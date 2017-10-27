seb 1

Ellen Von Unwerth shares new pics from Britney's #Blackout10 photoshoot



Noted fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth joins in on the pop culture celebration of Blackout's 10th anniversary by sharing two new outtakes from the album photoshoot she shot with Brit back in 2007. Current Vogue Italia Editor-at-Large Patti Wilson styled Britney for the shoot which was done in July 2007. Brunetteney at her best?







Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bat7mIVh--Q/?taken-by=ellenvonunwerth
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BauttvrB3ju/?taken-by=ellenvonunwerth

Are you currently jamming to the Pop Bible?
