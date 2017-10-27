Sam Bee Tackles Climate Change!


-Looks at the increasing number of deadly natural disasters.
-Reinforces the fact that climate change is happening now and talks about the impacts on Americans specifically.
-Ingrid Michaelson sings a song from the perspective of Mother! Earth.




-In part 2, Sam looks at the government's inaction and detrimental policies regarding climate change.
-Personally calls out Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
-Lets Americans know what they can do.


-In part 3, Sam tries to tackle climate change deniers by utilizing fear tactics.
-Apparently 50% of US adults don't think humans are responsible for global warming and more of them are afraid of clowns than climate change...(ugh).



Give her a tag for her efforts! What are you doing to help combat climate change, ONTD? I've personally gone on an e-mail crusade and am currently being ignored by several large corporations.
Sources taken from the Full Frontal YouTube Page: video 1 / video 2 / video 3
