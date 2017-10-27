meridasnow

Doutzen Kroes has a lingerie collection




- "inspired by the sexy world of bondage"

- also has accessories

- during the launch, visitors could experience the collection "with all their senses", eat Kroes' favourite "guilty pleasure" snacks and get a tattoo [WHUT, red.]


Tweet Source


Would you wear lingerie that takes inspiration from the sexy world of bondage, ONTD?
Tagged: , , ,