Alexander Skarsgard shaves his head for a new role
Alexander Skarsgard just debuted a very different, new look - he's bald! https://t.co/tDXAZi7ADx— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 27, 2017
- Alex debuted his new look last night in NYC at a Louis Vuitton event
- He shaved part of his head his for "The Hummingbird Project"
- "The Hummingbird Project" is about two cousins who are trying to build a fiber optic cable, that would reach from Kansas to New Jersey. If they can, the project will make them rich. 🤷🏽♀️
- It's in the present day and also stars Salma Hayek, Jesse Eisenberg, & will be directed by Kim Nguyen
📸: News Photos Of #AlexanderSkarsgard at the "Volez, Vogiez, Voyagez" @LouisVuitton event in NYC - October 26, 2017 (Via: @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/ar2N3QTaaL— Alex Skarsgård Love (@Skarsgard_Love) October 27, 2017
Source
Source 2
This is worse than the pornstash from the last movie. 😂 Ontd, would you shave your hair for a movie?
But I'd shave my head for $$$$.
he's hot tho, he can just join that hatfishing crew till his hair grows back
Alex is one of those guys that you forget isn't attractive when his abs are exposed.
He's actually strange looking if you ~really~ look at him.
who actually balds like this????
i was referring to how clean it looks ok!!
nnnnn sorry I'm super late to this post and didn't read the responses before I answered, disregard <3
thank you for this beautiful gift