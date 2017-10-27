Sam Bee Tackles Climate Change!
-Looks at the increasing number of deadly natural disasters.
-Reinforces the fact that climate change is happening now and talks about the impacts on Americans specifically.
-Ingrid Michaelson sings a song from the perspective of Mother! Earth.
-In part 2, Sam looks at the government's inaction and detrimental policies regarding climate change.
-Personally calls out Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
-Lets Americans know what they can do.
-In part 3, Sam tries to tackle climate change deniers by utilizing fear tactics.
-Apparently 50% of US adults don't think humans are responsible for global warming and more of them are afraid of clowns than climate change...(ugh).
Give her a tag for her efforts! What are you doing to help combat climate change, ONTD? I've personally gone on an e-mail crusade and am currently being ignored by several large corporations.
Sources taken from the Full Frontal YouTube Page: video 1 / video 2 / video 3
if you actually care about climate change
This is really fucking serious. We're not going to get this back.
People have to choose between their current lifestyles, and global destruction. Looks like the former is winning.
Recycle + compost
I take public transportation and limit our use of a car
Try to buy secondhand if I need something new.
My water bottle broke last week and i need to get a new one asap. I hate wasting cups at work. I bring in my own mug, but that always has tea or coffee in it.
Edited at 2017-10-27 11:16 am (UTC)