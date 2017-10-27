Ellen Von Unwerth shares new pics from Britney's #Blackout10 photoshoot

i loooooove dark haired britney so much Reply

She looks so cute. Reply

My god why didn't Britney keep that nose, she looks stunning here! Reply

don't remind me

whoever worked on her face needs to get sent to jail Reply

I concur darling Reply

ia Reply

Send her makeup artist too! Reply

I know... Her old nose was great Reply

Her nose, smile and eyes were always so cute. She looked like a deer. I don't know why she got those recent surgeries. It's terrible that someone like her even feels the need to adjust. Reply

be careful, that crazy stan will come for you Reply

forget the nose. the new joker lips are abomination. Reply

she never needed to "fix" anything, goes to show how no women are immune to the bullshit :( Reply

I liked this nose and the one right after it was snatched :( but this most recent nose... :( why fuck with perfection Reply

i loved her nose and her smile

now i just see joker lips :/ Reply

Almost every other photo from the Blackout album shoot would have been better than the eventual cover.



Which, come to think of it is true of most of her albums. Reply

I liked the first 4 Reply

Britney Jean is my fave album cover, oop Reply

I do actually like that one. If only it had a better album to go on lol Reply

the cover photo is gorgeous, the inlay photos look like she did a capsule collection w anne taylor loft Reply

mte



: ( Reply

I love her with the dark hair. Reply

ok iconic.



Blackout honestly has my favorite Britney album photoshoot.

I even like that album cover, you can screenshot me. Reply

Re-used pic aside, the cover captures the album's trancy mood so well. Great representation of Blackout's detached, melancholic energy. Reply

Well it's certainly not her worse cover *cough*Circus*cough* Reply

all I think of is armpit rolls Reply

i thought it was fine too! i like all of her album covers, expect for femme fatale and glory (i'm mad they used a damn screenshot for it!) Reply

Parent

I like it too oops Reply

So goddamn stunning. She looked so incredibly striking and beautiful before she started messing with her face. I'll stan this bitch forever tbh. Reply

So cool. That picture would have made an incredible album cover.



Perfect Lover is probably my fave on Blackout. Reply

literally what drugs are you on this week? truth serum? haha Reply

Maybe they thought they were logged into another account 👀 Reply

Parent

All my hateful posts resulted in everyone defending her and liking her again!







Edited at 2017-10-27 02:54 pm (UTC) I've always been a Britney stan, lol. I just realized that you need to use reverse psychology to make ONTD like someone.All my hateful posts resulted in everyone defending her and liking her again! Reply

Sis same!!!



It's definitely one of the highlights. Perfect Lover and Freakshow are such a great combo. Reply

Perfect Lover, I need to listen to that album again. Its been ages. Reply

I'm p sure I had a fanmade cover for Blackout made from this photoshoot on my iPod/iTunes back in the day (because the real cover is turrible). I had it so long I forgot it wasn't the real one, lol. Reply

I still think that album cover is a joke.



Will there be an ONTD original on all the "official" fake covers there were? Reply

oooooh good idea!! I had a job interview on wednesday, now I am waiting to hear back and want to pass the time!! Reply

bye, like this shit Reply

that's when I knew she was that pop girl out of the new gen. a risktaker. Reply

Lol omg I just listened to “Break the Ice,” still a bop! Reply

So pretty <3 Reply

BITCH I am SO hopeful that something exciting will be announced on the actual anniversary.... I would love the album on vinyl, with lithographs (including unreleased photos) or something....



I usually complain about Britney's team being out of touch, but OMG Baby One More Time sold out of 2500 copies in 24 hours, they could release a similar amount of this album at a higher price and still sell out! Besides BOMT it's the one album that ALL music lovers want from Britney....





I can’t wait to get that album and would FUCKING DIE if blackout was on vinyl. Die.





Sorry OP but I'm jamming to Stripped instead. Reply

sis you're testing me this week Reply

Stripped is my pop bible tho! I like Blackout too but i already heard the album this week. Reply

Parent

lol Reply

I remember getting shit from colleagues when I said that Blackout was my favorite album of 2007. Their looks were so nasty they may as well have called me a silly f*g to my face. Idiots. I never doubted my conviction but it’s still nice to see further proof I had it right about this amazing album. Reply

People suck. Like it's not hard to just let ppl enjoy things. And ofc people were just generally really cruel when it came to Brit back then. Reply

Yeah, the image the press created eclipsed everything else she did then if you weren’t paying attention. Probably still does. 😞 Reply

Parent

