Fergie stops by 'The Talk' performs + talks kissing Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia
You can't keep Fergie down! The indie chanteuse continues to shine on her Double Dutchess promo tour, this time turning up for an appearance (and performance) @ The Talk. There she discussed many different topics like how her first kiss was with Mario Lopez, learning the right camera kissing angles from Milo Ventimiglia, co-parenting with her now ex Josh Duhamel and more. Also plays a qt game where she shares stories about opening for Cher back in the day, recording Michael Jackson's Beat It and a Taylor Swift collab that almost happened.
Performing new single (?) A Little Work live:
Giving you all kinds of mid-2000s nostalgia with a new performance of Big Girls Dont Cry
Looking good and feeling fine
I was kinda disappointed, i was a huge fan of her and her attitude was clearly weird =/
this is what happens when you wait 11 years, fergie. i mean
the "leak" supposedly prompted an earlier release, but how much longer was she going to wait to drop it? i can't. still reeling