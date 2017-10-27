did they change her eye color in that second pic?



anyway, she looks gorge. love the makeup.

daaaaaaamn

Her eye make up in that first show looks stunning.

She is so beautiful.

@VOGUEARABIA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:38am PDT



Edited at 2017-10-27 04:24 pm (UTC) so damn pretty. also:

oop thought i missed one. adding it in ty!

I love her eye-makeup here



most beautiful woman on the planet

Vogue Arabia has done some great covers since they started

I approve

holy FUCK so beautiful.

Her Vogue Arabia covers (that I've seen, anyhow) are awesome.

Gorgeous! Love the second pic.

this cultural appropriation rn tbh

honestly I'm wondering the same thing. Does she get a pass because she's a WOC, even though the Egyptian motifs and head piece are clearly not of her culture?

ohmygod. the woman's ethnicity isn't even certain since egypt was so multicultural back then & it's not like it's offending anyone's cultural/religious practices. i'd find it inappropriate if a white woman did it bc nefertiti is a black egyptian queen at least in popular culture, but to be offended by this is beyond ridiculous. also, the irony of presumably mostly westerners being offended by this when it was made for/by vogue arabia isn't lost on me.



Edited at 2017-10-27 04:50 pm (UTC)

*oops I redact my comment. it says so on the magazine cover



Edited at 2017-10-27 04:57 pm (UTC)

lmaooooooo

the reason ppl get pissed abt native american culture being appropriated is bc a) war bonnets have a sacred and specific meaning (this is just a copy of a crow) b) native americans are still undergoing cultural genocide today.

its not just 'taking things from other cultures is wrong' bc if that was the case eating food from another culture would be bad. besides even if it was wrong shes posing for an arab mag wouldnt that qualify as being invited into the culture or wev ppl say is acceptable.



that being said i get ppl being confused abt this shit, the internet outrage on cultural appropriation is usually selective and often downright wrong, often i see asian ppl use cultural appropriation discourse as an excuse to be anti black; getting mad at black ppl for wearing henna when henna is used across africa in thousands of different cultures.

+ i still am bitter the widespread internet outrage echoed by many ~woke ppl that gigi hadid was on the cover of vogue arabia, that she was ~appropriating arab culture when shes half arab. + besides can fashion mags only have ppl of X ethnicities on their covers? the way ppl acted u think shed been named cultural ambassador of levant lol.



Edited at 2017-10-27 07:52 pm (UTC)

all those ancient egyptians must be outraged.

Lol

This was my first thought. ONTD has trained me well but I never know who gets a free pass 🤷‍♂️

this is stupid af lol

I guess next time she's invited by Vogue Arabia to do a photoshoot she should just wear a basketball jersey and some Rasta pants.



Smh...in many non-Western countries they find Westerners wearing their clothing to be a massive sign of respect. But jumping the gun on pointing out cultural appropriation is a very Western mentality, so...



And also, yeah, Ancient Egypt...dgaf Reply

Edited at 2017-10-27 04:29 pm (UTC) if only theyd stop fuckin w ha nose on these covers but she looks amazing

mte. they aint slick.

mte...they know exactly what they're doing 😒

she's so perfect

