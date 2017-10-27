Doutzen Kroes has a lingerie collection

VS was a FOOL to let her go Reply

Best first comment in a long time Reply

and they never gave her the fantasy bra!

The first in a series of dumbass moves by VS. Reply

VS as a company is such a mess right now, so many bad decisions Reply

best thing to happen to her lbr Reply

Yup.



Ed Razek and co have done her dirty for years. Good thing about her work with Hunkemoller is that it's actually not too bad quality and their sales boosted up with her as their spokesmodel. Reply

I'd prefer the bondage to bondage-inspired underwear, tbh Reply

the bralette in this collection is really cute Reply

I'm bothered by how plain the model used is. Reply

are you calling doutzen kroes plain? bc that would just be peak ontd Reply

The model - showing the collection - in the bit.ly





Doutzen Kroes isn't a 'the model'. Reply

How is this "bondage inspired?" Because she's wearing a choker in some of the shots? Reply

No doubt. Reply

didnt she had it for a year? also, hunkemoller is so >>>> vs



Edited at 2017-10-27 02:02 pm (UTC)

No clue tbh, I just got the newsletter about the launch. Maybe a new edition? Reply

she was introduced last year after sylvie left Reply

i've only bought hunkemoller bottoms so far, because i use uniqlo bras, but, have you tried their bras? how's the quality? Reply

I like it

Lingerie is sexy. I like stocking up. I’m an adult woman I can’t be wearing granny panties before coitus 😪 Reply

You're gonna buy from this collection? What are you thinking of getting?



I need some affordable lingerie. I got some cute panties and bras on sale at the huge H&M at this dead mall where no one knows H&M exists because they go to the giant popular mall with a huge food court and every store you can think of, except their H&M is tiny with low stock and messy inside.



But I want some sexy stuff. VS is overrated and overpriced - quality went down. Agent Provocateur is too expensive but so gorgeous. Any recommendations? :) Reply

Try adoreme.com

Cute stuff. Good quality ! And the prices are good Reply

Also I forgot about journelle.com too Reply

there are so many small lingerie brands that are great. i find a lot at thelingerieaddict blog Reply

She is beautiful. Reply

Hunkemöller has really nice stuff Reply

These model designed lingerie collections never go above a 36D and size XL always fit like a XS. Reply

Didn't know Hunkemöller had stores in South America tbh Reply

I like the idea of this really sexy lingerie but cotton underwear --------> everything else



Plus thongs are awful. used to wear them for years but I'm never looking back. Hipsters for life



Doutzen is a Queen though Reply

true story: maxima is not the real queen of nl, doutzen is Reply

doutzen is so pretty to me, it's not fair. her family is so gorg





some guy that i was hooking up with told me he didn't understand victoria secret models/lingere. it was surprising to me Reply

Yas my queen coming for Victoria's gig! Reply

i used to think her and denise richards were literally the same person Reply

I could see it



Denise was a babe Reply

that's exactly what i thought of when i saw her for the first time Reply

Denise is a total babe.



I think of Doutzen more as a mix of Carre Otis/Grace Kelly though but I can see some Denise. Reply

