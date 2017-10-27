Fergie stops by 'The Talk' performs + talks kissing Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia

I think she’s going through some dark stuff. Look at her eyes in that still. Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

lmaooo where is the lie Reply

Bendito Reply

Double Dutchess [ITUNES | SPOTIFY] resorting to name-dropping... proof that massive talent is not enough



resorting to name-dropping... proof that massive talent is not enough

the album aint gonna sell itself hunny! Fergie Ferg out here hustling Reply

she's sacrificing her integrity for the ARTS, how is she not canonized yet?? Reply

I saw her on that tv show (the one from the gif of Diocharl) and she did a whole interview before...She was just insufferable, making pouty mouth all the time and to this day i still don't understand what she was trying to do, because it was like she was a cartoon character trying to flirt....She just needed to caress her boobs and that's it the picture was complete !



I was kinda disappointed, i was a huge fan of her and her attitude was clearly weird =/



Edited at 2017-10-27 02:44 pm (UTC)

I did not forsee a career of intermittent solo releases of songs I wouldn't wish on even a third tier girl group in kpop when I was bopping to Fergalicious in my acu's all those years ago. This is starting to get slightly embarassing. I hope her tour sells at least? Reply

I wanna kiss milo. he was like one of my first crushes on heroes before he went all emopeterparker. Reply

Milo is gross for "dating" Hayden when she was 17 and he was in his thirties. I hate the praise he get's on ONTD for that shitty prime time soap opera. Reply

fuck. i don’t keep tabs on him so i totally forgot about that. ty for reminding me. Reply

I somehow missed this but wow I never realized they were 12 years apart. Reply

she sings so different than how she speaks lolll Reply

i thought i was feeling her new album but idk. i think i have to give it another listen



this is what happens when you wait 11 years, fergie. i mean

the "leak" supposedly prompted an earlier release, but how much longer was she going to wait to drop it? i can't. still reeling Reply

