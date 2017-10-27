PRETTYMUCH - OPEN ARMS

this is the only open arms i will recognise



i thought it was gonna be a cover of this Reply

i didn't care for Teacher that much, but this goes in. boyz 2 men teas Reply

yeah, Simon is clearly aiming for that and BBD Reply

it's obviously working because it makes me nostalgic as hell Reply

Decently sang but it also makes me want the 90s realness instead. Also, why is the blonde one here again because IIRC he can't sing or dance so what's the point? Reply

Are you their manager, OP? 'cause this band doesn't deserve all this effort. Reply

I think would you mind is really catchy. I'm always singing it. ngl. Reply

they are making me old lady bop at my desk



they are making me old lady bop at my desk

Now i need to go listen to boyz II men

love it!!! i wish the beat came in a little sooner but the harmonies are soooo good and brandons high note at the end!!! Reply

this reminds me of Backstreet's acapella version of If I Ever Fall in Love that they always used to do. Reply

this is a cute bop Reply

Brandon is the only one who matters, slay my love! ready for his solo career now Reply

There is ONE "Open Arms." It is by Journey, sung by Steve Perry (that angel-voiced bastard).







END POST. Reply

