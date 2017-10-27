Grey's Anatomy 14x06 Promo + Cast Member Exits + Casting News and more

Owen and Amelia broke up



about damn time Reply

Thread

Link

I love Kim Raver. I really enjoy Teddy and I’d like more of her. Reply

Thread

Link

same <3 one of my all time faves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love BJL because of OTH, but she looks like a Trump voter so if she is: don't ruin this for me! Reply

Thread

Link

Don't worry, she was for Hillary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NEVER! I've been a fan since the girl was freaking 16 years old and on Guiding Light. LOVE HER FOREVER! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ spoiler ]







Riggs was so annoying and I didn't see the connection with him and Meredith. Same with Owen and Amelia. It was about time.



Bye Riggs!Riggs was so annoying and I didn't see the connection with him and Meredith. Same with Owen and Amelia. It was about time. Well that all worked out! Reply

Thread

Link

I found him so beautiful in The Ring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD THAT WAS HIM? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. how dare you making me look at my least favorite movie ever ugh nightmares i am a sucker for spoiler cuts :(

2. THAT WAS HIM??????????



Edited at 2017-10-27 06:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMFAO I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS IN THIS UGH YUM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amelia is finally free from Owen! I'm so happy!



And I hope Meredith ends up alone at the end (with her children, of course) because she honestly doesn't need a man. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. Last night's episode was such a waste of time for me. Focused entirely on characters I truly don't care about in the least. Reply

Thread

Link

FINALLY. Now if Jo can just be on her merry way, I'd be so happy. Reply

Thread

Link

I would have liked last night's episode more if it had been Bridget Regan. The replacement actor was clearly hired because she looks like her.



I was here for Teddy in this episode. She's a heart surgeon, Riggs is a heart surgeon, they should do another switcheroo and bring back Teddy. There's something so watchable about Kim Raver.



I don't really care for their special girls episode/boys episode stuff and they need to get more enjoyable boys, tbh. The show really suffered there after Dane and Dempsey left; they had great chemistry with each other and with the other actors, particularly James Pickens. I like DeLuca a lot, but last season's lame Alex storyline made me :| about him after 11 years of him being a fave. Reply

Thread

Link

Also Bethany Joy Lenz should date Arizona just for lulz. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I forgot that Hilarie Burton was also on the show and the one Arizona cheated on Callie with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why the heck would Jackson bring DeLuca on to his boat? They have hardly interacted on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just googled regan and wow they look absurdly alike



teddy is an angel and kim raver is a gem and you're right, she's just so great on grey's and fits in the show soooo well. :( i love her so much.



special girls episodes boys episode stuff? what do you mean lol



oh wow yeah dane and dempsey had great chemistry with each other and the chief <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not here for this Jo slander!!!



I like her and Alex. Let them be horrible together <3 /unpopular opinion Reply

Thread

Link

who the fuck leaves a senior residency to become a firefighther. I get that his wife's the chief so he doesn't have to worry about money. But he worked so hard to get a residency after giving up being an anesthesiologist. And now he's giving up being that too? Seriously, Shonda. Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing gets in the way of Shonda pimping out Jason George to every show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they must be bumping their privates, because he was also one of the leads in that failed jungle doctors show, right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte. his story arc just shows that shonda loves him but has no idea wtf to do w/him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is so unbelievably stupid i really have no words Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh, never cared about Riggs so I'm not bothered.

I want April dead though, preferably a horrible/idiotic death Reply

Thread

Link

We'd have to care about Riggs first to care about him leaving. Reply

Thread

Link

if only owen decided to go and live in LA too. the only thing i'll miss about riggs is his new zealand accent but if anyone in that episode was the one to leave i'd hope it was owen. Reply

Thread

Link

what's even keeping him in seattle?? all his marriages failed, he is not the chief anymore, his mom doesn't have time for him. go find ur destiny away from my screen owen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte!!!!!!! for a min i thought i was gonna be rid of riggs and owen in one fell swoop and i was sf excited. ofc shonda doesn't love me enough for that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was a fucking boring ep but the last few minutes saved it



i know none of u liked him but i'm gonna miss riggs lol there was something charming about him Reply

Thread

Link

i liked him but I am not overly sad that he left Reply

Parent

Thread



Link