Sarah Polley's Interview about her journey to adapt Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace
Sarah Polley began her journey to Alias Grace when she was just a teen, but she's only now getting her due at 38 https://t.co/skOI82pngh pic.twitter.com/dDpKb7Dyma— The Cut (@TheCut) 27 October 2017
Synopsis: Based on the true story of Grace Marks, a housemaid and immigrant from Ireland who was imprisoned in 1843, perhaps wrongly, for the murder of her employer. Grace claims to have no memory of the murder. A decade after, Dr. Simon Jordan tries to help Grace recall her past.
– In the interview Sarah Polley talks a bit about her youth and growing up in Toronto.
– She was never really that ambitous about acting, so in directing she found a freedom that she had never had as an actress.
– Alias Grace is directed by Mary Harron.
– The cast includes Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Anna Paquin, Zachary Levi and Paul Gross. + David Cronenberg (in a small role).
The six-part mini-series on Netflix November 3.
I absolutely adore Sarah Gadon in this role. I only wish there would be more episodes.
I'll always stan for Paul Gross and his love for Canadian television and cinema. I can watch Men With Brooms any day of the week.
The casting of Jeremiah was also really bizarre to me. It's not that I wished we had a different actress for the teenage years because Sarah gadon is amazing but I thought Jeremiah was a lot older than her so some of the characters seem too young to be her peers.
Is it all pov chapters?
I hope they do the Blind Assassin as a series next.
