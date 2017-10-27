October 27th, 2017, 11:55 am laranal Rihanna serves Nefertiti in Vogue Arabia SourceSource 2 Tagged: fashion, magazine covers and articles, rihanna Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 106106 comments Add comment
anyway, she looks gorge. love the makeup.
most beautiful woman on the planet
its not just 'taking things from other cultures is wrong' bc if that was the case eating food from another culture would be bad. besides even if it was wrong shes posing for an arab mag wouldnt that qualify as being invited into the culture or wev ppl say is acceptable.
that being said i get ppl being confused abt this shit, the internet outrage on cultural appropriation is usually selective and often downright wrong, often i see asian ppl use cultural appropriation discourse as an excuse to be anti black; getting mad at black ppl for wearing henna when henna is used across africa in thousands of different cultures.
+ i still am bitter the widespread internet outrage echoed by many ~woke ppl that gigi hadid was on the cover of vogue arabia, that she was ~appropriating arab culture when shes half arab. + besides can fashion mags only have ppl of X ethnicities on their covers? the way ppl acted u think shed been named cultural ambassador of levant lol.
Smh...in many non-Western countries they find Westerners wearing their clothing to be a massive sign of respect. But jumping the gun on pointing out cultural appropriation is a very Western mentality, so...
And also, yeah, Ancient Egypt...dgaf
