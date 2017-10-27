Alexander Skarsgard shaves his head for a new role

Hmm... That's quite a look Reply

Thread

Link

appropriate icon, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daddy issues ONTD ha time to shine Reply

Thread

Link

we have almost too many opportunities to shine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes I feel like just saying fuck it and shaving it all off and starting anew.



But I'd shave my head for $$$$. Reply

Thread

Link

*screams internally*



he's hot tho, he can just join that hatfishing crew till his hair grows back Reply

Thread

Link

*screams externally* for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was a perfect illusion Reply

Thread

Link

I'd shave my head for $100, let alone a movie role.



Alex is one of those guys that you forget isn't attractive when his abs are exposed. Reply

Thread

Link

I came here to say that, he was so hot as Eric and his body is everything but like is he actually attractive? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a human optical illusion Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's not attractive.



He's actually strange looking if you ~really~ look at him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Plus his height adds to the illusion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only a hundred bucks? I'd demand at least 5000, as it would take five years to have it grow in again, probably.



Edited at 2017-10-27 02:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its nice he doesn't mind going ugly but why couldn't he shave his WHOLE head?



who actually balds like this???? Reply

Thread

Link

It happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

old white men 😏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao it's just so larry, moe and curly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Old Chinese men Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao have you never seen a middle-aged white man? Jason Alexander, since, like...forever? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My step dad. And step brother. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GUYS I GET IT, MEN BALD LIKE THIS



i was referring to how clean it looks ok!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Captain Picard. But he worked the fuck out of it, oop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my partner has been going bald in this exact pattern since he was 18. He's 42 now. Baldness is hereditary and is passed by the mother. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My dad lmfao



nnnnn sorry I'm super late to this post and didn't read the responses before I answered, disregard <3



Edited at 2017-10-27 09:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao



thank you for this beautiful gift Reply

Thread

Link

lord Reply

Thread

Link

Nooooo Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait to see this Dr. Phil biopic Reply

Thread

Link

omg nooo Reply

Thread

Link