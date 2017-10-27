Doutzen Kroes has a lingerie collection
Our new Doutzen Stories collection finally launched online! 💕 Check out the collection here > https://t.co/WP1ZQ5hudu #Doutzenstories pic.twitter.com/riWyVHnRt9— Hunkemöller (@Hunkemoller) October 27, 2017
- "inspired by the sexy world of bondage"
- also has accessories
- during the launch, visitors could experience the collection "with all their senses", eat Kroes' favourite "guilty pleasure" snacks and get a tattoo [WHUT, red.]
Would you wear lingerie that takes inspiration from the sexy world of bondage, ONTD?
the disrespect....
Ed Razek and co have done her dirty for years. Good thing about her work with Hunkemoller is that it's actually not too bad quality and their sales boosted up with her as their spokesmodel.
Doutzen Kroes isn't a 'the model'.
Lingerie is sexy. I like stocking up. I’m an adult woman I can’t be wearing granny panties before coitus 😪
I need some affordable lingerie. I got some cute panties and bras on sale at the huge H&M at this dead mall where no one knows H&M exists because they go to the giant popular mall with a huge food court and every store you can think of, except their H&M is tiny with low stock and messy inside.
But I want some sexy stuff. VS is overrated and overpriced - quality went down. Agent Provocateur is too expensive but so gorgeous. Any recommendations? :)
Cute stuff. Good quality ! And the prices are good
Plus thongs are awful. used to wear them for years but I'm never looking back. Hipsters for life
Doutzen is a Queen though
some guy that i was hooking up with told me he didn't understand victoria secret models/lingere. it was surprising to me
Denise was a babe
I think of Doutzen more as a mix of Carre Otis/Grace Kelly though but I can see some Denise.