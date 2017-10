stream, it's great! May this talented individual pay another month's rent. On my 5th consecutive, it's great! May this talented individual pay another month's rent. Reply

<3 haha omg bitch stream me too, pay my rent!! Reply

but for real blackbear's album with Mike Posner is one of my faves this year. It makes me want to pretend to be a straight douche



same i listen to this song and million miles on repeat



but this is my fave from the album Reply

i love tinashe and try to support her but she makes it so haaaaard Reply

Blackbear seems like fuckboy with an inflated sense of self importance, like JB but without the actual fame Reply

lol, this apt analogy...i hate that i like that do re mi song. 😥 Reply

nah he seems much more down to earth and sweet than bieber

he def is a fuckboy but like a down to earth fuckboy Reply

lmao ia Reply

ia haha i love that he loves bright pink so much Reply

...has tinashe ever thought about a backup plan? Reply

Choreographer for Vegas showgirls should be her next gig tbh Reply

