Ellen Von Unwerth shares new pics from Britney's #Blackout10 photoshoot
Noted fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth joins in on the pop culture celebration of Blackout's 10th anniversary by sharing two new outtakes from the album photoshoot she shot with Brit back in 2007. Current Vogue Italia Editor-at-Large Patti Wilson styled Britney for the shoot which was done in July 2007. Brunetteney at her best?
Are you currently jamming to the Pop Bible?
whoever worked on her face needs to get sent to jail
now i just see joker lips :/
Which, come to think of it is true of most of her albums.
: (
Blackout honestly has my favorite Britney album photoshoot.
I even like that album cover, you can screenshot me.
Perfect Lover is probably my fave on Blackout.
All my hateful posts resulted in everyone defending her and liking her again!
It's definitely one of the highlights. Perfect Lover and Freakshow are such a great combo.
Will there be an ONTD original on all the "official" fake covers there were?
I usually complain about Britney's team being out of touch, but OMG Baby One More Time sold out of 2500 copies in 24 hours, they could release a similar amount of this album at a higher price and still sell out! Besides BOMT it's the one album that ALL music lovers want from Britney....
I still remember all the crap I got for being a Britney stan in 2007, and everyone mocking everything she did. It was just insane how mean people were/are about her.