Alexander Skarsgard shaves his head for a new role



- Alex debuted his new look last night in NYC at a Louis Vuitton event
- He shaved part of his head his for "The Hummingbird Project"
- "The Hummingbird Project" is about two cousins who are trying to build a fiber optic cable, that would reach from Kansas to New Jersey. If they can, the project will make them rich. 🤷🏽‍♀️
- It's in the present day and also stars Salma Hayek, Jesse Eisenberg, & will be directed by Kim Nguyen



Source
Source 2

This is worse than the pornstash from the last movie. 😂 Ontd, would you shave your hair for a movie?
