was Meredith first real relationship after Derek's death.
[casting news]
Exclusive: #GreysAnatomy Enlists @BethanyJoyLenz for Season 14 Arc https://t.co/sSbweRHkUc pic.twitter.com/TuO95g4OLl— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2017
Bethany Joy Lenz has joined the show in a guest arc playing a character called Jenny. Character details were not disclosed.
[episode spoiler]
#GreysAnatomy: Kevin McKidd on Owen's Game-Changing Decision https://t.co/V2qihpqesU @TheRealKMcKidd pic.twitter.com/32jQppG73F— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2017
At the end of the episode, Owen and Amelia broke up after Owen told her that neither of them is happy in the relationship and it's like they don't even know each other (TUMOR!)
about damn time
[spoiler]Bye Riggs!
Riggs was so annoying and I didn't see the connection with him and Meredith. Same with Owen and Amelia. It was about time.
OH MY GOD THAT WAS HIM?
2. THAT WAS HIM??????????
And I hope Meredith ends up alone at the end (with her children, of course) because she honestly doesn't need a man.
I was here for Teddy in this episode. She's a heart surgeon, Riggs is a heart surgeon, they should do another switcheroo and bring back Teddy. There's something so watchable about Kim Raver.
I don't really care for their special girls episode/boys episode stuff and they need to get more enjoyable boys, tbh. The show really suffered there after Dane and Dempsey left; they had great chemistry with each other and with the other actors, particularly James Pickens. I like DeLuca a lot, but last season's lame Alex storyline made me :| about him after 11 years of him being a fave.
teddy is an angel and kim raver is a gem and you're right, she's just so great on grey's and fits in the show soooo well. :( i love her so much.
special girls episodes boys episode stuff? what do you mean lol
oh wow yeah dane and dempsey had great chemistry with each other and the chief <3
I like her and Alex. Let them be horrible together <3 /unpopular opinion
I want April dead though, preferably a horrible/idiotic death
We'd have to care about Riggs first to care about him leaving.
i know none of u liked him but i'm gonna miss riggs lol there was something charming about him
Owen and Amelia were awful together. Too bad Owen didn't move to cali too