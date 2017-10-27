Sarah Polley's Interview about her journey to adapt Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace

Sarah Polley began her journey to Alias Grace when she was just a teen, but she's only now getting her due at 38 https://t.co/skOI82pngh pic.twitter.com/dDpKb7Dyma — The Cut (@TheCut) 27 October 2017

Synopsis: Based on the true story of Grace Marks, a housemaid and immigrant from Ireland who was imprisoned in 1843, perhaps wrongly, for the murder of her employer. Grace claims to have no memory of the murder. A decade after, Dr. Simon Jordan tries to help Grace recall her past.





– In the interview Sarah Polley talks a bit about her youth and growing up in Toronto.

– She was never really that ambitous about acting, so in directing she found a freedom that she had never had as an actress.

– Alias Grace is directed by Mary Harron.

– The cast includes Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Anna Paquin, Zachary Levi and Paul Gross. + David Cronenberg (in a small role).





The six-part mini-series on Netflix November 3.

I absolutely adore Sarah Gadon in this role. I only wish there would be more episodes.